One of Fitbit's newest wearable devices is discounted for the very first time

Formally announced and commercially released just last month, the Fitbit Ace 3 is obviously not for everyone, but at the same time, it's also pretty obvious that the target audience loves this playful little thing.



Despite being ranked first in the "Amazon Hot New Releases" subsection of the website's "fitness technology" section at its $79.95 list price, said price is marked down by a cool 20 bucks already. That amounts to a pretty substantial 25 percent discount, applying to both the "Blue Astro Green" and "Black/Racer Red" flavors of the relatively lightweight yet robust kid-friendly fitness band.



Naturally, this is not the world's most feature-packed wearable device, but its "all-day" activity tracking functionality, sleep monitoring technology, animated clock faces, swim-proof design, and especially that stellar one week+ battery life rating should be more than enough to convince you to buy your little one a discounted Ace 3... while you can.



While you're at it, you might also want to purchase a Fitbit Charge 4 for yourself at a nice although not entirely unprecedented $50 or so markdown in both "regular" and special editions.



Compared to the Fitbit Ace 3, the more "serious"-looking Charge 4 adds standalone GPS connectivity, as well as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation technology, wrist payment support, Spotify control, and a whole slew of other health and fitness tools. Oh, and somehow, the battery life is still excellent.



The high-end Fitbit Sense is also on sale at a special price at the time of this writing, but if you're a loyal PhoneArena reader, you probably already know that




