PhoneArena Readers' Awards 2023: Vote for your favorite phones!
Which are the very best phones in 2023?
Flip phones have had a big moment in 2023, but which one stole the show?
Similarly foldable phones have seen a ton of innovation this year, but do we have one winner?
Cameras were the biggest focus of all smartphones makers as that is what sells new phones the best, so which one was the best camera phone on the market?
The ones with outstanding design, the fast and powerful ones, the ones the flip and the ones that fold, the crazy ones that charge fully in under 20 minutes, the ones that you can carry as a purse, and the ones with a stylus... there were many this year!
And it's time we all found out which ones were YOUR favorites, and for that we want... no we need you to vote in our annual PhoneArena Readers' Awards!
Get those fingers ready to tap because we have a bunch of interesting categories where phones compete, so let's get this show going!
BEST INNOVATION of 2023
The most innovative new feature
This award is about innovative features rather than one particular device, so try to remember which one you think impressed you the most!
BEST DESIGN of 2023
The new trend setter?
Who said smartphone design was boring? Well, everyone kind of, but we do have a few companies pushing the boundaries, so let's see which one YOU think does the best job!
BEST AGING PHONE of 2023
Last year's phones, revisited
Old phones don't have to be boring: they are cheaper now in 2023, and often times a 1-year old phone is the best deal around!
BEST GAMING PHONE of 2023
The best one for the gaming crowd
Okay, Genshin Impact/Call of Duty/Fortnite lovers! This is your time to select the best phone for your gaming needs.
BEST BUDGET PHONE of 2023
The budget phone that gives you most value for your money
Good phones don't have to cost a small fortune in 2023, so which were the best affordable options?
BEST FLIP PHONE of 2023
Flip it!
Flip phones have had a big moment in 2023, but which one stole the show?
BEST FOLDABLE PHONE of 2023
Fold it!
Similarly foldable phones have seen a ton of innovation this year, but do we have one winner?
BEST CAMERA PHONE of 2023
Camera phone of the year was...
Cameras were the biggest focus of all smartphones makers as that is what sells new phones the best, so which one was the best camera phone on the market?
BEST SMARTPHONE of 2023
The ultimate award: best overall smartphone
Only one phone can win this award, so it's time to decide which one it is in 2023!
BEST INNOVATION outside the mainstream in 2023
Some very exciting things happening
There is a whole other world of exciting smartphones outside of the three popular brands we all know about, so let's give these phone makers some well-deserved recognition!
BEST CAMERA SYSTEM outside the mainstream in 2023
Camera systems became bigger and bad-der! Yes, we just made up that word.
The battle for a true "flagship killer" camera system heated up in 2023, and these are the most impressive names.
BEST FOLDABLE PHONE outside the mainstream in 2023
Can we call this the year of the foldable?
Non-mainstream foldable phones were particularly exciting and we really enjoyed testing these devices, but which one should win the best of 2023 award?
BEST SMARTPHONE outside the mainstream in 2023
Best for those who prefer the traditional form factor
Finally, it's time to recognize the ONE true "flagship killer" non mainstream phone to rule them all!
Things that are NOT allowed: