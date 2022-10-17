Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away





While "perfect" certainly feels like a bit of an exaggeration, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) arguably delivers absolutely unrivaled value for a measly $159.99 at the time of this writing. Normally priced at an already reasonable $229.99, this particular configuration of the 10.6-inch Android mid-ranger unveiled earlier this year packs a decent 4GB RAM count in combination with a hefty 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Storm Grey $70 off (30%) $159 99 $229 99 Buy at Lenovo





The octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the sleek and durable dual-tone aluminum hood of the third-gen Tab M10 Plus is also no pushover (at least by sub-$200 standards), although the IPS display is probably the key selling point here, sporting a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.





An "immersive" Dolby Atmos-optimized quad speaker system should further contribute to a surprisingly premium entertainment experience for both casual content streaming in the comfort of your home and binge-watching sessions while traveling.





Of course, your 160 bucks will not buy you cellular connectivity, but the "all-day" battery life (up to 12 hours in uninterrupted online video playback), pre-installed Android 12 software with an Android 13 update guaranteed to come at some point in 2023, microSD support, headphone jack, and even the 8MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras make this a killer deal definitely worth taking into consideration if, say, Amazon's newest Fire HD 10 doesn't completely satisfy you and Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) remains too rich for your blood.





If you're worried deeper discounts might be around the corner, Lenovo can also "guarantee" the slate's price will not go any lower than $159.99 through November 25, aka the final Friday of next month, aka Black Friday 2022. Naturally, said price could always go higher, so you probably don't want to miss this presumably limited-time "doorbuster."

If you're looking for the perfect low-cost Android tablet with the most competitive list of features, sharpest possible screen, and most generous storage space available for (well) under 200 bucks ahead of the holidays, you might want to look no further than Lenovo's official US e-store right now.