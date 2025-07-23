This 2,048Wh EcoFlow station has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon, but not for long
Versatile, powerful, and now unbelievably affordable — the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max hits its best price at Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Why worry about unexpected power outages when you can get the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max and ensure your home stays powered no matter what? Typically, this 2,048Wh station is quite an investment — it retails for nearly $1,700. Typically, but not today. Amazon is offering a massive, limited-time 44% discount, bringing this large-capacity power companion down to around $950.
As far as we know, this $750 price cut has never been topped, meaning you're getting the unit at its best price if you go for Amazon's current sale. Even better, the last time it dropped by 44% was back in April. So, if you don't feel like waiting for a better deal (which might not appear at all), now's your chance to save.
But that's not all! The model has expandable capacity, letting you connect it to two extra batteries to reach 6kWh total capacity. Add solar charging support into the mix, and you've got a setup that can run completely independent of the grid.
While large, the Delta 2 Max recharges super-quick. You can fuel it to 80% in just 43 minutes using solar and AC, or use the mains to reach 80% in just over an hour.
All of that makes the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max one of the best portable power stations you can buy right now. Sure, it's not cheap even at 44% off, but it's the kind of investment that proves its worth the moment you need it. Get yours and save $750 with Amazon's limited-time sale.
And if you're looking to keep devices running even off-grid, consider Amazon's bundle offer on the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max with two 220W solar panels. The e-commerce giant is now giving you a 13% discount on the bundle, knocking it to about $1,300. Interestingly, it has also dropped the MSRP for this bundle — it used to sell for well over $2,200. So while the 13% discount might not seem massive at first glance, you're actually saving much more than it looks on paper.
Boasting superior build quality, quiet operation, and LiFePO4 battery cells, the Delta 2 Max provides reliability and long-lasting backup power. And with a massive 2,048Wh capacity, a 2,400W output (3,400W surge), and 15 outlets, it's suitable for almost every appliance in your home.
