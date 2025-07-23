Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

This 2,048Wh EcoFlow station has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon, but not for long

Versatile, powerful, and now unbelievably affordable — the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max hits its best price at Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
EcoFlow Delta 2 Max power station in an outdoor environment, with a person holding a cup visible in the background.
Why worry about unexpected power outages when you can get the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max and ensure your home stays powered no matter what? Typically, this 2,048Wh station is quite an investment — it retails for nearly $1,700. Typically, but not today. Amazon is offering a massive, limited-time 44% discount, bringing this large-capacity power companion down to around $950.

Get the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max for 44% off

$750 off (44%)
The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max boasts 15 outlets, massive 2400W output, and hefty 2,048Wh capacity. The best part? It's down to its best price right now!. For a limited time, you can buy the station for an epic $750 off at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Delta 2 Max with 2x220W solar panels: 13% off

$200 off (13%)
If you're looking for a truly independent backup home power solution, consider this bundle with the Delta 2 Max and two 220W solar panels. Right now, you can save $200 on it. The actual discount is much higher, but Amazon has lowered the bundle's MSRP, making it appear less attractive than it is.
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, this $750 price cut has never been topped, meaning you're getting the unit at its best price if you go for Amazon's current sale. Even better, the last time it dropped by 44% was back in April. So, if you don't feel like waiting for a better deal (which might not appear at all), now's your chance to save.

And if you're looking to keep devices running even off-grid, consider Amazon's bundle offer on the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max with two 220W solar panels. The e-commerce giant is now giving you a 13% discount on the bundle, knocking it to about $1,300. Interestingly, it has also dropped the MSRP for this bundle — it used to sell for well over $2,200. So while the 13% discount might not seem massive at first glance, you're actually saving much more than it looks on paper.

Boasting superior build quality, quiet operation, and LiFePO4 battery cells, the Delta 2 Max provides reliability and long-lasting backup power. And with a massive 2,048Wh capacity, a 2,400W output (3,400W surge), and 15 outlets, it's suitable for almost every appliance in your home.

But that's not all! The model has expandable capacity, letting you connect it to two extra batteries to reach 6kWh total capacity. Add solar charging support into the mix, and you've got a setup that can run completely independent of the grid.

While large, the Delta 2 Max recharges super-quick. You can fuel it to 80% in just 43 minutes using solar and AC, or use the mains to reach 80% in just over an hour.

All of that makes the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max one of the best portable power stations you can buy right now. Sure, it's not cheap even at 44% off, but it's the kind of investment that proves its worth the moment you need it. Get yours and save $750 with Amazon's limited-time sale.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Power Stations - Deals History
51 stories
23 Jul, 2025
This 2,048Wh EcoFlow station has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon, but not for long
10 Jul, 2025
I've tested power stations—and these Jackery Explorer Prime Day deals are a steal at up to 50% off
26 Jun, 2025
Limited-time sale knocks this Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 bundle to its best price
16 May, 2025
Amazon knocks the new EcoFlow Delta 3 down to its best price, but not for long
09 May, 2025
This Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 bundle is hard to pass up at a whopping $600 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem

Latest News

YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless