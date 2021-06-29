$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredibly low price with 4G LTE

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jun 29, 2021, 3:17 PM
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredibly low price with 4G LTE
While it's certainly disheartening to hear that the Galaxy Watch 3 will not get a chance to switch from Tizen to the newly detailed One UI Watch platform, bargain hunters in the market for a solid Apple Watch Series 6 alternative shouldn't be afraid of committing to Samsung's 2020-released intelligent timepiece.

Yes, we still fully believe this bad boy is one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy (at least for the time being), and at the right price, there's absolutely no doubt you'll be happy to own the Android and iOS-compatible device for several years to come.

After all, the Galaxy Watch 3 is guaranteed to continue receiving software support until August 2023 (at worst), while its hardware specifications are clearly in no immediate danger of becoming obsolete.

Normally available for $399 and up, the premium-looking and decidedly feature-packed Tizen smartwatch can be had at a measly $189 right now... in an eye-catching version that typically costs a whopping $450 brand-new.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Stainless Steel, LTE, Mystic Bronze, 1-Year Warranty

$261 off (58%)
$189
$449 99
Buy at eBay

We're talking about an LTE-enabled 41mm stainless steel model available in a single Mystic Bronze hue at the deeply discounted aforementioned price from a highly trusted eBay seller called Quick Ship Electronics.

This will throw in its very own 1-year warranty at no extra charge with these "open box" units that should essentially look and work as new, powering on with their factory settings restored and including all original accessories in "slightly distressed" packaging.

You're basically not risking or compromising much while standing to save no less than 260 bucks over a completely new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device. This could well be the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal ever available at such a reputable seller, eclipsing everything Amazon offered in advance of and during its Prime Day 2021 festivities.

Granted, that comparison is not entirely fair for pretty obvious reasons, but the comparison between the Galaxy Watch 3 and the significantly costlier Apple Watch Series 6 is. And no, the former is not as soundly defeated by the latter as you might expect in that head-to-head battle.

