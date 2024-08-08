The superior Bose QuietComfort Ultra are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
Did you miss your Prime Day chance to save on Bose's latest and most impressive high-end wireless headphones? Not a problem! The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are back in the spotlight at the same $80 discount we first saw in the hours before Prime Day (which also lasted throughout the savings spree).
You can save the same amount across all available colors, too. To our knowledge, these puppies haven't received a more substantial price cut so far. So, they're now at their best price! However, it's not just Amazon that sells them for 19% off. You can also get your Bose headphones at Best Buy and Walmart for the same discount.
First of all, the QuietComfort Ultra are lightweight and incredibly comfortable to wear. With their soft ear cushions and band that helps spread pressure evenly, they shouldn't cause discomfort even during prolonged listening sessions.
Just as stellar in the audio quality department, these fellas tailor the sound to your specific biology via CustomTune. In practice, this means there might be differences in how they sound from one person to another, but you generally get crisp and rich vocals, balanced mids, and thumping bass (which you can tweak via the EQ settings).
On the not-so-bright side of things, unlike one of their main competitors, the Sony WH-1000XM5, the QuietComfort Ultra have no IP rating. That's to say, you might want to refrain from using them at the gym or when it's particularly rainy outside.
But if the lack of an IP rating is no biggie for you, you should be pretty satisfied with the latest flagship Bose headphones. They additionally feature up to 24 hours of battery life or 18 hours in Immersive Audio mode, which isn't half bad.
Thanks to their large ear cushions, these puppies provide excellent isolation. Couple that with top-of-the-line ANC technology, and you get smashing noise cancellation when commuting, on a plane, and virtually everywhere else. There are three ANC levels on deck, too: Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode. The last one combines full ANC and Immersive Audio.
