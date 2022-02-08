Galaxy S22: Samsung's smallest flagship since Galaxy S7 teaches Google and Apple some lessons

You go, nerds!

All of this adds up to make for not only the most compact Galaxy flagship since the S7 but also the most compact Android flagship of 2021-2022 so far. The South Korean company is able to achieve the incredibly compact (for today's standards) design by trimming down the bezels and finally making them symmetrical. Also, the display on the Galaxy S22 is about an inch smaller than the one on the S21, so there's that.



Galaxy S22: Are smaller Android phones on the rise?



See, phone size will always be very subjective because it depends on a few factors. If I was a phone size philosopher (which should definitely be a thing), that's what I'd say are the phone size-perception determinants:



Your palm/hand size Your current phone's size (the size you're used to) Your pockets' size

Anyway, based on my three just-invented pillars of smartphone size perception (I'll actually submit this theory to a bunch of science journals when I'm done here), phones like the



1. I'll be able to use all of them with one hand, which is much more true for the iPhone 13 mini than it is for the rest, but still…

2. My current phone (which I am, but I’m not used to) is the absolutely huge Google Pixel 6 Pro, which will only make the switch easier.





3. My pockets are large enough to accommodate the above-mentioned phones, because they aren't too big, to begin with, but also because I'm a guy. A highly underrated benefit of being a male!



The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, the upcoming iPhone SE Plus 5G, Xiaomi 12 mini, and even the foldable



By the way, despite the fact that the mini iPhone is expected to be replaced by an iPhone 14 Max, it's rumored that Apple will bring the 5.4-5.7-inch size back with the redesigned 2024 iPhone SE, which will probably resemble an iPhone 13 mini. Apple’s small-handed followers can relax.



The Galaxy S22 will be compact and (almost) as good as the Galaxy S22+



However, smaller phones come with some compromises. In this case, the larger



We still don't know if, like last year, the entry-level Galaxy flagship will have a plastic back, as opposed to glass on the Plus model, but it won't be exactly surprising.



While all of this is in line with the leaked price difference between the two models (Galaxy S22 at $799 and S22+ at $999), it's not exactly a great look compared to Samsung's biggest rival’s approach.



The only difference between Apple's iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 comes in terms of screen and battery size, which is understandable. The same goes for the



Still, UWB isn't something everyone will care about, and while faster charging is nice to have, the S22 is expected to come with a 21% smaller battery than the S22+ (3700 mAh vs 4500 mAh). This means the Galaxy S22 shouldn't take too long to top up despite the slower charging speeds.



And if the Galaxy S22's rear panel is made out of plastic, this shouldn't really be a dealbreaker. In fact, a plastic-coated S22 might turn out to be more practical in terms of durability, which many would prefer over a “premium glass back” (including me).



Galaxy S22: Just the right amount of small and just the right amount of good



In the end, it seems like the Galaxy S22 will be a winner. Perhaps that's why Samsung is making more S22 units instead of S22+ ones. The company has managed to achieve a remarkably compact size with a few compromises that won't be noticeable to the average consumer.



Something else that should help the S22 succeed is that despite the compact form factor, Samsung isn't naive enough to brag about it too much, for example, by calling it "mini". Instead, the Galaxy S22 is the default Galaxy. OK, yes. I'm trying to say that perhaps Apple should've named the iPhone 13 mini just iPhone 13.



The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will be unveiled on February 9. The S22 and S22+ are expected to come with a new camera system, led by a 50 MP primary sensor, while the S22 Ultra is expected to, well… be more of a Galaxy Note. The phones look fantastic, and we can’t wait to check them out.



The The Google Pixel 6 will be $200 cheaper, but not nearly as small as the S22 - in fact, it'll be bigger and heavier than the S22+. Then, Apple's iPhone 13 will match the Galaxy S22 for price, but not in terms of camera versatility and display quality. While Google or Apple's phones won't be as compact as the S22, we can't wait to compare all three of them. Surely, the size won't be the only difference. Stay tuned!

No kidding. We already have the leaked but official-looking dimensions of the S22, as well as S22+ and S22 Ultra. Here's how the Galaxy S22 stacks up against the S7 from 2016 and S21 from 2021: