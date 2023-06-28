Here are all the expected iPhone 15 design changes visualized





On that note, we want to share with you our interpretations of the iPhone 15's design via renders that are based on all of the information the rumor mill has spilled out so far. Just don't forget that these are just concept images, and like the leaks they are inspired by, they cannot serve as any real representation of what the iPhone 15 models would actually look like once they come out.





Thinner bezels









Phone manufacturers have all been chasing the idea of maximizing the screen real estate on their phones while minimizing the thickness of all four bezels. Well, one of the biggest changes we expect to see on the iPhone 15 series, especially the Pro models, are thinner bezels.





Now, none of the new iPhone models are said to come with a larger display than their predecessors, but the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are said to have bezels as slim as 1.5mm. This would make Apple's latest premium flagships as the two phones with the thinnest bezels ever.





The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might also be getting thinner bezels (although not as thin on the Pro models), but the possibility of this change in design with these two models is much lower.





Rounded edges and new frames





There are those who love the super-curved pebble-like look and feel of the iPhone 11, and those that prefer the super-sharp edges that started with the iPhone 12 until so far. Well, word on the street is Apple will attempt to combine the best of both worlds with the iPhone 15 series.





More precisely, the side frame would be more curved towards the back instead of being flat, while keeping the sharp edge where the screen is. Another way of looking at it is like the letter "J", with the top part being where the display is and the bottom part being the back panel.





Supposedly, this would be an effort to make the iPhone 15 series (all four models) easier to hold for prolonged periods of time (like when you are in a loop of endless TikTok scrolling) while still keeping the rather modern rectangular look.





Additionally, some leaks point at Apple upgrading the frames for all of the iPhone 15 models, giving titanium ones to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , and stainless steel ones for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.





Everyone gets a Dynamic Island









The Dynamic Island was one of the main selling points for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max last year, but this year there is a good chance it won't be exclusive to them. Yes, this means the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus should both get the Dynamic Island and all of the software quirks and features it comes with.





Essentially, this means we will finally witness the death of the iconic notch that first appeared with the iPhone X back in 2017.





Mark the day, iPhones have USB-C









Yes, no matter the reason why we are finally getting an iPhone with USB-C, the fact is that there is a pretty good chance the iPhone 15 series will be the first one to mark the occasion. Now, this is not a visual change that would be too visible at first, but a closer inspection by an enthusiast's keen eye should be enough to reveal it.





For the Pro models, the transition to USB-C might also mean faster charging and transfer speeds. This upgrade, however, is said to be excluded for the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, where the USB-C port would likely just contribute to a slightly different look.





Bye Mute Switch, hello Action Button









Adding up to the practical design changes that only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max might get, is the new Action Button which is said to work similarly that on the Apple Watch Ultra . This new button would serve as a replacement for the Mute Switch we know and love on Apple's iPhones.





As you might suspect, that means no more satisfying clicks while flicking the switch up and down, and no more red line when you have muted your phone. In return, however, you get the ability to set up this new Action Button to do something completely different, enabling more ways to customize how you use your iPhone than before.





The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, are said to keep the Mute Switch for now.





Also, as a bit of a side-note, while our renders show the iPhone 15 with the volume up and volume down keys combined into one, much like on some Android phones, there is a chance that might not end up being the case. Some of the latest rumors hint Apple will stick to two separate volume buttons instead.





Larger camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro Max









The leaks say that this year we will finally see Apple add a periscope telephoto camera to its largest and most expensive model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. At first you might think that means there will be now four cameras on the phone's back, but the leaks so far show us that the new periscope telephoto camera will simply be replacing the 3X zoom camera from the previous generation.





This means two things as far as design is considered: a larger camera bump and a rectangular shape inside the telephoto lens, instead of a circular one.





New colors





Colors are probably the simplest way to make a phone feel new and fresh, but weirdly effective at the same time. We already have a dedicated iPhone 15 colors article you can check for all the rumored hues, but here is the gist of it.





iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colors:









Midnight

Starlight

Product RED

A shade of pink

A shade of blue



iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors:





Space Black

Silver

Gold

Dark red