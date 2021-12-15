Compact foldable Oppo Find N 5G outed with nearly invisible crease and affordable price

Compact foldable Oppo Find N 5G outed with nearly invisible crease and affordable price0
Oppo Find N displays and interface
Oppo's first foldable phone is way more compact than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 as it employs shorter display diagonals for both the internal, and the smaller external display you will be using most on a daily basis. In our Z Fold 3 review, bulkiness was the main complaint from an otherwise excellent foldable. The other one was camera prowess, and Oppo managed to fix both of those in one fell swoop by simply choosing smaller screens and better camera sensors for the Find N.
Needless to say, Oppo has also though about tailoring the interface to the foldable realities, with seamless handoff of content between open and closed states, as well as multitasking split-screen modes. The so-called FlexForm modes allow you to bend the phone and keep it at different angles for various tasks:
The Find N can serve as its own tripod, making 4K HD time-lapse imaging easy and hands-free at nearly any angle – making it a compact and burdenless gadget for advanced scenarios like astrophotography. We have also included three templates within time-lapse mode – light trails, night sky, sun & clouds – that optimize photo and video settings in one click for more exciting and creative astrophotography.
When the device is bent at an angle below 60 degrees, the screen automatically moves the image preview to the bottom display to make it easier to set up your shot. The selfie experience can also become completely hands-free with FlexForm Mode. You can now open the camera app, bend the device, set it up on a table and use hand gestures to take selfies with the 32MP selfie camera on the inner display.
While the Oppo Find N is about as thick and heavy as the Z Fold 3 when their camera bumps are taken into account, it is much shorter and narrower, making it easier to operate and carry around in your pocket. The 7.1" main display also allows for more granular 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate steps that would be gentler on the battery consumption, too. The 5.45" cover screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and an 18:9 aspect ratio that makes it much shorter and wider than the tall 25:9 external display on the Z Fold 3.
Oppo calls it the Serene display, due to its quick refresh rate and dynamic HDR adjustments, and it has also concocted names for the Flexion Hinge to shine a light on its durable mechanism the company says is unique in the industry.
The Flexion Hinge on the OPPO Find N brings together 136 components with extreme precision of up to 0.01 mm, ensuring the hinge works as smoothly as the joints in the human body.
Our unique water-drop hinge design widens the angle of the fold in the display, resulting in a minimal crease that’s up to 80% less noticeable compared with other devices. This design also practically eliminates the gap between displays when folded, offering a more integrated look and better protection from scratches on the inner display.
Don't take Oppo's word for it, as the minimal crease gap due to the raindrop hinge design is confirmed by the German TUV certification body as well. Just like the Z Fold 3, the Oppo Find N is clad in the latest Gorilla Glass Victus for added screen and body protection. The phone will be available in three colors at launch - Black, White, and Purple.
Oppo Find N camera, storage, and battery charging
Moving on to the internals, the Find N is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with its X55 5G modem, and will be available in 8GB RAM/256GB storage, or 12GB/512GB memory configurations. The largish 4500mAh battery can be charged for 70 minutes with the supplied 33W brick, while the wireless charging coil on board can top off the phone with 15W power.
Oppo Find N vs Samsung Z Fold 3 size and specs differences
- Dimensions unfolded: 132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm vs 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm
- Dimensions folded: 132.6 x 73 x 15.9 mm vs 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
- Main displays: 7.1", 1792 x 1920, 1000 nits vs 7.6". 1768 x 2208, 1200 nits 120Hz internal screens with ultrathin glass covers
- External displays: 5.49", 60Hz, 988 x 1972, 18:9 ratio vs 6.2", 120Hz, 832 x 2268, 25:9 ratio
- Main Cameras: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.76", 1.8µm sensors
- Telephoto cameras: 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.4", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6", 1.0µm 2x optical zoom cameras
- Ultrawide cameras: 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 1/3.09", 1.0µm vs 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, 1.12µm cameras
- Front camera cover screen: 32 MP, f/2.4, 1/2.74", 0.8µm vs 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3", 1.22µm selfie camera
- Front camera main display: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3", 1.22µm vs 4 MP, f/1.8, 2.0µm, UDC camera
- Batteries and charging: 4500mAh, 33W vs 4400mAh, 25W
Oppo Find N price, colors, and release date
The Find N will be launched on December 23 in Oppo's home turf, at the equivalent of about $1200 for the base 8GB/256GB model, which is a lot cheaper than the starting price of the Z Fold 3. Available in black, white, and purple colors, we hope to see the Find N on the global stage soon, though perhaps the pricing will be higher then.