The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are heavily discounted on Amazon; save while you can

High-end earphones like the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will usually set you back quite a lot of cash, but... not today!

Oh, yeah! That's right! These earbuds, or at least their Soapstone color option, are heavily discounted on Amazon right now and can be yours for $100 off their price! This means you can snatch a pair for under $180 if you don't waste time and take advantage of this deal now!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Soapstone: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Soapstone for $100 off their price. The earbuds have great sound, top-tier ANC, deliver up to 24 hours of listening time and can be yours for under $180. They are a real bang for your buck right now, so take advantage of this deal and snag a pair today!
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


While the largest discount we've seen on these fantastic earbuds was $109 (39%) when Amazon offered it at the beginning of July, they typically sell for $80 off and rarely get bigger price cuts. So, as you can see, the current $100 markdown is pretty significant for these earbuds. Therefore, we suggest acting fast and getting a pair today while you can.

As Bose's ex-top-of-the-line earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver incredible sound and are among the best earphones money can buy. Furthermore, they support Bose's Music app, which means you can easily tailor their audio to your taste via the built-in EQ. The earbuds even have a fancy CustomTune feature, which fine-tunes the sound specifically for your ears.

Being top-tier earphones, also suggests that they have great ANC. And we are happy to share that their noise-canceling fits the bill perfectly. In fact, it's one of the best on the market and can mute the whole world, leaving you to enjoy your songs without distractions.

Their battery life is also pretty great, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. With the case, their total listening time increases to up to 24 hours.

Overall, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are worth every penny spent. So, chop-chop and save on a pair by tapping the deal button in this article as soon as possible!
