Samsung Display looks to foldable iPhone instead of its own Galaxy Z Fold 7

The iPhone already heavily relies on Samsung Display but the company is now hoping that its foldable display business will boom under Apple as well. Apple has long teased a foldable flagship smartphone but allegedly kept waiting to get it just right. The result now, as insiders report, is that thewill feature a completely invisible crease.If true then this will be a significant achievement in the foldable smartphone industry. It will also convince a lot more consumers to give foldables a try. This expected growth is what Samsung Display has its fingers crossed for because, like with previous iPhone models, it will also supply the displays for this one.Theis currently being predicted to come out next year by multiple industry insiders. If this is true then it will mark two consecutive years of new iPhone models being introduced as this year Apple will likely announce the brand new iPhone 17 Air . And if theis a success then the Galaxy Z series may also see more sales alongside it.It can be a win-win situation for Samsung and Apple if both companies play their cards just right.