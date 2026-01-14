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Galaxy A56 plunges to an unbeatable price after a limited-time $100 discount

The phone offers decent performance, has a gorgeous display, and even takes good-looking photos.

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A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy A56.
       View now at Amazon  
The Galaxy S25 has dropped below $600 at Walmart, and I encourage you to take advantage of this promo as soon as possible, especially if you’re looking for a high-end phone at a bargain price. After all, you’ll be saving a whopping $201, making this a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

However, if Samsung’s flagship is still a bit pricey for you even with this discount, and you don’t necessarily need an insane amount of firepower at your fingertips, you may want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy A56.

Galaxy A56 128GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (20%)
Amazon has knocked $100 off the Galaxy A56 with 128GB of storage. With the Exynos 1580 handling everyday tasks smoothly and a 6.7‑inch Super AMOLED display delivering rich visuals, it’s a strong choice for those who don't want to break the bank.
Buy at Amazon
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Right now, this mid-range phone is selling for $100 off at the e-commerce giant, dropping the 128GB model below the $400 mark. This, by the way, is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this handsome fella at the retailer. Just hurry up, as this is a limited-time deal, and I honestly don’t know how long it will stay available. What I do know, though, is that you can rarely save this much on the Galaxy A56, which is why it would be a shame to miss this chance.

But what do you get in return for your hard-earned cash? Firstly, you get solid performance. While you shouldn't expect the phone to handle demanding tasks and heavy multitasking without a stutter, the Exynos 1580 chip inside is powerful enough to breeze through most assignments, including day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming.

Speaking of streaming, you’ll enjoy pleasant visuals thanks to the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, which features a 2340 x 1080 resolution. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness, the display feels fast and responsive, and you’ll be able to see everything clearly even in direct sunlight.

While I wouldn’t exactly rank the Galaxy A56 alongside the absolute best camera phones out there, it still takes good-looking photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. Therefore, when everything is considered, I think it’s absolutely worth getting for under $400. So, if you agree, act fast and grab one while it's on sale today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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