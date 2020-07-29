Motorola LG Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus Nord 5G vs Motorola Edge vs LG Velvet: Specs comparison

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 29, 2020, 10:08 PM

Officially announced last week, the OnePlus Nord is a brand-new Android smartphone that offers 5G connectivity and other nice features at an accessible price. As such, the Nord competes with handsets like the Motorola Edge and LG Velvet - both also unveiled just recently.  

The OnePlus Nord, Motorola Edge, and LG Velvet all run Android 10 out of the box and use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G - a chipset that was specifically designed for upper-mid-range 5G devices.

All three handsets sport large OLED screens, but the OnePlus Nord has a flat display whereas the LG Velvet and Motorola Edge have curved panels. All phones also offer at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, while packing batteries with capacities of over 4,000 mAh.

For your convenience, we've embedded a detailed specs comparison between the Nord, Edge, and Velvet at the end of this article.

OnePlus may not want to release this particular Nord model in the US, but the company definitely plans to launch a Nord-branded handset later this year, 5G connectivity included. For now, the already-announced Nord can be pre-ordered in Europe and other markets for the equivalent of around $460.

The regular price of Motorola Edge is $699.99. However, thanks to a promotional offer, you can currently pre-order the phone for less than $500 in the US. As for the LG Velvet, this normally costs $599.99, although you can get it for only $300 if you activate a new line on an unlimited plan at AT&T.

Which of these three smartphones do you like best? Let us know in the comments section below.

OnePlus Nord vs Motorola edge vs LG Velvet

Compare phone and tablet specifications of up to three devices. Type a model name in the search field of our phone comparison tool or pick a popular device from the ones below.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord
Motorola edge

Motorola edge
LG Velvet

LG Velvet

Display

Size

6.4 inches
6.7 inches
6.8 inches

Technology

AMOLED
OLED
P-OLED

Screen-to-body

86.20 %
95.91 %
88.89 %

Features

90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware

System chip

Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SM7250-AA
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB

Processor

Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2300 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm

GPU

Adreno 620
Adreno 620
Adreno 620

RAM

8GB LPDDR4
6GB LPDDR4
6GB LPDDR4

Internal storage

128GB, not expandable
256GB
128GB

OS

Android (10)
Android (10)
Android (10)

Battery

Capacity

4115 mAh
4500 mAh
4300 mAh

Charging

OnePlus Warp Charge
Motorola TurboPower
Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, USB Power Delivery

Talk time

 
 
17.90 hours
the average is 16 h (951 min)

Stand-by time

 
 
17.0 days (408 hours)
the average is 23 days (542 h)

Camera

Rear

Quad camera
Quad camera
Triple camera

Main camera

48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
64 MP (PDAF)
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Specifications

Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.7"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm

Second camera

8 MP (Ultra-wide)
8 MP (Telephoto)
8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.2
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 15 mm; Sensor size: 1/4"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm

Third camera

2 MP (Macro)
16 MP (Ultra-wide)
5 MP (Depth information)

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.4
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm
Aperture size: F2.4

Fourth camera

5 MP (Depth information)
ToF 3D depth sensing
 

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.4
 
 

Video recording

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps), 1280x720 (HD)

Features

Time-lapse video, EIS
Time-lapse video, Hyperlapse, EIS
EIS

Front

32 MP
25 MP
16 MP

Video capture

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)

Design

Dimensions

6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches (158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm)
6.36 x 2.80 x 0.37 inches (161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm)
6.58 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches (167.2 x 74 x 7.9 mm)

Weight

6.49 oz (184.0 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
6.63 oz (188.0 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
6.35 oz (180.0 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)

Materials

Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5); Frame: Plastic
Back: Plastic; Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass); Frame: Aluminum

Resistance

 
Splash; IP 52
Water, Dust; IP 68; MIL-STD-810 certified

Biometrics

2D Face unlock, In-screen fingerprint
2D Face unlock, In-screen fingerprint
In-screen fingerprint

Features

 
 
Notification light

Cellular

5G

n1, n3, n7, n28, n78, SA, NSA
n2, n5, n12, n25, n41, n66, n71, Sub-6
SA, NSA

Buyers information

Price

€ 399
$ 700
$ 600

Availability

Scheduled release

Aug 04, 2020
 
 

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs
$440 OnePlus Nord on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4115 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 Velvet on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
edge
Motorola edge View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

