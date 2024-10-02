Score the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at much cheaper price on Amazon
Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the best earbuds on the market, and we're happy to share they can be yours for much less than usual once again.
At this very moment, Amazon is offering a lovely $100 discount on the Soapstone color option of these fellas, letting you score a pair for just under $180. Though Amazon has been a bit more generous in the past, its current markdown is still close to the biggest discount it offered on these earbuds — $109 (39%) in early July. So, it's worth taking advantage of, and we suggest doing so now, while the earbuds are still on sale.
As Bose's former flagship earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver an outstanding sound out of the box. They even have this feature called CustomTune, which adjusts their audio to your ears. And for an even more tailored experience, you can use the EQ in their companion Bose Music app to set up the sound to your taste.
Being top-notch earbuds, they also feature exceptional ANC, which can mute the whole world — or at least a big portion of it. Additionally, they have solid battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on their own and up to 24 hours with their charging case.
With their awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still worthy of your hard-earned cash even though they aren't exactly the newest kids on the block. Furthermore, they are a bigger bang for your buck at their current price on Amazon. So, act fast and save on a pair now while these bad boys are still sweetly discounted.
