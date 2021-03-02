Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Android Software updates Wearables Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 4 update adds new on-device functionality

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 02, 2021, 8:56 PM
Fitbit Charge 4 update adds new on-device functionality
Fitbit announced a bunch of new health features coming to users of its wearables in the United States, but not all of them were available right away. Starting today, Fitbit Charge 4 is getting a new functionality that will make it easier for users to check certain health data directly from their wrists.

According to the official changelog, Fitbit Charge 4 users will finally be able to estimate their blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) while they sleep from their fitness tracker. Up until now, checking SpO2 levels was only possible from the smartphone via the Fitbit app.

Another change included in the update is probably just as important, but for entirely different reasons. Firmware version 1.100.34 brings the ability to view a device's activation date, which is the day the wearable device's warranty begins. Just so you know, the activation date is the day that you set up the Fitbit Charge 4.

To benefit from the latest changes, make sure that your Fitbit app is on version 3.39, otherwise, you won't be able to download the new Charge 4 firmware.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless