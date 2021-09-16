Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Software updates Wearables

Fitbit adds snoring detection to Sense, Versa 3

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Fitbit adds snoring detection to Sense, Versa 3
Fitbit has started rolling out a “Snore & Noise Detect” feature for the Fitbit Sense, and Versa 3, 9to5Google reports. Most people have natural snore detectors laying beside them in bed but all joking aside if you wonder whether or not you snore, soon you’ll be able to find out. If you own a Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, that is.

The “Snore & Noise Detect” feature will “sample, measure, and collect information about the noise in your environment” after you fall asleep. Don’t worry about those recordings, though, you can delete your snore and noise data at any time.

There are other requirements for the feature to work properly, and one is that the battery level must be at least 40%. You also need to have an active Premium subscription at $10 per month or $80 per year.

To check if the feature is already on your Fitbit, open the Fitbit app and go to the “Sleep” page. Chances are you’ll see a “Check for snoring” section, with “Learn more” telling you everything you need to know about “Snore & Noise Detect.”

When you’re done reading the information, there should be a checkbox turning the thing on. You’ll see your snore reports in the Sleep section of the Fitbit app first thing in the morning. You can always opt out and stop using the feature if it drains your Fitbit device’s battery too much.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Bargain hunters may want to ignore the new iPad mini and get the iPad mini (2019) instead right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bargain hunters may want to ignore the new iPad mini and get the iPad mini (2019) instead right now
-$100
Samsung's Galaxy S22 could feature a significantly smaller battery
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Samsung's Galaxy S22 could feature a significantly smaller battery
WhatsApp for iPhone multi-device beta now widely rolling out to the stable version
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp for iPhone multi-device beta now widely rolling out to the stable version
T-Mobile is once again enraging a large number of customers by nixing an 'accidental' promo
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is once again enraging a large number of customers by nixing an 'accidental' promo
Microsoft says goodbye to passwords; Here's how to go passwordless
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Microsoft says goodbye to passwords; Here's how to go passwordless
A15 benchmarks show a 21% CPU performance gain over A14 but there’s a caveat
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
A15 benchmarks show a 21% CPU performance gain over A14 but there’s a caveat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless