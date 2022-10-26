Best Buy Black Friday 2022 deals: Early deals are live!

Black Friday came early this year - a month early to be exact - for Best Buy fans. The online retailer has jumped the gun and started a huge deals extravaganza on pretty much every product category available.





The time has come to stop looking at the past and turn our gaze to the future, or the present in this particular situation! Read on to find the best early Black Friday deals available at the moment at Best Buy. The biggest shopping event of the year is slated for November 25 but the most impatient of you can already score a great deal on phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and more.





Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy: first discounts are on





Best Buy was among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals last time, and a week before the official event started, the retailer already had a lot of products with discounted prices. Now the retailer has surprised everybody with a month-early start, so let's check out what's available in the smartphone department, shall we?



Google - Pixel 6 128GB (Unlocked) - Stormy Black Get last year's Google flagship with $200 off with activation today! You can now have a Pixel for pocket money, it's cheaper than a pair of headphones. Don't miss out this early Black Friday deal! $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at BestBuy Google - Pixel 6a 128GB (Unlocked) - Charcoal The cheapest Pixel option has now become even cheaper! Get the wonderful midranger - the Pixel 6a with $150 off. The price is unbeatable in this early Black Friday deal! $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at BestBuy Samsung - Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB (Unlocked) - Phantom Black Save up to $350 off the best foldable on the market - the Galaxy Z Fold4! If you activate today and trade an old device you can get this phone at a great discount. Also - $100 gift card with the purchase, what's not to like? $350 off (18%) Trade-in $1569 $1919 Buy at BestBuy Samsung - Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB (Unlocked) - Graphite The best-selling flippable phone is discounted and now you can get it for less than a thousand! Get into the foldable future with this early Black Friday deal! $150 off (14%) $909 99 $1059 99 Buy at BestBuy





As you can see, it's a great time to get a last generation Pixel phone, or step into the foldable future with a Samsung Galaxy Fold or Flip device! We'll keep an eye on this surprising early Black Friday event and add more phone deals as they pop-up into existence.





Best Buy Black Friday tablets and iPad deals: get one early





Getting a tablet during Black Friday is a good choice, and getting it from Best Buy is an even better one. The retailer had a lot of tablets discounted during the shopping spree last year, including Galaxy Tabs, Microsoft Surface, and Amazon Fire.



Samsung - Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 512 GB with S-Pen This huge 14.6" tablet is discounted in this early Black Friday deal. Get the best Android tablet with $200 off, right now. Completely unlocked, no questions asked. Don't miss out! $200 off (14%) $1199 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung - Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB with S-Pen The great Fan Edition lineup has an equally great tablet in it! The Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased with $160 off at a very reasonable price in this early Black Friday deal that Best Buy is running. $160 off (27%) $439 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo - IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i Can you get a Windows-equipped tablet for less than $200? Well, now you can! The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 3i is exactly $199.99, almost half its original price in this early Black Friday deal! $180 off (47%) $199 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy





And looking at the early Black Friday deals, there are some great offers from Samsung and Lenovo - you can get the best Android tablet - the Galaxy S8 Ultra, with a hefty discount, no questions asked. If you want something more affordable, you're in luck too - The S7 and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet can be both had for pocket money!





Best Buy Black Friday smartwatch deals: some great deals are already live





In terms of smartwatches, we saw some great deals last Black Friday, and we should expect similar treatment this year. As a matter of fact, this surprising early Black Friday even has some smartwatch discounts in it, and even though there are just a handful of models on a deal, they're still worth it.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm You can have the Watch 7 for as low as $300 in this early Black Friday deal, shedding $120 off its original price. It's the GPS Aluminum variant, 45mm in Midnight color with a matching wristband. $120 off (28%) $309 $429 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum 44mm BT This is your chance to own a great Galaxy Watch for less than $200, in fact, the price is $169.99 just during this early Black Friday deal. Don't let it slip away through your fingers! $110 off (39%) $169 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin - Forerunner 245 GPS 42mm For all you avid runners out there, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is discounted bringing the price below the $200 threshold. This early Black Friday deal might not last long, so don't miss out! $70 off (26%) $199 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy





Speaking of discounted Black Friday smartwatches, you can get the Galaxy Watch4 at quite a decent price, as well as the Apple Watch 7 - both models are more than $100 off. There's also a Garmin deal, so if you fancy that, there's a small but solid deal on the Garmin Forerunner 245.

Best Buy Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds: up your audio game with some early offers





The generous Black Friday deals at Best Buy also covered earbuds and headphones. As expected, Best Buy started its Black Friday campaign early, this time way earlier then last year. The usual suspects are already discounted - meaning the Beats Studio3, some Galaxy earbuds, and also Sony headphones, although not the XMs sadly.

Sony - WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Get Sony's wireless noise canceling tech at half price in this early Black Friday deal. The WH-XB910N are at their lowest price, clocking at just $123 - basically, grocery store money! Don't miss out! $127 off (51%) $123 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Your best chance to get the Studio3 with an amazing $200 discount is this early Black Friday deal. Get them for just $149.99 which is 57% off their regular price! $200 off (57%) $149 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung - Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones Get the Galaxy Buds2 now with 40% off their regular price during this early Black Friday deal. Limited time offer - don't waste too much time pondering. $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Noise Canceling earbuds For the sporty types out there, here's a great chance to get the new Elite 7 active noise canceling earbuds from Jabra at a really great price! $80 off (44%) $99 99 $179 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Max, SAVE $100 Best Buy typically sells the AirPods Max at $50 off their MSRP. Now, they are an extra $50 off, making the total discount a full $100 below the original price. $100 off (18%) $449 99 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy





If we want to be more specific, we can point you toward that Beats Studio3 model, as it's more than 50% off its regular price - you can get a pair for just $149.99. The aforementioned Sony model is the WH-XB910N, sitting just below the XMs, and it's also half price. There are Jabras and Galaxy Buds on a deal too, so check those out as well.





Black Friday Best Buy deals on TVs





Last but not least, you can get a new widescreen TV for your viewing pleasure - cold days are coming and Netflix blockbuster series are getting their new seasons accordingly. You can shave almost $1000 off the price of one of the best Samsung QLED models - 85 inches at that! And there are also deals on LG's industry leading OLED TVs - check them all out below:

Samsung - 85" Class QN85B: SAVE $900! Best Buy is currently selling the 85-inch Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV with a $900 discount from its $3,299.99 original sticker. With a 120Hz QLED display and a long list of enhancements and features, this TV should give you an amazing watching and gaming experience. $900 off (27%) $2399 99 $3299 99 Buy at BestBuy

LG C2 OLED Series 65": SAVE $400! You can now get LG's 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED 4K UHD for $1,699.99 from Best Buy and save $400. With this one, you should also get a great picture thanks to LG's Brightness Booster and technologies like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. According to LG, this TV will also give you an ultimate gaming experience. $400 off (19%) $1699 99 $2099 99 Buy at BestBuy

Sony BRAVIA A9S 48": SAVE $200! Get Sony's 48-inch BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD TV for $799.99 from Best Buy and save $200. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a long list of features that should let you fully enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy













Is Best Buy going to have Black Friday deals on phones?





Certainly! Every year Best Buy offers some of the best Black Friday phone deals, of any retailer! Even better, Best Buy is usually early with the deals too, so bookmark this page and stay tuned for updates. This way you won't miss anything!





When do the Best Buy Black Friday deals start?





Although the Black Friday shopping event is officially on November 25, we can reasonably expect Best Buy to start offering phone deals days, or perhaps even a week earlier. Whichever deals don't expire by the end of Black Friday are likely to trickle into the Best Buy Cyber Monday deals list, so even if you're late, you'll likely find some good discounts on your favorite phones. However, the best deals, with the best discounts, are going to be on November 25, and will expire quickly, so stay tuned! Be sure to check this page for updates on time!



