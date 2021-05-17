Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
iOS Android Apps Amazon Music

Amazon Music stops charging extra for lossless audio; matches Apple Music

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 17, 2021, 9:43 AM
Amazon Music stops charging extra for lossless audio; matches Apple Music
Earlier today, Apple Music announced the introduction of Lossless Audio support at no additional cost to subscribers. Now, Amazon Music has announced through Billboard that it’ll be matching that offer.

Amazon Music HD is now available at no extra cost


Starting now, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers won’t have to pay anything extra for access to the platform’s Amazon Music HD tier. Lossless audio will be included in the standard $9.99 subscription price ($7.99 for Prime customers).

Before this latest news, Amazon Music HD was available to customers for $14.99 per month, meaning the price has now decreased by around a third.

Family plans are also compatible with the offer of Amazon Music HD at no extra cost, but the retail giant won’t be offering lossless audio to subscribers that use the cheaper student tier.

For the sake of comparison, Tidal continues to charge its subscribers $19.99 per month for lossless audio. The latter had been Tidal’s defining feature since it launched in 2014.

Spotify, on the other hand, announced its Premium Hi-Fi plan in February, but the price hasn't been confirmed. Now that Amazon and Apple are offering the same services for less, it’ll be interesting to see if Spotify and Tidal decide to match their prices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

One of the best Apple AirPods Pro deals ever is back with a bang
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of the best Apple AirPods Pro deals ever is back with a bang
-$80
Apple says that it is about to change music forever
by Alan Friedman,  18
Apple says that it is about to change music forever
Xiaomi working on a modular phone and an internal rotating pop-up camera
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Xiaomi working on a modular phone and an internal rotating pop-up camera
The stories behind smartphone brand names: Apple, Samsung, Google, Nokia, Xiaomi, and more
by Martin Filipov,  0
The stories behind smartphone brand names: Apple, Samsung, Google, Nokia, Xiaomi, and more
Verizon rolling out Android 11 update to the Moto G Power
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon rolling out Android 11 update to the Moto G Power
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence
by Victor Hristov,  1
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence
Popular stories
The stories behind smartphone brand names: Apple, Samsung, Google, Nokia, Xiaomi, and more
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
The phones with best speakers to get in 2021

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future smart home products
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless