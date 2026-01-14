The Galaxy S25 drops under $600 in Walmart’s best-selling offer
This $201 discount is way too good to ignore.
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Galaxy S25 was about as good as it gets once the holiday shopping season wrapped up last year. But one retailer decided to step things up (discount-wise) with its latest bargain. Quite amazingly, the 128GB model in Silver Shadow is now under $600 at Walmart — that’s $201 in savings.I thought $150 off the
It’s also one of the rarest saving opportunities I’ve seen for this compact flagship phone in quite some time. Couple that with the exclusivity of Walmart’s current deal — you won’t find the same price cut at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Samsung Store — and you’ve got a very compelling promo.
While this Android phone is getting an upgrade soon (probably in February), it remains a highly competitive flagship for Android fans after a more compact device. It sports a stunning 6.2-inch AMOLED display and a sharp resolution, making your viewing experience feel truly premium.
Camera-wise, the S25 didn’t get any hardware upgrades. You’re still getting a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto on the rear, but Samsung optimized the software to give you more realistic colors in photos.
With a slew of AI features to complement your experience and a reliable seven-year software support promise, the Galaxy S25 indeed checks all the boxes. If you don't feel like waiting for the Galaxy S26 to finally arrive, you should definitely check out Walmart's latest offer. After all, who wouldn't want to save $201 on one of the best Samsung phones?
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It’s also one of the rarest saving opportunities I’ve seen for this compact flagship phone in quite some time. Couple that with the exclusivity of Walmart’s current deal — you won’t find the same price cut at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Samsung Store — and you’ve got a very compelling promo.
While this Android phone is getting an upgrade soon (probably in February), it remains a highly competitive flagship for Android fans after a more compact device. It sports a stunning 6.2-inch AMOLED display and a sharp resolution, making your viewing experience feel truly premium.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip delivers plenty of potential in its own right. As you can see from the performance tests in our Galaxy S25 review, the device easily outperforms its predecessor, delivering enough horsepower for daily tasks and gaming alike.
Camera-wise, the S25 didn’t get any hardware upgrades. You’re still getting a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto on the rear, but Samsung optimized the software to give you more realistic colors in photos.
With a slew of AI features to complement your experience and a reliable seven-year software support promise, the Galaxy S25 indeed checks all the boxes. If you don't feel like waiting for the Galaxy S26 to finally arrive, you should definitely check out Walmart's latest offer. After all, who wouldn't want to save $201 on one of the best Samsung phones?
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