New Samsung Galaxy A56 leak claims it will offer flagship-worthy charging speeds

Samsung
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy A56
Galaxy A56 5G render. | Image source — OnLeaks/Android Headlines

The Samsung Galaxy A56 has been getting some well deserved attention lately, with rumors of a 45W wired charging capability. While still not what I would call "fast" charging, this marks a major leap forward from the 25W charging speed of its predecessor, the Galaxy A55. It would allow you to juice up your phone in a fraction of the time with a speed similar to that of its flagship, more premium brother — the Galaxy S24 ultra.

This exciting development comes as Samsung continues to elevate its mid-range A-series. Historically, the A-series has occupied a sweet spot in the market, offering a balance of features and affordability. The A53 and A54 were both released in the US to positive reception, but the A55 unfortunately didn't make it stateside. Many are hoping Samsung will change course and bring the A56 to the US market when it's released, potentially around March 2025.


Beyond the headline-grabbing charging speeds, the A56 is rumored to pack a triple rear camera setup with a unified camera bar, reminiscent of the Pixel 9 Pro but with a horizontal layout. Under the hood, it's expected to be powered by Samsung's new Exynos 1580 chipset, which is said to bring enhanced AI capabilities to the device. This could translate to a smarter, more responsive user experience.

The display is also rumored to be getting an upgrade, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic AMOLED screen, a step up from the Super AMOLED display in previous models. Camera-wise, the A56 might see a reduction in megapixels for its front-facing camera, going from 32MP in the A55 to 12MP. However, the rear cameras are expected to remain consistent: a 50MP wide-angle, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro. This suggests Samsung is focusing on overall camera performance rather than simply increasing megapixel count.

The battery capacity is likely to stay put at 5,000mAh, which should provide ample power for a full day's use. Storage and memory options are expected to come in two variants: 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, providing flexibility for different user needs. The anticipated starting price is around $550, keeping it competitive in the mid-range market.

Personally, the faster charging speeds have definitely caught my attention. As someone who's always on the go, the ability to quickly top up my phone's battery is a huge plus. I'm also eager to see how the new Exynos 1580 chipset performs and what kind of AI-powered features it enables. Here's hoping Samsung decides to launch the Galaxy A56 in the US.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

