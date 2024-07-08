The top-class Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon

The awesome Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now 39% off!

Want a new pair of high-end wireless Bluetooth earbuds under $170? Amazon makes your dreams come true with a new 39% markdown on the ex-flagship Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, offering them at $109 off! The deal lands them at a new record-low price and only applies on the earbuds in Triple Black.