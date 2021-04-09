LG Velvet 5G UW is getting Android 11





LG Velvet 5G Android 11



Android 11 might very well prove to be Android 11 might very well prove to be the last major software update for the LG Velvet . That's not the skeptic in us speaking - the South Korean company is something of a slowpoke when it comes to OS and security updates, and after exiting the industry, it will not have any incentive to roll out updates.



Anyways, the update comes with the March 2021 security patch and it's the version G900VM20a.



You get Android 11 goodies like a new interface, conversation bubbles, and improved camera experience.



If you haven't received a notification yet, you can check for the new update in Settings (Tap on Settings - About Phone - Software updates - Check for Update - Download Now). More information is available on Verizon's website



LG has also committed to providing two OS updates to some 2020 models such as the LG Stylo and K series.



According to an According to an Android 11 update roadmap released by LG Germany in March, the LG G8X, G8S, Velvet 4G, K42, and K52 will also get Android 11 this year.



The company will continue to make phones through the second quarter to honor contractual obligations. It plans to leave the mobile business by the end of July.