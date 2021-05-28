Hurry and get Verizon's LG Velvet 5G UW for free before it's too late

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But what if we were to tell you there's a way to bring the $700 regular retail price of the Verizon-exclusive LG Velvet 5G UW edition down to... $0? And what if said way didn't involve a device trade-in, number port-in, or any other special conditions apart from a new line of unlimited wireless service?





Given that we're talking about a jumbo-sized 6.8-inch smartphone with a beautiful P-OLED display in tow, as well as a fairly generous 6GB RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space, a versatile triple rear-facing camera system including a main 48MP shooter, and a reasonably hefty 4,000mAh battery with both fast wired and fast wireless charging support, you might be inclined to ignore the fact there will never be a Velvet 2.









Of course, promises are made to be broken, and said commitment may not cover Verizon's 5G UW-enabled variant anyway, but even if you just get a single major OS update at some point next year, that's more than enough... for a free phone.





Free for a limited time, mind you, and only if you order it online in a somewhat bland Aurora Gray paint job. The snazzier Aurora Red and Pink White flavors are already listed as out of stock on Big Red's official website, which suggests demand might be a lot higher than you think.





That means the Snapdragon 765-powered device could go away entirely much sooner than the May 31 expiration date of this killer online-only deal, especially since we assume LG is no longer looking to replenish Verizon 's inventory. In other words, you may want to hurry if you like 5G-capable freebies equipped with everything from a headphone jack to a microSD card slot and made from premium aluminum and glass.





By the way, you don't even have to sign up for a monthly installment plan to score the full aforementioned $700 discount, but whether you'll choose that or the retail price purchase option, you need to be fine with receiving your savings in the form of bill credits applied to your account over a period of two years.



