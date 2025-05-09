Foldable iPhone may debut with Samsung tech – that Samsung itself hasn't dared to use
Apple may beat Samsung at its own game with this wild iPhone Fold display leak.
A new rumor says the foldable iPhone may use a unique display panel from Samsung that Samsung itself hasn't used yet on its foldable devices.
Rumors about the upcoming iPhone Fold are now starting to come up more and more from the Internet's dark corners. A new rumor now says Apple is planning to use a new, thinner display panel in the foldable iPhone's construction, something that the supplier, Samsung, has not used on its devices itself.
It seems that this elusive iPhone's display may be very different from the ones used in other foldable phones on the market. Naver leaker "Yeux1122" now says that the Cupertino giant may be using a display that has been manufactured differently than other folding phones. Samsung has not, reportedly, used this process on its own foldables yet.
As a result, there may be a reduction of thickness by approximately 19% in comparison to the panel used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models. This would also make Apple's device lighter.
Meanwhile, the leaker also hints that the rumored reduced thickness in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is due to the transitional period for developing Apple's display tech.
But that's not all. Apparently, the color reproduction and brightness of the display panel have reportedly been improved by the new process as well. And yep, this includes higher peak brightness levels, allegedly.
It's worth noting that the tipster has had some big misses when it comes to leaks, like saying that there may be a 2TB option for the iPhone 16 Pro. Nevertheless, knowing Apple and its high demands, it could be very well true or close to the truth that Apple is looking for something that hasn't been done before when it comes to foldable displays.
The tipster has previously stated that the internal screen of the phone may measure 7.76 inches with a 2,713 by 1,920 resolution. The cover display is said to be a 5.49-inch one with a 2,088 by 1,422 resolution.
Reports indicate Samsung may be the only supplier for foldable display panels for the foldable iPhone. Reportedly, Apple has also considered LG, but it seems it chose Samsung only this time.
Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone may be an expensive phone, with potential prices ranging between $2,100 and $2,300. Right now, rumors (including from reputable sources like Ming-Chi Kuo) indicate the foldable iPhone may be officially announced sometime in late 2026. It's possible that the phone may come in early 2027 as well.
Apple's first foldable iPhone may revolutionize the foldable phone market, according to some estimations.
The situation right now with foldables is curious: they are not experiencing huge growth, but things are moving. We have Huawei introducing now a tri-fold device, Samsung also reportedly working on one, while companies like Oppo and Honor are aiming to make super-thin foldables. Something Samsung is said to also be working on, and it could happen earlier than expected, with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Rumors about the upcoming iPhone Fold are now starting to come up more and more from the Internet's dark corners. A new rumor now says Apple is planning to use a new, thinner display panel in the foldable iPhone's construction, something that the supplier, Samsung, has not used on its devices itself.
Understandably, the display of a foldable phone is the most important component. On top of that, Apple has some serious ambitions when it comes to this iPhone, including a rumored plan to obliterate the display crease plaguing every foldable phone today completely.
It seems that this elusive iPhone's display may be very different from the ones used in other foldable phones on the market. Naver leaker "Yeux1122" now says that the Cupertino giant may be using a display that has been manufactured differently than other folding phones. Samsung has not, reportedly, used this process on its own foldables yet.
According to the leaker (who has a mixed track record with some wins and some losses when it comes to reliable leaks), the key change to the display panel is related to the touch sensor. Reportedly, it will be integrated into the display. Right now, other foldable displays have the touch sensor as a separate layer, but according to the tipster, the foldable iPhone will have it in one panel.
A leaked render of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image Credit - OnLeaks and Android Headlines
As a result, there may be a reduction of thickness by approximately 19% in comparison to the panel used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold models. This would also make Apple's device lighter.
Meanwhile, the leaker also hints that the rumored reduced thickness in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is due to the transitional period for developing Apple's display tech.
This internal display configuration may be due to Apple being demanding and having high requirements instead of simply accepting existing, conventional technology. Reportedly, the new component is meeting Apple's demands when it comes to thickness, power-to-weight, brightness, and other requirements.
But that's not all. Apparently, the color reproduction and brightness of the display panel have reportedly been improved by the new process as well. And yep, this includes higher peak brightness levels, allegedly.
Foldable iPhone concept render. | Image Credit - AppleInsider
It's worth noting that the tipster has had some big misses when it comes to leaks, like saying that there may be a 2TB option for the iPhone 16 Pro. Nevertheless, knowing Apple and its high demands, it could be very well true or close to the truth that Apple is looking for something that hasn't been done before when it comes to foldable displays.
The tipster has previously stated that the internal screen of the phone may measure 7.76 inches with a 2,713 by 1,920 resolution. The cover display is said to be a 5.49-inch one with a 2,088 by 1,422 resolution.
Yeux1122 also previously stated that there may be an under-display camera for the folding screen and a visible punch hole camera outside. The resolution and size rumors have also been heard from other leakers, which gives some level of credibility to this information.
Reports indicate Samsung may be the only supplier for foldable display panels for the foldable iPhone. Reportedly, Apple has also considered LG, but it seems it chose Samsung only this time.
Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone may be an expensive phone, with potential prices ranging between $2,100 and $2,300. Right now, rumors (including from reputable sources like Ming-Chi Kuo) indicate the foldable iPhone may be officially announced sometime in late 2026. It's possible that the phone may come in early 2027 as well.
Apple's first foldable iPhone may revolutionize the foldable phone market, according to some estimations.
The situation right now with foldables is curious: they are not experiencing huge growth, but things are moving. We have Huawei introducing now a tri-fold device, Samsung also reportedly working on one, while companies like Oppo and Honor are aiming to make super-thin foldables. Something Samsung is said to also be working on, and it could happen earlier than expected, with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Things that are NOT allowed: