Best Buy Black Friday 2022 deals: Early deals are live!
Black Friday came early this year - a month early to be exact - for Best Buy fans. The online retailer has jumped the gun and started a huge deals extravaganza on pretty much every product category available.
The time has come to stop looking at the past and turn our gaze to the future, or the present in this particular situation! Read on to find the best early Black Friday deals available at the moment at Best Buy. The biggest shopping event of the year is slated for November 25 but the most impatient of you can already score a great deal on phones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and more.
Jump to:
- Black Friday Best Buy deals on phones : first discounts are on
- Black Friday Best Buy deals on tablets : get one early
- Black Friday Best Buy deals on smartwatches : some great deals are already live
- Black Friday Best Buy deals on headphones : up your audio game with some early offers
- Black Friday Best Buy deals on TVs: get your home movie theater for cheap
Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy: first discounts are on
Best Buy was among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals last time, and a week before the official event started, the retailer already had a lot of products with discounted prices. Now the retailer has surprised everybody with a month-early start, so let's check out what's available in the smartphone department, shall we?
As you can see, it's a great time to get a last generation Pixel phone, or step into the foldable future with a Samsung Galaxy Fold or Flip device! We'll keep an eye on this surprising early Black Friday event and add more phone deals as they pop-up into existence.
Best Buy Black Friday tablets and iPad deals: get one early
Getting a tablet during Black Friday is a good choice, and getting it from Best Buy is an even better one. The retailer had a lot of tablets discounted during the shopping spree last year, including Galaxy Tabs, Microsoft Surface, and Amazon Fire.
And looking at the early Black Friday deals, there are some great offers from Samsung and Lenovo - you can get the best Android tablet - the Galaxy S8 Ultra, with a hefty discount, no questions asked. If you want something more affordable, you're in luck too - The S7 and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet can be both had for pocket money!
Best Buy Black Friday smartwatch deals: some great deals are already live
In terms of smartwatches, we saw some great deals last Black Friday, and we should expect similar treatment this year. As a matter of fact, this surprising early Black Friday even has some smartwatch discounts in it, and even though there are just a handful of models on a deal, they're still worth it.
Speaking of discounted Black Friday smartwatches, you can get the Galaxy Watch4 at quite a decent price, as well as the Apple Watch 7 - both models are more than $100 off. There's also a Garmin deal, so if you fancy that, there's a small but solid deal on the Garmin Forerunner 245.
Best Buy Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds: up your audio game with some early offers
The generous Black Friday deals at Best Buy also covered earbuds and headphones. As expected, Best Buy started its Black Friday campaign early, this time way earlier then last year. The usual suspects are already discounted - meaning the Beats Studio3, some Galaxy earbuds, and also Sony headphones, although not the XMs sadly.
If we want to be more specific, we can point you toward that Beats Studio3 model, as it's more than 50% off its regular price - you can get a pair for just $149.99. The aforementioned Sony model is the WH-XB910N, sitting just below the XMs, and it's also half price. There are Jabras and Galaxy Buds on a deal too, so check those out as well.
Black Friday Best Buy deals on TVs
Last but not least, you can get a new widescreen TV for your viewing pleasure - cold days are coming and Netflix blockbuster series are getting their new seasons accordingly. You can shave almost $1000 off the price of one of the best Samsung QLED models - 85 inches at that! And there are also deals on LG's industry leading OLED TVs - check them all out below:
Is Best Buy going to have Black Friday deals on phones?
Certainly! Every year Best Buy offers some of the best Black Friday phone deals, of any retailer! Even better, Best Buy is usually early with the deals too, so bookmark this page and stay tuned for updates. This way you won't miss anything!
When do the Best Buy Black Friday deals start?
Although the Black Friday shopping event is officially on November 25, we can reasonably expect Best Buy to start offering phone deals days, or perhaps even a week earlier. Whichever deals don't expire by the end of Black Friday are likely to trickle into the Best Buy Cyber Monday deals list, so even if you're late, you'll likely find some good discounts on your favorite phones. However, the best deals, with the best discounts, are going to be on November 25, and will expire quickly, so stay tuned! Be sure to check this page for updates on time!
