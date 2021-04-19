Fitbit's newest affordable device might be its most stylish yet
UPDATED: Shortly after actually putting the Luxe up for pre-order, Fitbit has detailed the swanky new tracker with a customary press release, failing however to reveal the specific "spring" launch date for the US or other markets "worldwide."
Perhaps more importantly, the device has been formally unveiled on Google's official blog as well, highlighting the search giant's commitment to boost Fitbit's brand awareness going forward. That being said, the Luxe is still not available from the US Google Store. Our original story follows below.
Just a few days after its sleek design was leaked in high-quality press renders and promotional images and a little over a month on the heels of the Fitbit Ace 3 announcement, the company's latest wearable device appears to have gone official with minimal fanfare.
The Fitbit Luxe is already up for pre-order directly from its manufacturer (but not its new parent company just yet), fetching as little as $149.95 in a "regular" version and as much as $199.95 in a love-it-or-hate-it Special Edition combining an eye-catching gold steel case with... an even flashier gold stainless steel "Parker Link Bracelet" from the "timeless" jewelry brand Gorjana.
Compared to the popular Charge 4, the Fitbit Luxe is clearly thinner and lighter overall, which unfortunately impacts the stellar battery life, bringing it down to a slightly less impressive endurance rating of "up to 5 days" between charges.
There also doesn't seem to be a GPS chip built into Fitbit's newest activity tracker, which makes the device less than ideal for running and other types of outdoor exercises. On the decidedly bright side of things (both figuratively and literally speaking), the Fitbit Luxe comes with a "vibrant" AMOLED color display in tow, which explains (at least in part) its higher retail price compared to the black and white Charge 4.