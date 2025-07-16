The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) hits its best price in 2025 in a rare Amazon deal
This is only the second time Amazon has dropped the price this low — don't miss it.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you been eyeing the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) for some time? Well, this is your chance to buy it at its best price in 2025! Yep, Amazon has all colorways on sale at a hefty 34% off, letting you buy your favorite model for just under $100 instead of nearly $150.
What makes this deal even more exciting is its rarity. That's right, Amazon doesn't often launch promos on this Bose speaker (the last deal we came across dropped back in March). Also, this is only the second time the e-commerce giant has ever launched a massive 34% discount. In fact, it last went live during last year's Black Friday, so you're getting a lot of value here.
What about audio quality? Out of the box, the speaker offers great audio for casual listening. You get a decent amount of low-end, mostly wide mids, and clear highs. The unit is also equipped with PositionIQ technology, which helps it produce optimized audio regardless of its orientation. Plus, you can fine-tune the audio to your taste via a three-band EQ.
Overall, the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a solid choice for indoor and outdoor use. With its premium design, built-in microphone, and floatable design, it's simply perfect for casual listening. And now that you can buy it at its best price across colorways, it gets all the more exciting. Grab yours at Amazon and save $50 while this rare promo lasts.
What makes this deal even more exciting is its rarity. That's right, Amazon doesn't often launch promos on this Bose speaker (the last deal we came across dropped back in March). Also, this is only the second time the e-commerce giant has ever launched a massive 34% discount. In fact, it last went live during last year's Black Friday, so you're getting a lot of value here.
The second-gen SoundLink Flex looks pretty much like its predecessor, but that's certainly not a drawback. The original already had a sleek, rugged design. The upgraded model retains the floatable design and packs a solid IP67 rating. That said, Bose recommends you avoid playing music while the Bluetooth speaker is in water.
What about audio quality? Out of the box, the speaker offers great audio for casual listening. You get a decent amount of low-end, mostly wide mids, and clear highs. The unit is also equipped with PositionIQ technology, which helps it produce optimized audio regardless of its orientation. Plus, you can fine-tune the audio to your taste via a three-band EQ.
On top of all that, the SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen features a built-in microphone, allowing you to take phone calls or access your device's voice assistant. Add to that a 12-hour battery life, and you've got the complete package for most users.
Overall, the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a solid choice for indoor and outdoor use. With its premium design, built-in microphone, and floatable design, it's simply perfect for casual listening. And now that you can buy it at its best price across colorways, it gets all the more exciting. Grab yours at Amazon and save $50 while this rare promo lasts.
16 Jul, 2025The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) hits its best price in 2025 in a rare Amazon deal
14 Jul, 2025The JBL Xtreme 4 is $160 off and selling fast in this epic limited-time sale
06 Jul, 2025Amazon throws a rare Marshall Emberton II promo, knocking it under $100
01 Jul, 2025This JBL Boombox 3 sale at Walmart just keeps getting better
29 Jun, 2025The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 has dropped to just under $100 at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: