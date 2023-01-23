The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be 'one of the first' in the world to adopt Google's Spatial Audio





But the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are also set for a second announcement in a couple of weeks, and in case their key selling point was not clear after the first official announcement earlier this month, a fresh press release out of Shenzhen offers a bunch of additional information.





As you may already be aware, these bad boys are aimed directly against Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2 . As such, they will feature a number of super-advanced capabilities and technologies, including spatial audio.













As you can imagine, all Spatial Audio takes come with pretty much the same promises, aiming to "create a multi-dimensional experience" by always delivering sound from a "fixed position regardless of movement."





The ultimate goal (at least according to OnePlus) is to offer the "same quality of 3D audio as in the cinema" for all your content, which is of course a bit of an exaggeration when it comes to a pair of teeny-tiny true wireless earbuds.





The main advantage of adopting a technology built into Google's Android 13 OS rather than implementing its very own in-house Spatial Audio feature might be increased smoothness and ultra-low latency, but of course, it remains to be seen (or heard) exactly how great the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will sound out in the real world.



