The Fitbit Charge 5 is finally fulfilling its potential with ECG and Daily Readiness activation

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





















With the on-wrist ECG app enabled at last, the Fitbit Charge 5 can keep an even closer eye on your health, alerting you when it detects possible signs of atrial fibrillation, which is a dangerous and far more common form of heart rhythm irregularity than you might think.





Unlike ECG, which is slowly becoming a standard health tool for high-end wearables, Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score aims to set the Charge 5, Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Inspire 2, and Luxe apart from otherwise similar devices manufactured by different companies.









The idea behind this proprietary Fitbit feature is as simple as it is prospectively handy for a very large number of users who would like to gain more insight into how their body works.





By combining activity, sleep, and heart rate variability analysis, Daily Readiness will try to anticipate the perfect time to intensify your workout... and the ideal time to take a break.





Instead of constantly pushing yourself to the limit, which can often lead to extreme fatigue and injuries, the goal is to truly help you live a healthy life and maximize those periods of "excellent readiness."





That almost sounds too good to be true free, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that only Fitbit Premium subscribers willing to pay $9.99 a month (or $79.99 a year) can actually use the Daily Readiness tool on the devices listed above. That almost sounds too good to befree, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that only Fitbit Premium subscribers willing to pay $9.99 a month (or $79.99 a year) can actually use the Daily Readiness tool on the devices listed above.

Get a cheaper than ever Fitbit ahead of Black Friday



Speaking of, it's worth remembering that the Fitbit Sense, Versa 2, and Inspire 2 are all deeply discounted as part of Amazon's awesome early Black Friday deals, which will hopefully expand to the Charge 5 in the near future as well.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up