Rumored OnePlus tablet expected in 2023 could be a rebranded Oppo Pad

It was all the way back in July 2021 when evidence of a OnePlus tablet first surfaced . The European Union Intellectual Property Office awarded OnePlus the use of the name "OnePlus Pad." That would seem to indicate that the company is looking to disrupt the tablet market like it tried to do with the flagship smartphone market starting in 2014.





All About Samsung (via While Android users have been looking forward to the release of the Google Pixel Tablet next year, OnePlus could also be tossing its hat into the ring as well. Max Jambor , who works for the German website(via Android Police ) disseminated a tweet today that says, "OnePlus has a tablet in development. Launch is scheduled for next year! #OnePlusPad."





The OnePlus tablet could end up being a rebranded Oppo Pad. This tablet was released by OnePlus' parent company Oppo back in February . This slate features a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood with an 11-inch LCD display sporting a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The model with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage is priced at the equivalent of $365. The variant with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage has an equivalent U.S. price tag of $475.





Changes to the software will be made to align the device with the western markets in which it will be available. The 8300mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, and the tablet has a 13MP camera and a flash on the back. The device also works with the Oppo Pencil stylus.





