PhoneArena Readers' Awards 2023: Vote for your favorite phones!

BEST INNOVATION of 2023

The most innovative new feature





This award is about innovative features rather than one particular device, so try to remember which one you think impressed you the most!





Most Impressive Innovation in 2023 Super Bright Phone Screens Flip phones with a usable cover screen Use of titanium for lighter and more durable smartphones More physical buttons (like Action Button) on phones Popular AI like ChatGPT arrives on phones Roadside Assistant via satellite Super Bright Phone Screens 21.62% Flip phones with a usable cover screen 29.73% Use of titanium for lighter and more durable smartphones 6.76% More physical buttons (like Action Button) on phones 8.11% Popular AI like ChatGPT arrives on phones 24.32% Roadside Assistant via satellite 9.46%





BEST DESIGN of 2023 The new trend setter?

Who said smartphone design was boring? Well, everyone kind of, but we do have a few companies pushing the boundaries, so let's see which one YOU think does the best job! Who said smartphone design was boring? Well, everyone kind of, but we do have a few companies pushing the boundaries, so let's see which one YOU think does the best job!



Most impressive design of the year Nothing Phone (2) with Glyph interface iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max with Titanium and Action Button Google Pixel 8 / 8 Pro with refined style Galaxy S23 Ultra with a camera island for each lenses Motorola Razr Plus with all-screen outer display and elegant Other (say which one in the comments!) Nothing Phone (2) with Glyph interface 15% iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max with Titanium and Action Button 12.5% Google Pixel 8 / 8 Pro with refined style 21.25% Galaxy S23 Ultra with a camera island for each lenses 15% Motorola Razr Plus with all-screen outer display and elegant 25% Other (say which one in the comments!) 11.25%





BEST AGING PHONE of 2023 Last year's phones, revisited

Old phones don't have to be boring: they are cheaper now in 2023, and often times a 1-year old phone is the best deal around! Old phones don't have to be boring: they are cheaper now in 2023, and often times a 1-year old phone is the best deal around!



Last year's phone that aged best in 2023 Apple iPhone 14 series Google Pixel 7 series Samsung Galaxy S22 series Other (say which one in comments!) Apple iPhone 14 series 37.66% Google Pixel 7 series 19.48% Samsung Galaxy S22 series 35.06% Other (say which one in comments!) 7.79%





BEST GAMING PHONE of 2023 The best one for the gaming crowd

Okay, Genshin Impact/Call of Duty/Fortnite lovers! This is your time to select the best phone for your gaming needs. Okay, Genshin Impact/Call of Duty/Fortnite lovers! This is your time to select thefor your gaming needs.



Best device for your monster-shooting needs Asus ROG Phone 7 series Apple iPhone 15 Pro series Samsung Galaxy S23 series ZTE nubia Red Magic 8 Pro BlackShark 5 Pro Other Asus ROG Phone 7 series 46.38% Apple iPhone 15 Pro series 11.59% Samsung Galaxy S23 series 26.09% ZTE nubia Red Magic 8 Pro 4.35% BlackShark 5 Pro 2.9% Other 8.7%





BEST BUDGET PHONE of 2023 The budget phone that gives you most value for your money

Good phones don't have to cost a small fortune in 2023, so which were the best affordable options? Good phones don't have to cost a small fortune in 2023, so which were the best affordable options?



Value king of 2023 Google Pixel 7a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Sony Xperia 10 V Other Google Pixel 7a 52.78% Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 29.17% Sony Xperia 10 V 6.94% Other 11.11%





BEST FLIP PHONE of 2023 Flip it!

Flip phones have had a big moment in 2023, but which one stole the show?





The most advanced flip phone of 2023 Motorola Razr Plus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Oppo Find N3 Flip Huawei P50 Pocket Other Motorola Razr Plus 35.38% Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 49.23% Oppo Find N3 Flip 12.31% Huawei P50 Pocket 1.54% Other 1.54%





BEST FOLDABLE PHONE of 2023 Fold it!

Similarly Similarly foldable phones have seen a ton of innovation this year, but do we have one winner?





Best big foldable phone of the year OnePlus Open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Oppo Find N2 Other OnePlus Open 54.84% Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 33.87% Oppo Find N2 6.45% Other 4.84%





BEST CAMERA PHONE of 2023 Camera phone of the year was...

Cameras were the biggest focus of all smartphones makers as that is what sells new phones the best, so which one was the best camera phone on the market?





Best phone for shutter bugs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Google Pixel 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Other Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 24.66% Google Pixel 8 Pro 32.88% Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 34.25% Other 8.22%







BEST SMARTPHONE of 2023 The ultimate award: best overall smartphone



Only one phone can win this award, so it's time to decide which one it is in 2023!





The biggest honor: best OVERALL phone of 2023 iPhone 15 Pro / 15 Pro Max Galaxy S23 Ultra Pixel 8 Pro Motorola Edge Plus 2023 OnePlus 11 Other iPhone 15 Pro / 15 Pro Max 29.73% Galaxy S23 Ultra 41.89% Pixel 8 Pro 18.92% Motorola Edge Plus 2023 1.35% OnePlus 11 4.05% Other 4.05%





BEST INNOVATION outside the mainstream in 2023 Some very exciting things happening

There is a whole other world of exciting smartphones outside of the three popular brands we all know about, so let's give these phone makers some well-deserved recognition! There is a whole other world of exciting smartphones outside of the three popular brands we all know about, so let's give these phone makers some well-deserved recognition!



Best Innovation on a non-mainstream phone Creaseless foldable design Super thin foldable phones High-res periscope zoom cameras Unification around 120W fast charging support Eye-protective displays Other (let us know in the comments!) Creaseless foldable design 32.76% Super thin foldable phones 6.9% High-res periscope zoom cameras 24.14% Unification around 120W fast charging support 15.52% Eye-protective displays 20.69% Other (let us know in the comments!) 0%





BEST CAMERA SYSTEM outside the mainstream in 2023 Camera systems became bigger and bad-der! Yes, we just made up that word.

The battle for a true "flagship killer" camera system heated up in 2023, and these are the most impressive names. The battle for a true "flagship killer" camera system heated up in 2023, and these are the most impressive names.