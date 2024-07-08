Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The top-class Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon

Not long ago, we came across a top Best Buy deal on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. At the time, you could get a pair for $100 off its price tag. But now, Amazon takes things a step further, offering an even more attractive discount on these high-end wireless earbuds. You can get the model in Triple Black at a discount of 39%, which equates to $109 in savings.

The awesome Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now 39% off!

Want a new pair of high-end wireless Bluetooth earbuds under $170? Amazon makes your dreams come true with a new 39% markdown on the ex-flagship Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, offering them at $109 off! The deal lands them at a new record-low price and only applies on the earbuds in Triple Black.
$109 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

While Amazon's promo isn't that much different from what we previously saw, it still lands these ANC in-ear headphones at a new record-low price. That's right, they've never been 39% off before, at least not as far as we know. In other words, this is an ultra-rare opportunity to get some of the best, although not the latest, Bose earbuds.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II are renowned for their ANC quality. With these on, you'll get completely immersed in your favorite music. They're particularly effective in reducing low-end noises but do a great job with high-pitched sounds, too.

Like most ANC earbuds, these also have Aware Mode. You can turn it on to stay aware of your surroundings. This mode uses ActiveSense to reduce the loudness of some unpredictable noises, improving your experience.

With a simple sound test, the Bose earbuds give you a personalized listening experience that's tailored to your ear canal. Still, sound-wise, the AirPods Pro 2 rivals give you bass-heavy sound, not unlike other options on the market. That aside, these bad boys give you respectable overall audio quality, with mostly clear vocals and crisp instrumentals. Let's not forget that you can always adjust the audio using the EQ presets on the Bose Music App.

Providing decent battery life, these puppies give you up to six hours of listening time between charges. When you're in a hurry, you can give them a 20-minute top-up for up to two hours of extra playtime. With the charging case, you can expect up to 24 hours of use.

Recommended Stories
Undoubtedly way too expensive at their MSRP of about $280, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are definitely something you should consider right now. At $109 off their price, they give you plenty of bang for your buck, particularly with their excellent ANC performance. Get yours at Amazon soon.
