Software updates Wearables Fitbit

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 updated with status indicators, outdoor exercise mode

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 updated with status indicators, outdoor exercise mode
The Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches have received a lot of attention from Fitbit in the past several months. Each month these two wearables are getting new updates that more often than not add important features.

This month has happened again, as Fitbit is now rolling out the OS 5.3 update to the Sense and Versa 3. Although it’s not really a major update, it adds some nifty features that some of you might value above many others that have been available on these wearable devices since day one.

As the title says, Fitbit OS 5.3 adds status indicators on both smartwatches, which will allow users to monitor the battery, the do not disturb or sleep mode settings, or whether or not the device is connected to a phone.

Additionally, the update introduces the outdoor exercise mode, which can be found in the Exercise app. It’s not hard to guess that this mode will help you track outdoor activities including kayaking, skiing, and much more.

As per Fitbit’s statement, if you don’t see the update yet on your Sense or Versa 3 smartwatch, that’s to be expected. You should check the Fitbit app in a few days, and you should see a message when you can install the update. Since this is a staged rollout, it will take a few weeks to reach all customers, so be patient.

