Verizon LG Android Software updates 5G

LG Velvet 5G UW is getting Android 11

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 09, 2021, 6:02 PM
LG Velvet 5G UW is getting Android 11
LG is in the process of winding up its smartphone business. The company has said it will continue providing support and software updates to existing customers. Owners of the G series and V series phones released in 2019 and later, the Wing, and the Velvet have been promised three OS updates. Making good on its promise, LG has already started updating some of its phones, and the latest to get Android 11 is the Verizon LG Velvet.

LG Velvet 5G Android 11


Android 11 might very well prove to be the last major software update for the LG Velvet. That's not the skeptic in us speaking - the South Korean company is something of a slowpoke when it comes to OS and security updates, and after exiting the industry, it will not have any incentive to roll out updates. 

Anyways, the update comes with the March 2021 security patch and it's the version G900VM20a.

You get Android 11 goodies like a new interface, conversation bubbles, and improved camera experience.

If you haven't received a notification yet, you can check for the new update in Settings (Tap on Settings - About Phone - Software updates - Check for Update - Download Now). More information is available on Verizon's website

LG has also committed to providing two OS updates to some 2020 models such as the LG Stylo and K series.

According to an Android 11 update roadmap released by LG Germany in March, the LG G8X, G8S, Velvet 4G, K42, and K52 will also get Android 11 this year. 

The company will continue to make phones through the second quarter to honor contractual obligations. It plans to leave the mobile business by the end of July.

