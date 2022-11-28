Best Cyber Monday Galaxy deals 2022: Top deals on Samsung flagships!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After an eventful weekend for deal hunters, Cyber Monday is officially here! If you've been worrying you didn't get the chance to score some of the impressive Black Friday offers, worry no more – the Cyber Monday deals are simply stunning, and no lesser than those on Friday! There are lots of products discounted right now, including Samsung phones. Best Buy and Amazon have generous Cyber Monday offers, Samsung's trade-in discounts bring the prices of the best Samsung phones way below what we're used to seeing them! Yes, we're talking about a $1350 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, or a Galaxy S22 Ultra available from $575! And more!
Check out these epic Galaxy phone Cyber Monday deals
You get to score some epic deals, as you can see, across almost the entire portfolio of Samsung phones. We're seeing Best Buy give notable discounts on the hottest phones, and the retailer doesn't ask for no trade-ins or contracts! Amazon is also matching with stunning deals. If you're looking for a budget-friendly Galaxy, you're also in luck! A lot of them are discounted as well, becoming more affordable than ever! Don't hesitate and jump the gun before it's too late!
Also take a look at:
Is Samsung doing Cyber Monday sales?
Yes, Samsung is rocking epic discounts on its hottest phones right now, as it does every year. Many Galaxy phones and other Samsung accessories are discounted. You can also enjoy some bundle offers, simply stunning trade-in discounts, and instant savings even if you don't have a phone to trade-in. We are safe to say that Samsung always brings the best offers on Galaxy phones, hands down!
Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy phones?
There's only one right answer to this question – definitely Samsung's own website. Every year Samsung stuns its fans with generous discounts on its hottest products, including phones. However, that doesn't mean that other retailers are not giving Galaxy fans great shopping options. Amazon and Best Buy have launched some impressive deals as well, and most of them don't require any trade-ins or contracts, so these two retailers are also a great option to get your new Galaxy phone. Of course, all US carriers have offers as well, and those are awesome especially if your contract is about to expire, as you can get a big discount with a new line or plan!
Which Samsung phones get the best discounts on Cyber Monday?
Usually, the newest Samsung Galaxy flagships get massive price reductions during the Cyber Monday sale event. As you can see, ultra-expensive phones like the S22 Ultra or the foldable beast Galaxy Z Fold 4 are now way cheaper than they usually are. If you've been eyeing a foldable this year, now is the time to get it. But that's not all! As Cyber Monday deals are available on almost every Samsung phone, even if you want to go for a more budget-friendly device, you'll be greeted happily with a nice discount (in the range of $100 off, which is great if you're on a budget!).
