OnePlus Pad trademark hints at arrival of the company’s first tablet

With years of changes and growth, OnePlus
has branched out much further than just the mobile phone industry. You can now find TVs, watches, and audio equipment alike in its variety of products. Thanks to a listing on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), we’ve found out that the company might be joining the tablet market as well (via MySmartPrice
).
The device is listed on EUIPO’s website as “OnePlus Pad”. Unfortunately, it does not reveal any other specifications for the supposed tablet. However, even without the specifics, the listing itself is a very convincing sign that the OnePlus Pad is coming. Other companies under the BBK Electronics umbrella are also known to be working on their versions.
Realme, for example, has confirmed that it’s working on a new tablet, while Vivo has filed a trademark
for the Vivo Pad. OnePlus, on the other hand, is yet to give out any official announcement on its take on the “Pad”.
It would be interesting to see what software the former flagship killer company will bring to their tablet device. In a recent announcement, CEO Pete Lau calmed fans by officially stating that all OnePlus phones outside China will keep OxygenOS as their operating system despite the company’s integration with Oppo.
OxygenOS has been a beloved part of the user experience, and it is exciting to speculate how it could be implemented on a larger, more versatile screen estate. Maybe the merger with Oppo
has a part to play in the success of this new endeavor by OnePlus.
What’s more, we recently started getting early hints
on what the OnePlus 9T
could hold in store for us. For now, all we know is that it will have an FHD screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Hopefully, we will similarly get more leaks on the OnePlus Tab in the upcoming weeks.