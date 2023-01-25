First-ever OnePlus Pad and OnePlus 11R 5G handset are now confirmed for February 7 launch





Phone Arena, the OnePlus 11R 5G and especially the OnePlus Pad definitely have our unbridled attention today. That's because there are apparently no less than five different products now scheduled for a February 7 announcement in India, and while the convolutedly named OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is a little outside our purview here atArena, the OnePlus 11R 5G and especially the OnePlus Pad definitely have our unbridled attention today.





How do we know the OnePlus Pad and 11R 5G are coming in less than two weeks? Well, both names are prominently featured on the company's February 7 event-dedicated Indian webpage right now, along with (far more) cryptic teaser images and taglines than what's shown in the OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 sections.









seem like big mysteries at the moment, although one very reputable leaker claimed to reveal the As such, these two deviceslike big mysteries at the moment, although one very reputable leaker claimed to reveal the full spec sheet of the 5G-enabled OnePlus 11R phone all the way back in September 2022.





This is a high-end 6.7-inch handset unlikely to ever come to the US, and if that old leak ends up proving 100 percent accurate, the 11R could be almost identical to last year's 10R.





The OnePlus Pad, meanwhile, is completely shrouded in secrecy, having no forerunner to take its design or specification cues from and only making a couple of timid appearances in the rumor mill so far. One very plausible theory for the first-ever OnePlus tablet is that it will borrow its 11-inch screen size and a number of other major features from the Snapdragon 870-powered Oppo Pad







