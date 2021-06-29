The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredibly low price with 4G LTE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Yes, we still fully believe this bad boy is one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy (at least for the time being), and at the right price, there's absolutely no doubt you'll be happy to own the Android and iOS-compatible device for several years to come.









Normally available for $399 and up, the premium-looking and decidedly feature-packed Tizen smartwatch can be had at a measly $189 right now... in an eye-catching version that typically costs a whopping $450 brand-new.





We're talking about an LTE-enabled 41mm stainless steel model available in a single Mystic Bronze hue at the deeply discounted aforementioned price from a highly trusted eBay seller called Quick Ship Electronics.





This will throw in its very own 1-year warranty at no extra charge with these "open box" units that should essentially look and work as new, powering on with their factory settings restored and including all original accessories in "slightly distressed" packaging.





You're basically not risking or compromising much while standing to save no less than 260 bucks over a completely new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device. This could well be the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal ever available at such a reputable seller, eclipsing everything Amazon offered in advance of and during its Prime Day 2021 festivities.





Granted, that comparison is not entirely fair for pretty obvious reasons, but the comparison between the Galaxy Watch 3 and the significantly costlier Apple Watch Series 6 is. And no, the former is not as soundly defeated by the latter as you might expect in that head-to-head battle





