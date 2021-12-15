Compact foldable Oppo Find N 5G outed with nearly invisible crease and affordable price





Last week, Oppo mentioned that the Find N has been six years in the making, and the first prototype was hammered out four years ago, after the company saw that the current phone form factor will soon hit its peak. Here's the scoop.





Oppo Find N displays and interface





Oppo's first foldable phone is way more compact than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 as it employs shorter display diagonals for both the internal, and the smaller external display you will be using most on a daily basis. In our Z Fold 3 review , bulkiness was the main complaint from an otherwise excellent foldable. The other one was camera prowess, and Oppo managed to fix both of those in one fell swoop by simply choosing smaller screens and better camera sensors for the Find N.









Needless to say, Oppo has also though about tailoring the interface to the foldable realities, with seamless handoff of content between open and closed states, as well as multitasking split-screen modes. The so-called FlexForm modes allow you to bend the phone and keep it at different angles for various tasks:













Oppo calls it the Serene display, due to its quick refresh rate and dynamic HDR adjustments, and it has also concocted names for the Flexion Hinge to shine a light on its durable mechanism the company says is unique in the industry.









Don't take Oppo's word for it, as the minimal crease gap due to the raindrop hinge design is confirmed by the German TUV certification body as well. Just like the Z Fold 3, the Oppo Find N is clad in the latest Gorilla Glass Victus for added screen and body protection. The phone will be available in three colors at launch - Black, White, and Purple.









Oppo Find N camera, storage, and battery charging





Moving on to the internals, the Find N is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with its X55 5G modem, and will be available in 8GB RAM/256GB storage, or 12GB/512GB memory configurations. The largish 4500mAh battery can be charged for 70 minutes with the supplied 33W brick, while the wireless charging coil on board can top off the phone with 15W power.





Perhaps the biggest Oppo Find N vs Galaxy Z Fold 3 differentiator besides the size and price is the camera setup. Oppo has equipped the Find N with its Find X3 Pro flagship's 50MP main and 2x telephoto cameras, while the ultrawide snapping duties are delegated to a 16MP sensor on the back. Two 32MP selfie cameras for the cover screen and the internal display round the pretty camera kit picture.





Oppo Find N vs Samsung Z Fold 3 size and specs differences

Dimensions unfolded: 132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm vs 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm

Dimensions folded: 132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm vs 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm

Main displays: 7.1", 1792 x 1920, 1000 nits vs 7.6". 1768 x 2208, 1200 nits 120Hz internal screens with ultrathin glass covers

External displays: 5.49", 60Hz, 988 x 1972, 18:9 ratio vs 6.2", 120Hz, 832 x 2268, 25:9 ratio

Main Cameras: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.76", 1.8µm sensors

Telephoto cameras: 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.4", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6", 1.0µm 2x optical zoom cameras

Ultrawide cameras: 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 1/3.09", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, 1.12µm cameras

Front camera cover screen: 32 MP, f/2.4, 1/2.74", 0.8µm vs 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3", 1.22µm selfie camera

Front camera main display: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3", 1.22µm vs 4 MP, f/1.8, 2.0µm, UDC camera

Batteries and charging: 4500mAh, 33W vs 4400mAh, 25W





Oppo Find N price, colors, and release date





The Find N will be launched on December 23 in Oppo's home turf, at the equivalent of about $1200 for the base 8GB/256GB model, which is a lot cheaper than the starting price of the Z Fold 3. Available in black, white, and purple colors, we hope to see the Find N on the global stage soon, though perhaps the pricing will be higher then.





