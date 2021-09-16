Fitbit adds snoring detection to Sense, Versa 3

Fitbit has started rolling out a “Snore & Noise Detect” feature for the Fitbit Sense, and Versa 3, 9to5Google reports
. Most people have natural snore detectors laying beside them in bed but all joking aside if you wonder whether or not you snore, soon you’ll be able to find out. If you own a Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, that is.
The “Snore & Noise Detect” feature will “sample, measure, and collect information about the noise in your environment”
after you fall asleep. Don’t worry about those recordings, though, you can delete your snore and noise data at any time.
There are other requirements for the feature to work properly, and one is that the battery level must be at least 40%. You also need to have an active Premium subscription at $10 per month or $80 per year.
To check if the feature is already on your Fitbit, open the Fitbit app and go to the “Sleep” page. Chances are you’ll see a “Check for snoring” section, with “Learn more” telling you everything you need to know about “Snore & Noise Detect.”
When you’re done reading the information, there should be a checkbox turning the thing on. You’ll see your snore reports in the Sleep section of the Fitbit app first thing in the morning. You can always opt out and stop using the feature if it drains your Fitbit device’s battery too much.