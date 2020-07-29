OnePlus Nord 5G vs Motorola Edge vs LG Velvet: Specs comparison
Officially announced last week, the OnePlus Nord is a brand-new Android smartphone that offers 5G connectivity and other nice features at an accessible price. As such, the Nord competes with handsets like the Motorola Edge and LG Velvet - both also unveiled just recently.
All three handsets sport large OLED screens, but the OnePlus Nord has a flat display whereas the LG Velvet and Motorola Edge have curved panels. All phones also offer at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, while packing batteries with capacities of over 4,000 mAh.
For your convenience, we've embedded a detailed specs comparison between the Nord, Edge, and Velvet at the end of this article.
OnePlus may not want to release this particular Nord model in the US, but the company definitely plans to launch a Nord-branded handset later this year, 5G connectivity included. For now, the already-announced Nord can be pre-ordered in Europe and other markets for the equivalent of around $460.
The regular price of Motorola Edge is $699.99. However, thanks to a promotional offer, you can currently pre-order the phone for less than $500 in the US. As for the LG Velvet, this normally costs $599.99, although you can get it for only $300 if you activate a new line on an unlimited plan at AT&T.
Which of these three smartphones do you like best? Let us know in the comments section below.
OnePlus Nord vs Motorola edge vs LG Velvet
Compare phone and tablet specifications of up to three devices. Type a model name in the search field of our phone comparison tool or pick a popular device from the ones below.
Display
Size
Technology
AMOLED
OLED
P-OLED
Screen-to-body
86.20 %
95.91 %
88.89 %
Features
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SM7250-AA
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB
Processor
GPU
Adreno 620
Adreno 620
Adreno 620
RAM
Internal storage
128GB, not expandable
256GB
128GB
OS
Android (10)
Android (10)
Android (10)
Battery
Capacity
4115 mAh
4500 mAh
4300 mAh
Charging
OnePlus Warp Charge
Motorola TurboPower
Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, USB Power Delivery
Talk time
the average is 16 h (951 min)
Stand-by time
the average is 23 days (542 h)
Camera
Rear
Quad camera
Quad camera
Triple camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.7"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Second camera
8 MP (Ultra-wide)
8 MP (Telephoto)
8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 15 mm; Sensor size: 1/4"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Third camera
2 MP (Macro)
16 MP (Ultra-wide)
5 MP (Depth information)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm
Aperture size: F2.4
Fourth camera
5 MP (Depth information)
ToF 3D depth sensing
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps), 1280x720 (HD)
Features
Time-lapse video, EIS
Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, EIS
EIS
Front
32 MP
25 MP
16 MP
Video capture
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
Design
Dimensions
Weight
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
Materials
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5); Frame: Plastic
Back: Plastic; Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass); Frame: Aluminum
Resistance
Splash; IP 52
Water, Dust; IP 68; MIL-STD-810 certified
Biometrics
2D Face unlock, In-screen fingerprint
2D Face unlock, In-screen fingerprint
In-screen fingerprint
Features
Notification light
Cellular
5G
n1, n3, n7, n28, n78, SA, NSA
n2, n5, n12, n25, n41, n66, n71, Sub-6
SA, NSA
Buyers information
Price
€ 399
$ 700
$ 600
Availability
Scheduled release
Aug 04, 2020