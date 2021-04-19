Fitbit's newest affordable device might be its most stylish yet

UPDATED : Shortly after actually putting the Luxe up for pre-order, Fitbit has detailed the swanky new tracker with : Shortly after actually putting the Luxe up for pre-order, Fitbit has detailed the swanky new tracker with a customary press release , failing however to reveal the specific "spring" launch date for the US or other markets "worldwide."





Perhaps more importantly, the device has been formally unveiled on Google's official blog as well, highlighting the search giant's commitment to boost Fitbit's brand awareness going forward. That being said, the Luxe is still not available from the US Google Store. Our original story follows below.





The "jewelry" design is pretty obviously the main thing that sets the Luxe apart from the slightly cheaper and older Fitbit Charge 4 , even in its entry-level configurations available in stylish Lunar White/Soft Gold, Black/Graphite, and Orchid/Platinum hues, all three of which include a robust stainless steel body and what looks like a flexible, clean, and slim silicone strap.









Compared to the popular Charge 4, the Fitbit Luxe is clearly thinner and lighter overall, which unfortunately impacts the stellar battery life, bringing it down to a slightly less impressive endurance rating of "up to 5 days" between charges.





There also doesn't seem to be a GPS chip built into Fitbit's newest activity tracker, which makes the device less than ideal for running and other types of outdoor exercises. On the decidedly bright side of things (both figuratively and literally speaking), the Fitbit Luxe comes with a "vibrant" AMOLED color display in tow, which explains (at least in part) its higher retail price compared to the black and white Charge 4.





Other than that, the two's lists of features look pretty much identical, at least at first glance, including everything from in-depth sleep tracking (with sleep stages and an overall sleep score), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, 24/7 heart rate tracking, menstrual health supervision, and last but certainly not least, top-notch water resistance allowing you to use the Fitbit Charge 4 and Luxe at the swimming pool without ever worrying about any type of damage.