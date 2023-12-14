Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

PhoneArena Readers' Awards 2023: Vote for your favorite phones!

Articles
PhoneArena Team
PhoneArena Readers' Awards 2023: Vote for your favorite phones!
Which are the very best phones in 2023?

The ones with outstanding design, the fast and powerful ones, the ones the flip and the ones that fold, the crazy ones that charge fully in under 20 minutes, the ones that you can carry as a purse, and the ones with a stylus... there were many this year!

And it's time we all found out which ones were YOUR favorites, and for that we want... no we need you to vote in our annual PhoneArena Readers' Awards!

Get those fingers ready to tap because we have a bunch of interesting categories where phones compete, so let's get this show going! 

BEST INNOVATION of 2023

The most innovative new feature

This award is about innovative features rather than one particular device, so try to remember which one you think impressed you the most!

Most Impressive Innovation in 2023

Vote View Result

BEST DESIGN of 2023

The new trend setter?

Who said smartphone design was boring? Well, everyone kind of, but we do have a few companies pushing the boundaries, so let's see which one YOU think does the best job!

Most impressive design of the year

Vote View Result


BEST AGING PHONE of 2023

Last year's phones, revisited

Old phones don't have to be boring: they are cheaper now in 2023, and often times a 1-year old phone is the best deal around!

Last year's phone that aged best in 2023

Vote View Result


BEST GAMING PHONE of 2023

The best one for the gaming crowd

Okay, Genshin Impact/Call of Duty/Fortnite lovers! This is your time to select the best phone for your gaming needs.

Best device for your monster-shooting needs

Vote View Result


BEST BUDGET PHONE of 2023

The budget phone that gives you most value for your money

Good phones don't have to cost a small fortune in 2023, so which were the best affordable options?

Value king of 2023

Vote View Result


BEST FLIP PHONE of 2023

Flip it!

Flip phones have had a big moment in 2023, but which one stole the show?

The most advanced flip phone of 2023

Vote View Result


BEST FOLDABLE PHONE of 2023

Fold it!

Similarly foldable phones have seen a ton of innovation this year, but do we have one winner?

Best big foldable phone of the year

Vote View Result


BEST CAMERA PHONE of 2023

Camera phone of the year was...

Cameras were the biggest focus of all smartphones makers as that is what sells new phones the best, so which one was the best camera phone on the market?

Best phone for shutter bugs

Vote View Result


BEST SMARTPHONE of 2023

The ultimate award: best overall smartphone

Only one phone can win this award, so it's time to decide which one it is in 2023!

The biggest honor: best OVERALL phone of 2023

Vote View Result


BEST INNOVATION outside the mainstream in 2023

Some very exciting things happening

There is a whole other world of exciting smartphones outside of the three popular brands we all know about, so let's give these phone makers some well-deserved recognition!

Best Innovation on a non-mainstream phone

Vote View Result


BEST CAMERA SYSTEM outside the mainstream in 2023

Camera systems became bigger and bad-der! Yes, we just made up that word.

The battle for a true "flagship killer" camera system heated up in 2023, and these are the most impressive names.

Best camera on a phone you had to import

Vote View Result


BEST FOLDABLE PHONE outside the mainstream in 2023

Can we call this the year of the foldable?

Non-mainstream foldable phones were particularly exciting and we really enjoyed testing these devices, but which one should win the best of 2023 award?

Best foldable phone outside the limited selection available in the West

Vote View Result

BEST SMARTPHONE outside the mainstream in 2023

Best for those who prefer the traditional form factor

Finally, it's time to recognize the ONE true "flagship killer" non mainstream phone to rule them all!

Best non-mainstream phone of 2023 (the real "flagship killer")

Vote View Result

