All of the best Samsung smartwatches are on sale today only at amazing prices

On the bright side, Tizen is still very much alive and well as far as updates for existing devices are concerned, and even better, a number of said devices can be purchased at lower than ever prices in "certified refurbished" condition today only.









That's especially true when you can buy the former in a 41mm size and your choice of black or bronze paint jobs in exchange for just $184.99 or the latter starting at a measly $114.99 in both 40mm pink gold and 44mm black models.





In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 used to cost no less than $250 and $400 respectively, and although both devices have been deeply discounted many times in recent months by a number of different retailers, this 24-hour-only Woot sale might be the best yet from a seller of its caliber with a 90-day warranty included.









Last but not necessarily least, the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fit can cater to even less demanding users on tighter budgets at $44.99 with 24/7 activity tracking features and a stellar battery life of up to a week between charges but also a small and humble 0.95-inch AMOLED screen.





