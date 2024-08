Early Pixel 9 vs iPhone 15 samples prove Google continues to ignore serious camera problems

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL’s. The rest of the lineup should start shipping in early September. While we’re very close to getting our hands on some sweet Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL retail units, it seems like unsuspecting lucky users are already receiving theirandXL’s. The rest of the lineup should start shipping in early September.

Pixel 9

So, without further ado, let me tell you why I think Google might’ve messed up once again.





User who received his Pixel 9 early compares Google’s camera to iPhone 15 to show that Google refuses to learn its lesson







Early camera samples show Pixel 9 still takes lacklustre Portrait mode photos - just like Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6

Looking at the Portrait mode samples shared by the lucky YouTube user, Google’s new $800 flagship (once again) seems to be incapable of taking a flagship-worthy portrait photo.



The Pixel’s issues with noisy video persist, show rear and selfie cam videos shot on Pixel 9 and iPhone 15

The other persistent Pixel camera issue that seems to be making a grand return is the crazy levels of noise in the low-light video.



My Pixel 8 Pro’s issues with capturing accurate colors indoors are back with Pixel 9?





Early Pixel 9 camera samples prove Google continues to ignore annoying camera issues found in Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6 Pro





The reason I’ve decided to share these early samples coming from someone who’s paid with his own money for a Pixel 9 is because I was genuinely shocked to see Google might’ve ignored camera problems I’ve experienced since using the Pixel 6 Pro , and most recently, with my Pixel 8 Pro .



Considering the “Pixel” is known for being “the camera phone to beat”, and that we’re talking about an $800 flagship, I’ll lie if I said I’m not disappointed.



Apart from self-sabotaging, Google’s biggest problem, however, is that the competition isn’t slowing down.



As you can see, the Pixel 9 already struggles to compete with the iPhone 15 in certain aspects of the camera, and this is three weeks before the launch of the



Either way, we’re looking forward to conducting our own Pixel 9 camera comparisons against the Pixel 8 , Galaxy S24 , and iPhone 15 /16, to see exactly how hard Google has worked in the past year.



And with early deliveries come early camera samples, which is good news for those who are impatient to see what Google’s been cooking up. Let’s not forget that the Pixel is named “Pixel” because it’s supposed to be a camera-centric flagship.These specific camera samples comparing the snappers of the brand newand Apple’s nearly a year old iPhone 15 are courtesy of YouTuber JCVP11.