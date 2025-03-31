Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!

Samsung Display looks to foldable iPhone instead of its own Galaxy Z Fold 7

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Display Galaxy Z Series iPhone
Foldable iPhone concept render
*Image credit — AppleInsider

Samsung Display is reportedly (translated source) now reliant on Apple for preserving the growth of its foldable OLED display business. Decreasing demand for foldable smartphones — including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — has forced Samsung to cross its fingers for its rival’s success.

Samsung had to decrease sales estimates for the Fold 6 and Flip 6 down to 7-8 million from almost 10 million. This year the company has further decreased these estimates down to only five million for the upcoming Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones. The Galaxy foldables simply did not and continue to not sell as well as Samsung had initially hoped.

This has led to Samsung Display’s growth being hindered. Industry insiders claim that the company is expecting more of the same this year and does not think much will change. So this has apparently led to Samsung Display now turning its attention to the long-awaited foldable iPhone.

Video Thumbnail
Samsung Display is a major supplier for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

The iPhone already heavily relies on Samsung Display but the company is now hoping that its foldable display business will boom under Apple as well. Apple has long teased a foldable flagship smartphone but allegedly kept waiting to get it just right. The result now, as insiders report, is that the foldable iPhone will feature a completely invisible crease.

If true then this will be a significant achievement in the foldable smartphone industry. It will also convince a lot more consumers to give foldables a try. This expected growth is what Samsung Display has its fingers crossed for because, like with previous iPhone models, it will also supply the displays for this one.

The foldable iPhone is currently being predicted to come out next year by multiple industry insiders. If this is true then it will mark two consecutive years of new iPhone models being introduced as this year Apple will likely announce the brand new iPhone 17 Air. And if the foldable iPhone is a success then the Galaxy Z series may also see more sales alongside it.

It can be a win-win situation for Samsung and Apple if both companies play their cards just right.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless