Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Software updates Apps Wearables Fitbit

Fitbit rolls out a bunch of new health features in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 08, 2021, 2:42 PM
Fitbit rolls out a bunch of new health features in the US
Fitbit delivered quite a few updates after being acquired by Google, which is why today's announcement doesn't really come as a surprise. What's surprising is the number of new features that are now rolled out to Fitbit users in the United States (and probably other countries too).

First and foremost, Fitbit announced that it's now adding a blood glucose tracking tool to its app in the US. The new feature helps users manage their blood glucose levels by logging or importing their levels and seeing their trends all in one place.

Although blood glucose is what fuels our body, when its levels are too high, it can cause damage to blood vessels. That's why it's important to keep track of your blood glucose, especially for those who have diabetes or if it's recommended by the doctor.

Fitbit's new feature makes tracking blood glucose easier by mixing it into a full-fledged experience with other health behaviors. The Blood Glucose Tracking tool is available for both free and premium users, but the latter will also get the ability to compare their logs to targets over 30 days.

On top of that, Fitbit announced that it's making Health Metrics available to free users too. However, those who don't pay for Fitbit Premium will only get access to 7-day trends via the Health Metrics dashboard, whereas Premium users will get to see both 7-day and 30-day trends. The Health Metrics feature will be available to free users on Versa 2, Inspire 2, and Charge 4, starting today.

Last but not least, Fitbit Sense users in the US, Canada and New Zealand will get access to a new electrocardiogram tracking tool. Also, Fitbit Charge 4 users will now be able to see their SpO2 readings directly on the fitness tracker without having to open the app on their phones.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows
Popular stories
Insider hints at likely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 launch timeline

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless