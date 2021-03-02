Fitbit Charge 4 update adds new on-device functionality

Fitbit announced a bunch of new health features
coming to users of its wearables in the United States, but not all of them were available right away. Starting today, Fitbit Charge 4 is getting a new functionality that will make it easier for users to check certain health data directly from their wrists.
According to the official changelog
, Fitbit Charge 4 users will finally be able to estimate their blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) while they sleep from their fitness tracker
. Up until now, checking SpO2 levels was only possible from the smartphone via the Fitbit app.
Another change included in the update is probably just as important, but for entirely different reasons. Firmware version 1.100.34 brings the ability to view a device's activation date, which is the day the wearable device's warranty begins. Just so you know, the activation date is the day that you set up the Fitbit Charge 4
.
To benefit from the latest changes, make sure that your Fitbit app is on version 3.39, otherwise, you won't be able to download the new Charge 4 firmware.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!