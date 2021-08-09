Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Google Wearables Fossil Wear

The 'way faster' Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Wear OS is 'coming'... sooner or later

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The 'way faster' Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Wear OS is 'coming'... sooner or later
The fact that the US-based Fossil Group, which is by far the world's most prolific manufacturer of Wear OS-powered smartwatches, hasn't released a high-end wearable device in two years truly tells you everything you need to know about Google's fruitless efforts to provide a decent alternative to Apple's watchOS platform.

Of course, the search giant is looking to turn the page to a (hopefully) exciting new chapter in the life of Wear OS this year, and in addition to Samsung, the company still has Fossil in its corner as well.

While the veteran fashion designer confirmed the impending arrival of a long overdue Gen 6 product roster for the first time two whole months ago, the completely enigmatic family of premium smartwatches is still not ready for primetime.

Fossil isn't even ready to share any details about the upcoming Apple Watch-rivaling gadgets, but for what it's worth, a new teaser is here to remind us that the company has... something in the pipeline. That something will apparently be Fossil's "most advanced smartwatch" yet, delivering "way more, way faster", which obviously makes sense given that 2019's Gen 5 lineup packs a 2018-released Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. 

The same goes for the newer but overall lower-end and lower-cost Gen 5E portfolio, so at the very least, the Fossil Gen 6 will employ a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC to enable a significant speed upgrade over its forerunners.

Said upgrade could prove to be even more significant if Gen 6-series smartwatches end up using Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon Wear 5100 "platform", but if history is any indication, we wouldn't dream too big. After all, the 4100 has been around for a year or so, and unlike Mobvoi, Fossil has chosen not to do anything with it... until now.

If you're inclined to believe the wait was in any way connected to the Wear OS 3 update, that's probably not the case as Google essentially confirmed not long ago that the Fossil Gen 6 is set to run older software out the box before making the jump at some point next year.

As you might already be aware, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will definitely come powered by the Wear OS 3-based One UI Watch platform in just a few days, which explains Fossil's (feeble) attempt at stealing its rival's thunder. It remains to be seen what kind of real-life magic the company can perform to ultimately get the Gen 6 on our list of the best smartwatches money can buy.

Some smartwatches - including a Fossil - now getting an early preview of Google and Samsung's OS
Some smartwatches - including a Fossil - now getting an early preview of Google and Samsung's OS
Jul 10, 2021, 1:46 PM, by Anam Hamid
Third time's a charm, Fossil resumes Wear OS H-MR2 rollout for Gen 5 smartwatches
Third time's a charm, Fossil resumes Wear OS H-MR2 rollout for Gen 5 smartwatches
Apr 28, 2021, 1:11 PM, by Cosmin Vasile
Google's Wear OS 3 update will hit both existing and 'future' TicWatch devices in 2022
Google's Wear OS 3 update will hit both existing and 'future' TicWatch devices in 2022
Jul 30, 2021, 11:20 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Qualcomm plans to expand its Snapdragon chip lineup for Wear OS smartwatches, new chips coming soon
Qualcomm plans to expand its Snapdragon chip lineup for Wear OS smartwatches, new chips coming soon
Jul 21, 2021, 4:15 AM, by Iskra Petrova

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The highly anticipated Dish 5G network rollout starts with a delay
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The highly anticipated Dish 5G network rollout starts with a delay
Survey says: 44% of current U.S. iPhone owners plan to upgrade to a 5G iPhone 13 model
by Alan Friedman,  2
Survey says: 44% of current U.S. iPhone owners plan to upgrade to a 5G iPhone 13 model
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before
-$100
Google is bringing a huge change to the Play Store
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
Google is bringing a huge change to the Play Store
Images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases leak showcasing materials and colors
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases leak showcasing materials and colors
Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof? Here's what we know so far
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Аre the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 waterproof? Here's what we know so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless