Verizon Articles

Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Nov 15, 2019, 8:36 AM

So, you’ve decided to join (or renew your plan with) one of the largest networks in the US. Cool… but where does one start? There are plans that can support multiple lines, some let you use your phone as a mobile hotspot while others don’t, some let you add a mobile Internet modem, while others don’t, and then there’s the whole carfuffle with price options, data limitations, and so on.

We studied the options that Verizon provides and came up with a buying guide, which would — hopefully — help you make better sense of all the offers and pick the right one for you. So, without further ado, let’s find the plan that’s good for you!

Unlimited plans: good for families


Verizon now offers a few flavors of Unlimited plans to pick and choose from. You can have multiple lines per account, with each line having its own version of Unlimited. Basically, you can play mix-and-match, giving each member of the family what they need. Let’s start with taking a look at the prices:

Plan1 line2 lines3 lines4 lines5+ lines
Start Unlimited$80$70 per line$55 per line$45 per line$40
Play More Unlimited$90$80 per line$65 per line$55 per line$50
Do More Unlimited$90$80 per line$65 per line$55 per line$50
Get More Unlimited$100$90 per line$75 per line$65 per line$60
Just Kids--$60 per line$50 per line$45 per line$35
*shave off $10 per line by rolling in the Auto Pay and paperless bills program

OK, so you have everything in one package for a hefty price. As you can see in the table above, you get a better deal when you add more lines to your contract. A line means a device added, so if you get your whole family on a plan, you get a bigger discount.

Mexico and Canada coverage — you can still use your unlimited talk, text, and some data when north or south of the border. There are a couple of caveats: data is limited to 512 MB per day before being throttled to 2G speeds (around 40 kbps). If for 2 months straight, more than half of your line usage is outside of the US, your service will be blocked.

Just Kids is a brand new offer for 2019. It can only be activated if you pair it with at least one Unlimited line. Kids is basically a cheaper Unlimited that can only call and text with 20 contacts. It has a 5 GB data cap, 480p video cap, and a subscription for the Verizon Smart Family app, which allows you to check location tags and set filters on the content your kids get to consume.

Now, let’s explore the differences between the four plans and discuss the meaning behind them:

PlanSpeed & limitsStreaming video capApple Music IncludedPhone hotspotVerizon cloud
Start UnlimitedPossible speed drops480p6 months for freeNo500 GB for $5
Play More Unlimited25 GB of premium 4G720pFree for entire contractYes, 15 GB of 4G500 GB for $5
Do More Unlimited50 GB of premium 4G480p6 months for freeYes, 15 GB of 4G500 GB included
Get More Unlimited75 GB of premium 4G720pFree for entire contractYes, 30 GB of 4G500 GB included

Limited speeds in congested areas — when you find yourself in an area with tons of Verizon users hogging the data network, your Start Unlimited data speeds may be limited (heh... heh) as your phone’s requests will be put in a queue. Customers that upgraded to Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited get a certain amount data at "Premium speeds", which basically means they will always be at the top of the queue, guaranteeing the fastest possible connection at that time.

Video streaming resolution cap — Start Unlimited and Do More Unlimited users will only be able to stream video in 480p on their smartphones when watching via the Verizon 4G LTE network. In our opinion, that’s not super-terrible, though some purists would frown at the resolution not making full use of their flagship devices’ super-sharp screens, so that’s up to you. Play More and Get More customers will be able to enjoy 720p resolutions. If you stream over 5G, you will be able to watch video in full 4K, no matter which plan you are on.

Mobile Hotspot — the hotspot feature allows you to use your phone as a portable modem and connect your laptop to the Internet through its 4G data modem. Start Unlimited users can't use the hotspot feature, but all the others can't. Do More and Play More are limited to 15 GB of hotspot usage, Get More can go up to 30 GB of 4G speeds. Once the limit is hit, the hotspot will be throttled to 600 Kbps.

5G access — right now, 5G access is free to Play More, Do More, and Get More customers. Start Unlimited users can upgrade to 5G access for an extra $10 per month. When connected to 5G, you get much faster data speeds and you can stream video at 4K and use a 5G wideband hotspot (if your device supports it). The thing is, 5G coverage is not amazing right now, so you should absolutely keep the 4G stats in mind when picking your plan.

Extra devices — of course, it would be rather silly if you had to pay a full line’s price if you wanted to add a smartwatch, tablet, USB modem, or mobile cookie to your lines. Extra 4G devices that are not a phone can be added via an extra data plan. 

Plan typePriceHotspotStreaming video cap
Number share (for smartwatches)$10----
Limited 1 GB data plan$15Yes720p
Unlimited data plan$20Yes, 15 GB of 4G720p

Our verdict: The Get More Unlimited plan just looks like it's too much bang for the buck to pass by. It's not that much more expensive than its siblings, yet it gives you plenty of cloud storage, hotspot usage, and Apple Music. These services alone save you some money in the long run. Every other plan compromises somewhere, so you'll have to pick — get Do More for the free cloud storage, or Play More for Apple Music and HD video. Don't get sparkly-eyed by the "free 5G access" — most phones don't have 5G modems yet, and coverage is still pretty limited.

Shared data plans: do you need data?


Limited plans let you pick a cheaper package if you don’t want to shell out for an unlimited contract. They let you buy a certain amount of data at top speeds and attach as many phones to that plan as you want.

PlanPlan accessAdd phoneAdd 4G modemAdd smartwatchAdd 1 GB to limit
2 GB$35$20$10$20$15
4 GB$50$20$10$20$15
8 GB$70$20$10$20$15

We’ve got three tiers of data to pick from, but these are for account access only. As soon as you add a phone line to that account, you need to pay an extra $20 per month. So, you can get the 4 GB plan and then add two phones to it. That'll be $50 for the plan and $40 for the two devices — $90 in total.

Please note: if you are connecting a phone that you bought from Verizon on a 2-year contract (and are still paying off said phone), it'll cost you $40/mo to connect that phone to your shared data plan.

The shared plans still give you unlimited text & talk, even outbound international texting. The only place they are limited is data — and that limit is shared between all phones that are attached to your plan! If you run out of premium data for the month, you can buy an extra 1 GB for $15, which is rather steep. Unused data does carry over to the next month (for 1 month only, though), so that's nice.

Shared data plans have 720p video streaming caps and allow you to use the hotspot feature for as long as you haven't hit your chosen limit.

Essentially, getting a 4 GB limited plan with a single smartphone will cost you $70. The benefit is that you get hotspot usage and a higher video resolution stream. But that 4 GB can fly by like nothing, and adding an extra GB will make this an extra-expensive plan. Instead, you can just get Play More Unlimited and sign up for Auto Pay, bringing its cost down to $80.

PlanSpeed & limitsStreaming video capPhone hotspotPrice
4 GBNo throttling720pYes$50 + $20
Play More UnlimitedPossible speed drops720pYes, 15 GB$80 (with Auto Pay)

Our verdict: The more phones you need to add to your line, the more it makes sense to actually go for Unlimited and look away from the shared data plan. The latter is only viable if it is shared between users that don't really browse the web all that much (or one user that does, while the rest don't). And even then, the extra perks of Unlimited (Apple Music, cloud storage) bring extra value where it matters, while the shared plan only offers you data.

5 GB single line plan


OK, so you're just one person with just one phone that wants just one, simple plan. The 5 GB Verizon plan aims to offer that. For just $60 a month ($55, if you enable Auto Billing), you get:

PlanSpeed & limitsStreaming video capPhone hotspotPriceBuy extra data
5 GB single lineNo throttling720pYes$60 (-$5 with Auto Pay)$15 per 1 GB

At $55, this plan doesn't sound too bad — it has unlimited talk & text as well as outbound international text. It all comes down to how much data you use per month. Because, if you hit that 5 GB limit and need to buy extra data to make it through the month, your total bill will very quickly hit the prices of an Unlimited plan.

Unbound: prepaid plans with no contract


If you don’t want to bind yourself to a lengthy contract, you can always go prepaid. There are no credit checks to worry about, too, and you are always free to jump ship or skip a payment if you are not going to be needing your line for that particular month. You can mix and match these lines however you please, in accordance with you household's needs!

1 GB6 GB16 GBUnlimited
One line$30$40$50$70
Add line (phone / tablet / jetpack)--$30$35$50
*shave off $5 per line by rolling in the Auto Pay program

Pretty cool, right? But there are a few caveats — every tier here gets video streaming capped to 480p for phones and 720p for tablets. Also, you may experience slowdown in data speeds in congested areas. But, on the flip side, you get unlimited text to over 200 countries and users that are on 16 GB or Unlimited will get unlimited talk & text to Mexico and Canada!

Once you reach your data limit, you get capped at 128 kbps — not ideal but enough to respond to chats. You can buy an extra gig of top speed for $15. Your data will carry over to the next month if you prepay before your billing cycle is up or if you have Auto Pay enabled. You can 

Our verdict: Depending on how many lines you will be using, a prepaid Unlimited plan could cost around the same as a Go Unlimited one. Also, the limited prepaid options seem to be a better deal than the contract-bound limited plans.

Getting a device with Verizon prepaid


If you want to get a brand-new phone from Verizon, but would rather be on a prepaid plan — you still can. You need to pay for the device upfront and be aware that it will be locked to Verizon for the next 12 months, and locked to prepaid plans specifically for 6 months. If you skip a payment, the 6-month counter gets reset.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

21 Comments

jodeci888
Reply

1. jodeci888

Posts: 79; Member since: May 14, 2009

Is 60-80 gigs myself a month, hence why I'm NEVER giving up my GRANDFATHER unlimited plan. #CantSlowMeDown

posted on May 28, 2018, 7:38 AM

mbp432
Reply

6. mbp432

Posts: 50; Member since: Nov 13, 2014

I'm right there with you! I have two unlimited lines and hotspot with them. I average 100 gigs on mine and 70-80 gigs on my wife's, LOVING IT!!!

posted on May 28, 2018, 1:47 PM

Phullofphil
Reply

17. Phullofphil

Posts: 1829; Member since: Feb 10, 2009

I gave up on the grandfathered plan. I don’t miss it. My new unlimited never gets throttled and I us as much as 200gb. My old grandfathered plan got throttled all the time. Easier to get new phones

posted on Nov 21, 2018, 8:04 PM

tuminatr
Reply

21. tuminatr

Posts: 1159; Member since: Feb 23, 2009

For most people, the new plans are a better deal. People who use a ton of data and only a few voice minutes the old plan is good.

posted on 2 hours ago

techheck522
Reply

2. techheck522

Posts: 1; Member since: May 28, 2018

Hi there! I'm a very cautious user of Verizon and have spent a LOT of time with their customer service in regards to plans. I'm wondering what sources were consulted in preparation for this article, because I noticed a few things. First being that the 22 GB threshold on the Beyond Unlimited plan is actually per line, not the entire account. The same is true for the 15GB of mobile hotspot- it's per line per month. Secondly, smart watches are either $5 per line or $10 per line (depending on whether you have a Samsung or Apple). In reference to the tiered plans, my parents are smartphone users, but on average use about 2.5 to 3 GB a month, so having an affordable option for them is really helpful as anything more than 4GB would be utterly wasted on them! Thanks for giving a breakdown on the plans, I'm sure not everyone has the time to be as thorough as I have tried to be!

posted on May 28, 2018, 8:49 AM

paul.k
Reply

12. paul.k

Posts: 302; Member since: Jul 17, 2014

Thanks. We will double-check the threshold limit. The smartwatch prices fluctuate a lot depending on what device you pair them with, customer loyalty, and other tiny tidbits. Doesn't help that the Verizon official documentation isn't constantly up to date.

posted on May 31, 2018, 5:40 AM

CreeDiddy
Reply

3. CreeDiddy

Posts: 2271; Member since: Nov 04, 2011

Right now I’m on a VZ Loyalty Plan of 20GB for $80/mo. I get Carry Over Data + 2GB Bonus Data/Mo. I usually carry over 6-8GB per month. So I have between 28-30GB every month between two lines. I’m paying less than $152 per month for an average of 28GB of data for two lines. Here is break out: $80 for data plan for 20GB $20 line access x 2 My 7 Plus 256GB = 13.33/mo til Nov 2018 My wife’s 7 PlusGB = 13.33/mo til Nov 2018 2GB bonus data per month Average Carry Over Data is 6-8GB 18% discount on data plan only I use between 350-400gb per month on Xfinity Internet This plan can’t be beat...

posted on May 28, 2018, 10:31 AM

Mreveryphone
Reply

4. Mreveryphone

Posts: 1844; Member since: Apr 22, 2014

These plans are garbage!! I use 80-100gb a month with t-mobile and haven't gotten throttled yet. And I travel for work and haven't met a city yet that doesn't have good t-mobile service.

posted on May 28, 2018, 11:17 AM

Godlymansean
Reply

8. Godlymansean

Posts: 339; Member since: Apr 14, 2017

Depends on where you live, of course every carrier will make sure their phones work in cities.

posted on May 29, 2018, 9:59 AM

tuminatr
Reply

18. tuminatr

Posts: 1159; Member since: Feb 23, 2009

So I understand t-mobile has a 50gb threshhold and then you could be throttled. I think your experience is typical most people do not get throttled or if they do it's very minor. Don't assume that a Verizon customer would automatically get throttled

posted on Nov 21, 2018, 10:05 PM

toney8580
Reply

5. toney8580

Posts: 1; Member since: May 28, 2018

I work for Verizon and you cannot put routers or modems on any unlimited plan. Most of your info is spot on but that part is not. Also some inconsistency in data thresholds per device not account. Smarwatches are 10$ a month apple or Android only gizmos are 5$ a month. Older plans they were 5 a month. This is 100% correct info

posted on May 28, 2018, 11:54 AM

paul.k
Reply

13. paul.k

Posts: 302; Member since: Jul 17, 2014

Thanks! I used "modem" as a synonym for a 4G cookie / hotspot, since it's sometimes hard to make the distinction between Mobile Hotspot as a feature on the phone and as a separate device. I'll look into changing the language a bit.

posted on May 31, 2018, 5:42 AM

LiveFaith
Reply

7. LiveFaith

Posts: 493; Member since: Jul 04, 2015

Is this an article or just an outright advertisement?

posted on May 28, 2018, 9:56 PM

CreeDiddy
Reply

10. CreeDiddy

Posts: 2271; Member since: Nov 04, 2011

This whole website is based on ad revenue...

posted on May 29, 2018, 4:41 PM

Phullofphil
Reply

16. Phullofphil

Posts: 1829; Member since: Feb 10, 2009

Just us full info for people that need it

posted on Nov 21, 2018, 8:01 PM

kingkoopa765
Reply

9. kingkoopa765

Posts: 31; Member since: Oct 22, 2011

I am curious where you got this info from, phones being locked for 12 months if they are put on prepaid? is that something new? Also the 22gb data cap is per line and hardly ever enforced. smartwatch 10 not 20... Not trying to nitpick but I've been a verizon indirect agent for 8+ years and some of this info is surprising to me.

posted on May 29, 2018, 12:12 PM

paul.k
Reply

11. paul.k

Posts: 302; Member since: Jul 17, 2014

Various Verizon documentation. Some promotions or loyalty offers often skew the prices a bit since it fluctuates with about $10

posted on May 31, 2018, 5:38 AM

Godlymansean
Reply

14. Godlymansean

Posts: 339; Member since: Apr 14, 2017

Prepaid is 5$ cheaper with auto pay now

posted on Nov 21, 2018, 10:15 AM

Roger_The_Alien unregistered
Reply

15. Roger_The_Alien unregistered

You can absolutely use mobile hotspot on the tiered data plans (2,4,8GB) and it does NOT cost $20 extra. It just uses your pool of data. This information is not correct.

posted on Nov 21, 2018, 11:09 AM

ibap
Reply

19. ibap

Posts: 871; Member since: Sep 09, 2009

Total Wireless.

posted on Nov 23, 2018, 9:50 AM

DFranch
Reply

20. DFranch

Posts: 558; Member since: Apr 20, 2012

Verizon is just too expensive. I switched to Total Wireless, which uses Verizon towers and get 22.5GB a month shared between 2 devices for $63 a month. That would cost $100 on Verizon Prepaid. I might switch to a t-mobile based carrier soon though. CDMA systems like Verizon are too limited in their phone choices.

posted on Apr 15, 2019, 7:57 AM

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Verizon-best-plans-guide
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?
Galaxy-S10-OnePlus-LG-Motorola-fastest-Android-10-updates
Google has no new Android fragmentation chart, so what? Updates have never been faster...
Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range affordable flagship phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.