Amazon Music stops charging extra for lossless audio; matches Apple Music
Amazon Music HD is now available at no extra cost
Starting now, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers won’t have to pay anything extra for access to the platform’s Amazon Music HD tier. Lossless audio will be included in the standard $9.99 subscription price ($7.99 for Prime customers).
Family plans are also compatible with the offer of Amazon Music HD at no extra cost, but the retail giant won’t be offering lossless audio to subscribers that use the cheaper student tier.
For the sake of comparison, Tidal continues to charge its subscribers $19.99 per month for lossless audio. The latter had been Tidal’s defining feature since it launched in 2014.