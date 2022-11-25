Walmart is basically giving away this affordable tablet for less than $100!

Similar to phones, tablets suffer from the same super-premium disease that saturates the upper-end of the range with superb devices, but leaves the affordable niche a bit lacking in comparison. This rift becomes immediately obvious during major shopping events like Black Friday 2022 , when the majority of discounted wares are the super-premium ones.





No more, says Walmart, and slashes the price of the affordable, but rather adequate Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen). Usually, this slate would cost you $119, but Walmart currently has it on sale for $40 off, meaning that you can get it for just $79. Yep, what a steal indeed!

LENOVO TAB M8 (3RD GEN) WAS $119 NOW JUST $79 The ultimate steal during Black Friday 2022 is this here deal on a Lenovo Tab M8 3rd Gen, which is 34% off over at Walmart. With 32GB of storage, 3GB RAM, Android 11, an HD Display, and metal design, this one should make you forget about all other affordable tablets! $40 off (34%) $79 $119 Buy at Walmart





Arguably, this Lenovo Tab M8 tablet isn't a particularly exciting device, but Lenovo promises superb battery life in the vicinity of 15 hours of continuous video streaming on a single charge. The device has an octa-core chipset purring in concert with 3GB of RAM, some 32GB of native storage which might feel a bit claustrophobic after a while, a no-frills 1200x800-pixel display, Android 11 right out of the box... and finally, a fully metal design that Lenovo considers "premium" for this class. We can't really argue with that logic!





Looking at the rivals of this Lenovo slate, one could expect to find some of Amazon's affordable tablets, the Fire 7 or Fire HD 8, as well as the slightly more expensive 8.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite . You should definitely consider the Lenovo Tab M8 against any of the aforementioned competitors.



