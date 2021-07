All of the best Samsung smartwatches are on sale today only at amazing prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While we obviously have no idea how the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will turn out compared to their forerunners, looking pretty swanky in all of the leaked images and videos so far, said forerunners may have left some of their owners quite disappointed by lacking Wear OS-based One UI Watch support.





On the bright side, Tizen is still very much alive and well as far as updates for existing devices are concerned, and even better, a number of said devices can be purchased at lower than ever prices in "certified refurbished" condition today only.









That's especially true when you can buy the former in a 41mm size and your choice of black or bronze paint jobs in exchange for just $184.99 or the latter starting at a measly $114.99 in both 40mm pink gold and 44mm black models.





In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 used to cost no less than $250 and $400 respectively, and although both devices have been deeply discounted many times in recent months by a number of different retailers, this 24-hour-only Woot sale might be the best yet from a seller of its caliber with a 90-day warranty included.





Cash-strapped smartwatch buyers may also want to consider the older Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active at $109.99 and $99.99 respectively in the same certified refurbished condition.





Last but not necessarily least, the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fit can cater to even less demanding users on tighter budgets at $44.99 with 24/7 activity tracking features and a stellar battery life of up to a week between charges but also a small and humble 0.95-inch AMOLED screen.





Despite rapidly closing in on Huawei and thus looking destined to rank second in global smartwatch shipments before long, Samsung essentially wants to start over (once again) and go back to Google's wearable software platform (now called Wear OS instead of Android Wear) after years and years of trying to make Tizen happen.