Samsung Display looks to foldable iPhone instead of its own Galaxy Z Fold 7
*Image credit — AppleInsider
The iPhone already heavily relies on Samsung Display but the company is now hoping that its foldable display business will boom under Apple as well. Apple has long teased a foldable flagship smartphone but allegedly kept waiting to get it just right. The result now, as insiders report, is that the foldable iPhone will feature a completely invisible crease.
If true then this will be a significant achievement in the foldable smartphone industry. It will also convince a lot more consumers to give foldables a try. This expected growth is what Samsung Display has its fingers crossed for because, like with previous iPhone models, it will also supply the displays for this one.
The foldable iPhone is currently being predicted to come out next year by multiple industry insiders. If this is true then it will mark two consecutive years of new iPhone models being introduced as this year Apple will likely announce the brand new iPhone 17 Air. And if the foldable iPhone is a success then the Galaxy Z series may also see more sales alongside it.
It can be a win-win situation for Samsung and Apple if both companies play their cards just right.
Samsung Display is reportedly (translated source) now reliant on Apple for preserving the growth of its foldable OLED display business. Decreasing demand for foldable smartphones — including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — has forced Samsung to cross its fingers for its rival’s success.
This has led to Samsung Display’s growth being hindered. Industry insiders claim that the company is expecting more of the same this year and does not think much will change. So this has apparently led to Samsung Display now turning its attention to the long-awaited foldable iPhone.
Samsung had to decrease sales estimates for the Fold 6 and Flip 6 down to 7-8 million from almost 10 million. This year the company has further decreased these estimates down to only five million for the upcoming Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones. The Galaxy foldables simply did not and continue to not sell as well as Samsung had initially hoped.
Samsung Display is a major supplier for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple
