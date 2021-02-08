Fitbit rolls out a bunch of new health features in the US

Fitbit delivered quite a few updates
after being acquired by Google, which is why today's announcement doesn't really come as a surprise. What's surprising is the number of new features that are now rolled out to Fitbit users in the United States (and probably other countries too).
First and foremost, Fitbit announced
that it's now adding a blood glucose tracking tool to its app in the US. The new feature helps users manage their blood glucose levels by logging or importing their levels and seeing their trends all in one place.
Although blood glucose is what fuels our body, when its levels are too high, it can cause damage to blood vessels. That's why it's important to keep track of your blood glucose, especially for those who have diabetes or if it's recommended by the doctor.
Fitbit's new feature makes tracking blood glucose easier by mixing it into a full-fledged experience with other health behaviors. The Blood Glucose Tracking tool is available for both free and premium users, but the latter will also get the ability to compare their logs to targets over 30 days.
On top of that, Fitbit announced that it's making Health Metrics available to free users too. However, those who don't pay for Fitbit Premium will only get access to 7-day trends via the Health Metrics dashboard, whereas Premium users will get to see both 7-day and 30-day trends. The Health Metrics feature will be available to free users on Versa 2
, Inspire 2, and Charge 4, starting today.
Last but not least, Fitbit Sense users in the US, Canada and New Zealand will get access to a new electrocardiogram tracking tool. Also, Fitbit Charge 4 users will now be able to see their SpO2 readings directly on the fitness tracker
without having to open the app on their phones.
