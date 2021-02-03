Spotify hits 155 million paid subscribers as podcasts continue to grow
Spotify now has 345 million active users
The Swedish streaming platform ended the year with 155 million paid subscribers, up from 144 million in September and 124 million in late 2019, therefore representing strong year-on-year growth of 24%.
Europe and North America continue to be Spotify’s biggest and most valuable regions, with the former benefitting from a recent expansion into Russia and surrounding markets.
The Premium Family and Premium Duo plans have proven popular too, and Spotify’s focus on podcasts seems to be working — there are now 2.2 million podcasts on the platform and consumption hours almost doubled.
Total revenue, on the other hand, stood at €2.17 billion, up from €1.86 billion in the year-ago quarter. Spotify says it will continue to prioritize subscriber growth over profits for the foreseeable future.