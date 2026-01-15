Chase feels the burn as Apple Card switch reportedly costs billions

JPMorgan Chase profits take a dip as it prepares to take over Apple Card

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A Wall Street Journal report indicates that Chase's profits dropped 7% to $13 billion (still massive, if you ask me) for the fourth quarter of last year. Reasons included an unexpected fall in investment banking fees and other things; however, the single biggest issue identified was reportedly... Apple Card.





Before you get concerned, though, we are not talking here about the issues that plagued the Apple and Goldman Sachs partnership. Instead, it seems like taking on Apple Card had cost the firm $2.2 billion. Technically, it didn't lose this money, but instead, prepped for potential loses.





Apparently, back in 2024, rumor had it that the unpaid Apple Card balances at the time were amounting only to $17 billion, while unpaid balances on the General Motors card were $2 billion.





Would you trust your Apple Card with a new bank partner? Yes, as long as features stay the same 47.73% Maybe, I’d watch how it goes first 11.36% No, I prefer the old setup 10.61% I don’t use Apple Card 30.3% Vote 132 Votes

JPMorgan Chase and the Apple Card

Yes, this is a big move

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