Amazon Music stops charging extra for lossless audio; matches Apple Music

Amazon Music HD is now available at no extra cost

Earlier today, Apple Music announced the introduction of Lossless Audio support at no additional cost to subscribers. Now, Amazon Music has announced throughthat it’ll be matching that offer.Starting now, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers won’t have to pay anything extra for access to the platform’s Amazon Music HD tier. Lossless audio will be included in the standard $9.99 subscription price ($7.99 for Prime customers).Before this latest news, Amazon Music HD was available to customers for $14.99 per month, meaning the price has now decreased by around a third.Family plans are also compatible with the offer of Amazon Music HD at no extra cost, but the retail giant won’t be offering lossless audio to subscribers that use the cheaper student tier.For the sake of comparison, Tidal continues to charge its subscribers $19.99 per month for lossless audio. The latter had been Tidal’s defining feature since it launched in 2014.Spotify, on the other hand, announced its Premium Hi-Fi plan in February, but the price hasn't been confirmed. Now that Amazon and Apple are offering the same services for less, it’ll be interesting to see if Spotify and Tidal decide to match their prices.