Rumored OnePlus tablet expected in 2023 could be a rebranded Oppo Pad
It was all the way back in July 2021 when evidence of a OnePlus tablet first surfaced. The European Union Intellectual Property Office awarded OnePlus the use of the name "OnePlus Pad." That would seem to indicate that the company is looking to disrupt the tablet market like it tried to do with the flagship smartphone market starting in 2014.
While Android users have been looking forward to the release of the Google Pixel Tablet next year, OnePlus could also be tossing its hat into the ring as well. Max Jambor, who works for the German website All About Samsung (via Android Police) disseminated a tweet today that says, "OnePlus has a tablet in development. Launch is scheduled for next year! #OnePlusPad."
The OnePlus Pad could be a rebranded Oppo Pad, seen here
The OnePlus tablet could end up being a rebranded Oppo Pad. This tablet was released by OnePlus' parent company Oppo back in February. This slate features a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood with an 11-inch LCD display sporting a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The model with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage is priced at the equivalent of $365. The variant with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage has an equivalent U.S. price tag of $475.
A OnePlus Pad tablet could hit the market in 2023
Changes to the software will be made to align the device with the western markets in which it will be available. The 8300mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, and the tablet has a 13MP camera and a flash on the back. The device also works with the Oppo Pencil stylus.
The Android tablet market has never been able to challenge Apple and the iPad. And Apple has enough different iPad models to satisfy various tablet users. It will be interesting to see whether the Google Pixel Tablet can attract consumers who usually end up buying an iPad because they're not happy with Samsung's tablet offerings. Google will surely use the Tensor chip to deliver exclusive features and will certainly look to allow Pixel handset users to sync with the tablet in some fashion.
