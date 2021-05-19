Yet another streaming service beats Spotify to the Apple Watch offline listening punch
Unfortunately for audiophiles, the French service, which is mainly popular on the old continent and less so stateside, is not ready for an Apple and Amazon Music-rivaling discount of its existing HiFi tier... just yet.
We're talking about offline listening functionality delivered straight to your wrist by the Apple Watch Series 6, and in case that doesn't sound like such a big deal, you may want to know the world's most popular smartwatch is actually not in the same boat as far as Spotify integration is concerned.
As long as you own the newest high-end edition of the immensely successful Apple Watch and are already paying Deezer for a Premium, Student, Family, or HiFi subscription, it should be extremely easy to start using the feature.
All you have to do is choose the playlist you want to download to your intelligent timepiece, and depending on its amount of free storage space, you can then listen to your favorite tunes on the fly without keeping your iPhone nearby or staying connected to the internet.
The Apple Watch Deezer app was obviously already capable of controlling your iPhone's music streaming action, and on top of everything else, each member of a paid Family account can now download playlists and favorites from their own individual profiles.