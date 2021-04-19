Fitbit's best smartwatch to date is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's because the Sense and Versa 3 are still several months away from their first birthday, which isn't stopping Amazon from selling the former model at its lowest ever price for a presumably limited time only.



Normally available for $329.95, the feature-packed intelligent timepiece, which is arguably Fitbit's most impressive smartwatch to date, is instantly discounted at the time of this writing by a cool 81 bucks in both Carbon/Graphite and White/Gold color combos.





That already amounts to a significant 25 percent shaved off the aforementioned list price of the Android and iOS-compatible Fitbit Sense, but if you're quick, you can save an additional $8.96 at checkout with absolutely no strings attached.



The only (little) problem is this extra discount applies solely to the white-and-gold flavor of the Fitbit Sense. Interestingly, apart from making this bad boy more affordable than ever before, Amazon's latest price cuts bring the Sense incredibly close to the vastly inferior Fitbit Versa 3, which is not available at any discount whatsoever right now.



In case you're wondering, the Fitbit Sense ticks most of the same health monitoring and lifestyle boxes as all of the other contenders for 2021's best smartwatch title do, including FDA-cleared ECG technology, 24/7 heart rate tracking, in-depth sleep supervision, and built-in GPS functionality.





On top of everything else, you also get skin temperature and stress tracking, not to mention a stellar battery life of more than six days on a single charge.



Of course, if you still find the Fitbit Sense (as well as the Versa 3 and the hot new Luxe) a little rich for your blood, you can always opt for an Inspire 2 activity tracker and pay a lot less for an even more remarkable battery life rating, 24/7 heart rate monitoring technology, and sleep tracking (among others).





The reason we're singling out the Fitbit Inspire 2 today is obviously a cool discount of $31 available on Amazon for a device typically priced at an affordable $99.95 already in three different paint jobs. That's a 31 percent markdown, and although it's not entirely unprecedented, this killer new deal is definitely worth considering by fitness-focused bargain hunters.