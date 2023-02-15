Best President's Day 2023 phone deals, smartwatch offers, and more: big discounts now





Enjoy the deals that are already live below and hopefully you'll find the phone or the tech gadget you've wanted on a bargain today!





Top deals today, ahead of President's Day 2023:

A Google Pixel 6a with a 33% discount If you are looking for a pristine Android experience at a reasonable price point, the Google 6a is the way to go. This excellent midrange, compact and powerful smartphone is one of the best handsets of 2022 and is now more affordable than ever - it's 33% off. $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta BUNDLE now 25% off The excellent Moto Edge 30 is not only $200 off, but also comes with a free pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. The perfect gift for a couple! Or, of course, you can always keep both devices for yourself. $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 9 Pro is half price right now! With a 6.7" AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a flagship Snapdragon processor and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 9 Pro is still relevant in 2023. You can now get the Pine Green variant for $439 less. $439 off (55%) $360 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





Jump to:





Best Samsung phone deals for President's Day 2023

Galaxy Z Fold 4: save up to $700 with enhanced trade-in If you are looking for the best foldable money can buy (at least in most parts of the world) you cannot go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While normally extremely expensive, you can now get the Fold 4 with up to $700 off via instant enhanced trade-in credit for a limited time. $700 off (36%) Trade-in $1219 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung The Galaxy Flip 4: 16% off right now If you think the Fold is a bit too much, you might be interested in its smaller brother - the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The stylish clamshell foldable packs a serious punch in the performance department and is now more affordable than ever. Get up to 16% off for the Flip 4 through trading-in an eligible phone. $160 off (16%) Trade-in $839 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 - 128GB now 27% off (refurbished) While the Galaxy S22 is technically no longer Samsung's premier flagship, this does not meant it is any less excellent of a device. Certified refurbished and unlocked, this flagship from 2022 is now 27% off - a real bargain. $215 off (27%) $584 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE This may well be the last Fan Edition from Samsung, making it all the more iconic. The certified refurbished Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21, dressed in fancy Navy is now 23% off for a limited time. $160 off (23%) $539 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A14 If you are looking for a more affordable option. Samsung has some of the best entry-level handsets out there. The Galaxy A14 is now 18% off, and there is a slew of A-series phones on discount too. Check them out here! $35 off (18%) $164 99 $199 99 Buy at Samsung







As always, Samsung is on top of the discounts game for shopping events. The Korean company is more than generous on some of the hottest phones out there, giving you awesome deals on the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the multitasking monster Galaxy Z Fold 4 . Some budget-friendlier Samsung phones are also discounted. Best Buy is another option if you're looking for a sweet deal on a Samsung device today.

Best Android phone deals for President's Day 2023

Pixel 6A: save $150 now If you are looking for one of the best compact and budget Android smartphones around, you cannot go wrong with the Pixel 6a. With its astounding camera, stellar performance and superb Android experience the Pixel 6a is a great deal, especially now when it is 33% off! $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: 17% off right now Last year's Pixel lineup did not disappoint. With a mighty powerful Tensor G2 chip and a very impressive shooter, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro bring the best of what Google has to offer. The Pixel 7's Bigger Brother with 128GB of storage is now discounted, making it an even better deal. Total steal for all the features you'll be getting! $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: save 15% If you are in the market for a big and powerful flagship and you are looking for the most authentic Android experience out there, this is it. The 256GB version of the Google's Pixel 7 Pro is 15% off too - big phone, big storage. $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 Pro 512GB: save 14% With a phone like the Pixel 7 Pro, no one can blame you for taking tons of photos. But with that mighty impressive sensor, here is a catch - you will need a lot of internal storage. Luckily, this 512GB variant offers loads of space to store all of your fancy shots and its 14% off. $150 off (14%) Buy at Amazon The Pixel 7 128GB is now 17% off at Amazon If you are not interested in paying the 'Pro' moniker premium and 6.7" are a bit too much for your liking, perhaps the vanilla Pixel 7 is the choice's for you. You can now get Google's latest flagship with 17% off now. $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 256GB: 14% off Just because you are getting a smaller smartphone, does not mean you need to be stuck with a lower amount of storage. Google's new flagship, the standard Pixel 7 is available now with 256GB of storage and 14% off. $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta BUNDLE now 25% off The excellent Moto Edge 30 is not only $200 off, but also comes with a free pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. The perfect gift for a couple! Or, of course, you can always keep both devices for yourself. $200 off (25%) Gift $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola The Gen 2 Razr: epic 57% off right now Have you ever wanted a Moto Razr? No is your chance to experience the nostalgia in an all-new foldable form factor. No time is like the present, as the clamshell smartphone is now more than 50% off right now. $799 off (57%) Buy at Amazon The Moto Edge+ Motorola's latest flagship is 16% off right now A stunning 6.7" OLED display with a. 144Hz refresh rate, a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a rather impressive battery life - what more could you ask for? $98 off (16%) Buy at Amazon The Latest Moto G Stylus is now 40% off Motorola has a number of good entry-level smartphones in its porfolio, but the Moto G Stylus 2022 stands out with its... well, stylus. The smartphone is now more affordable than ever and can be yours with a massive 40% discount. Its also available in several colors too! $120 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Moto G Stylus from 2021 - 16% off at Amazon Who says you need the latest generation handset? If you are looking to save money, the older Moto G Stylus 2021 is still an excellent budget smartphone. It is also 16% off and available in Emerald Green. $35 off (16%) Buy at Amazon The Moto G Power Gen 2 is now 48% off It is almost scary what you can buy for a little over than a hundred bucks in 2023. The Moto G Power 2021 is equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 48MP camera. Oh, and it's 48% off! $120 off (48%) Buy at Amazon The Moto G Play is now 24% off If you are sick of having your smartphone die on you in the middle of the day, the Moto G Play is the smartphone for you. Dressed in stylish blue and capable of lasting 3 days. Like how that sounds? Its 24% off too! $40 off (24%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB now 38% off at Best Buy A one-year-old flagship is still a flagship in our book. The powerful OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black can be yours for just $499.99. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM and Android 12 out of the box (upgradable to Android 13) - who cares if the 10 Pro was launched in 2022? $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10T: save $250 now at Best Buy The OnePlus 10T might technically be a midranger, but it actually packs a very impressive spec sheet. Did we mention it comes with a charger? You can get the Moonstone Black variant of the OnePlus 10T, which is now 33% off for a limited time. $250 off (33%) $499 99 $749 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 9 Pro is now discounted by $439, half price right now! With a 6.7" AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a flagship Snapdragon processor and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 9 Pro is still relevant in 2023. You can now get the Pine Green variant for $439 less. $439 off (55%) $360 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy The OnePlus Nord N20 5G: save $150, half price! Sometimes, the basics are all we need and OnePlus' entry-level option is just that. The Nord N20 5G in a stylish Smoke Blue can be yours, unlocked, for half price right now! $150 off (50%) $149 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy







Pixel fans are in for a pleasant surprise during this shopping event. Hot Pixel phones, including one of the best mid-range phones , the Pixel 6a , are currently sporting generous discounts at Amazon. On the other hand, we're seeing some powerful OnePlus models discounted. And, let's not forget - there's a plethora of great offers on Motorola phones, so you get to snatch a good phone at a more than affordable price!

Best Apple Watch deals for President's Day 2023

Refurbished Apple Watch Gen 8 with LTE Apple's latest wearables are easily the iPhone's best friend. With a 41mm display and LTE connectivity, the Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches out there. You can get it in Midnight now for 16% off. $70 off (16%) $380 $450 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Gen 8 (45mm, LTE) If you are looking for a more premium-looking wearable, you cannot go wrong with the Stainless Steel version of the Apple Watch 8. The Silver model with White Sport Band is now 9% off, making its price a bit more reasonable. $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Gen 7 (41mm) Who says you need the latest Apple Watch? The 2021 models are still excellent and are cheaper than ever before. You can get the 41mm version now for 14% off, in Starlight Aluminum. Did we mention it has the same battery life as the newer model? $18 off (6%) $269 95 $287 99 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Gen 7 Nike Edition (41mm) If you are a Nike fan, you might be interested in this Apple Watch 7, with a 41mm Aluminum case in Midnight and an Anthracite Nike Band. Oh, did we mention the massive 40% discount! $200 off (40%) $299 $499 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Gen 7 (45mm) The bigger 45mm Apple Watch 7 is ideal for those who would prefer a larger display. It comes with a Graphite Stainless Steel Case which screams 'premium' and is equipped with an Abyss Blue sport band. Best of all? The 19% off. $290 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE (44mm, LTE, 2022) The latest Apple Watch SE might technically be an entry-level option, but is is still an excellent wearable, especially for more light users. You can now get the 44mm version with LTE in Starlight, with a 9% discount. $30 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Renewed Apple Watch Gen 6 (44mm) The best thing about the Apple Watch 6 is that it features the same processor as its successor. So you will still be getting a very powerful device with this LTE-enabled Apple Watch 6 with a Space Gray Aluminum case and Black Sport Band, which is discounted by 9%! $21 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Renewed Apple Watch Gen 5 If black is not your color, no worries! The excellent renewed Apple Watch 5 is also available in white all around and is discounted by a massive 20% off $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon









Do keep in mind that two of these offers are for refurbished models. Refurbished (or renewed) Apple Watches are used devices that have been made to look and work like new.



Best Smartwatch deals for President's Day 2023

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro Samsung's latest wearable lineup, the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, can be yours with up to 60% off through enhanced trade-in credit right now! If you are a Samsung user, look no further. $270 off (60%) $179 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The Titanium Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 5 can be yours now with a 11% discount. With a 45mm screen and a plethora of sports-related features, this is an athlete's best friend. $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 5 With a more petite 40 mm display, this wearable is ideal for those looking for a more elegant smartwatch. Get a sweet 18% off from the latest Galaxy Watch 5. $50 off (18%) $229 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) Who says you need the latest and greatest wearable? The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might be more than a year old, but it is still excellent. Furthermore, it now comes at a sweet 43% discount, just for you! $151 off (43%) $199 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) Simplicity is not always a bad thing. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 might be more basic than some of the more premium offerings on the list, but it is still wonderful (and stylish)... and 15% off. $30 off (15%) $169 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Watch Google's debut on the wearable market is an ideal choice for any Android user. You can now get the one and only Pixel Watch with a 13% discount. A lovely design, respectable battery life and top-notch performance... What more could we ask for? $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct Solar Do you want to take battery life to the next level? What better way to do so than through the power of the Sun? You can do this with the rugged and reliable Garmin smartwatch flagship of your dreams, now 34% off! $120 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Lili Sport If you are looking for a more petite wearable, with a more elegant design, the Garmin Lili Sport is an excellent choice. Compact and stylish, yet fully capable and now 25% off. $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Fitbit Versa 4 For the more health-minded individuals, a Fitbit tracker could be invaluable. Dressed in black, the Versa 4 can be your personal fitness assistant for just $179.99 - more than 20% off its ordinary price. $50 off (22%) $179 95 $229 95 Buy at Walmart Fossil Gen 6 (42mm) If you want a wearable that resembles a real watch as much as possible, the Fossil Gen 6 is the perfect choice. While ordinarily on the expensive side, the Rose Gold variant is now 20% off. To top it all off, you are getting fast charging, top-notch battery life and excellent performance. $63 off (20%) $255 99 $319 Buy at BestBuy Fossil Gen 6 (44mm) Sometimes, bigger is better. This Stainless Steel Silver variant of the Fossil Gen 6 features a 44mm screen that makes it ideal for those looking for a fashionable wearable with a bigger display. It is also discounted by 11%. $34 off (11%) $284 99 $319 Buy at BestBuy





But that's not all! We also have deals on other smartwatches, such as the latest-and-greatest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 . As expected, Samsung's the company that's giving the most generous discount on these timepieces. However, Best Buy and Walmart have also joined the fun with their own offers on Galaxy Watches, including the newest additions to the arsenal.







If you're looking for another smartwatch you're also in luck. Garmin models, as well as Fossil models, are also getting some sweet discounts right now. The Google Pixel Watch is also among the discounted devices. All in all, these deals are a steal!

Best Earbuds deals for President's Day 2023

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: save 46% You can get the excellent Buds 2 Pro from Samsung with up to 46% off through enhanced trade-in credit. These are the best wireless headphones the Korean tech giant has on offer, and are the ideal companion of any Samsung smartphone. $105 off (46%) $124 99 $229 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in Lavender If you are looking for something a bit more basic, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might not have a 'Pro' in their name, but they are still exceptional - especially at the current price of just 99.99. Did we mention they are lavender? Pretty and affordable is a rare combination. $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Buds Live The entry-level option from Samsung is very respectable. The Galaxy Buds Live are true wireless earbuds that do the job just fine and can be yours for just under $90. $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats Studio Buds If you are looking for an offering from a more audio-focused brand, these are one of the best earbuds you can buy. The rich sounding Beats Studio Buds are 33% off for a limited time making them a real bargain. $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Beats Fit Pro One of the worst feelings is having your earbuds fall off while you are in the midst of exercising. With the secure fit of the Beats Fit Pro, this will never be a problem again. These true wireless earbuds offer excellent sound for just $149.95. $30 off (17%) $149 95 $179 95 Buy at Walmart Beats Fit Pro Prefer your buds with a splash of color? The Beats Fit Pro are also discounted by 25%! You will be getting the same secure fit, excellent audio quality and exceptional battery life - just more colorful. $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Looking for great new fitness buds? These ones from Bose are now 28% off. A secure grip, meets a rugged design and an exceptional battery life. This is how you make the best companion for a long workout. $50 off (28%) $129 $179 Buy at Walmart Google Pixel Buds A If you are looking for "rich sound, for less", Google's unique Pixel Buds A-series are now off by 20%. What is ordinarily affordable is now a downright steal. $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro Want to go Pro? If you are looking for active noise cancellation, an exceptional battery life and other fancy features like Spatial Audio the Google Pixel Buds Pro are the way to go. Now an even higher discount of 25% awaits you. $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Earbuds are also among the discounted mobile tech around President's Day 2023. We're seeing discounts on select Galaxy Buds models, as well as models from the Beats By Dr. Dre series. Best Buy and Amazon have many discounts on earbuds right now.



Best Tablet deals for President's Day 2023

Apple iPad 9th Gen You know what the iPad is all about. If you've always wanted one, you can get it for just $269. This might be Apple's entry-level option, but it does the job just fine with its excellent battery life and decent performance. $60 off (18%) $269 $329 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) Do you want a great tablet for media that is also compatible with an S-pen? Well, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now just $249, making it an idea entry-level option for those that prefer Android. $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB) The Galaxy Tab A8 is another great offering from Samsung's portfolio. This 10.4" has a kids mode, a long-lasting battery and is great for watching media. Oh, and its 32% off right now! $91 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7 FE Are you a true Samsung fan? Then this one might be right for you: bigger size and still 19% off, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings a lot to the table, at a reasonable price tag. $100 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) Another budget entry, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite brings is no slouch in the performance department, despite its modest price point. In Dark Gray and 8.7" in size, now available for just $129. $30 off (19%) $129 $159 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With a screen of 8.7", 32GB of storage, and a 25% discount, the A7 lite makes total sense. This 32GB Wi-Fi Android tablet features long lasting battery, a compact and slim design, with a sturdy metal frame. $40 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 Mouthful of a name, but power underneath, and that power can be yours for just $99. A great device that offers top-notch visual and audio, featuring curated kid's content, parental controls and TUV-certified eye protection. $30 off (23%) $99 $129 Buy at Walmart







If you're looking for a tablet, you'd be pleased to learn that deals on tablets are also available for President's Day. Right now, Walmart's giving great offers on a plethora of Samsung tablets, as well as the entry-level iPad 9th gen





Are there any special discounts available for customers who sign up for new plans during President's Day?





Right now, there are many discounts for you to get a new line with carriers. AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are always giving awesome discounts and deals when you're getting a new line or signing up. So yes, go ahead and browse the great deals below from the three major carriers and enjoy these sweet deals while they last!





Do flagship phones get special discounts from carriers during President's Day?

Yes, President's Day is an epic shopping event and a great chance to score your next flagship phone at a bargain. As you can see in the deals above, discounts are present across the board, even for flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy models on OnePlus.



Can customers get smartphones from carriers online?

Yes! Everything is online nowadays, and carriers sometimes have special discounts if you apply for a phone or plan online. Verizon is one of the carriers that often offers online-only deals and discounts. On the other hand, some retailers also offer carrier subscriptions - like Best Buy for example.



Verizon deals for President’s Day 2023 iPhone 14 Are you with Verizon? Are you looking to upgrade? Check this iPhone 14 deal before you do! This might be the entry-level device in last year's lineup, but it is still one of the best smartphones on the market. Buy at Verizon iPhone 14 Pro MAX Big plan? Big iPhone! Check out this deal if you are looking to switch plans with Verizon. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is easily the most powerful smartphone in 2023 and we simply have nothing bad to say about it performance-wise. Buy at Verizon iPhone 13 If you are here, you know why the iPhone 13 is awesome. If you are looking for a deal through Verizon, check this offer out! Last year's model shares a processor with the current vanilla iPhone 14, so it is up to speed - quite literally. Buy at Verizon



Currently Verizon is rocking some great deals on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max , just in time for the President's Day shopping. Also, the carrier has a great deal on the iPhone 13 as well. Check them out! AT&T deals for President's Day 2023 FREE iPhone 14 Yep! Completely free, if you trade-in and are signed with an eligible plan. What is there not to like in getting the latest and greatest iPhone 14 just like that? $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $799 99 Buy at AT&T iPhone 14 Pro MAX You can get the biggest, latest iPhone 14 Pro Max model for just under $100 through an upgrade to an unlimited plan. This is the best device Apple has on offer, and one of, if not the best smartphone on the market as a whole. $999 off (91%) Trade-in $99 99 /mo $1099 Buy at AT&T

AT&T is also rocking some solid discounts on the latest iPhones right now! With eligible trade-in, you can get the regular iPhone 14 for free, or the beast-of-a-phone iPhone 14 Pro Max for next to free (well, paying only $99.99 for this powerful phone is almost a steal, in our opinion). Head to AT&T's website to check out the conditions on the offers above.

AT&T is also rocking some solid discounts on the latest iPhones right now! With eligible trade-in, you can get the regular iPhone 14 for free, or the beast-of-a-phone iPhone 14 Pro Max for next to free (well, paying only $99.99 for this powerful phone is almost a steal, in our opinion). Head to AT&T's website to check out the conditions on the offers above. T-Mobile deals for President’s Day 2023 Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) Save $150 on getting a powerhouse flagship with this S22 Ultra discount for those looking to join T-Mobile. The 6.8" beast of a smartphone might be a year old, but it is still one of the best Android devices around. $150 off (13%) $1049 99 /mo $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) Want more space for those juicy photos? This is only natural - big smartphone, big storage. There is a deal for that too, and you can save $150 if you are looking to join T-Mobile. $150 off (12%) $1149 99 /mo $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 (128GB) Dressed in Phantom Black, this 128GB version of the powerful S22 is now discounted by $100 for people looking to join T-Mobile. If you want a compact Android flagship, look no further. $100 off (13%) $699 99 /mo $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) Samsung fans, rejoice! This is one of the best looking Galaxy phones, dressed in Navy and discounted by $100 for those wanting to join T-Mobile! $100 off (14%) $599 99 /mo $699 99 Buy at BestBuy



T-Mobile has some great discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones this year, including the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S21 FE

All in all, we're still somewhat a week before the official President's Day 2023 holiday. We may see more deals pop up on carriers and retailers as we approach the day itself, so don't hesitate to bookmark this page if you're not finding your wanted device in the list of the best discounts right now.





It's time for another great shopping event, giving you the option to get your next phone, smartwatch, or gadget for less money. The President's Day sales have already started ahead of the actual holiday on February 20. Here, you will find the best phone deals available across the internet, at big retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon, and also at carriers.For now, we're seeing awesome discounts on Pixel phones, on Samsung Galaxy phones, and also on a plethora of Motorola phones. Smartwatches and tablets, as well as earbuds, are also seeing discounts. On the carrier front, we're seeing generous offers and trade-in deals on iPhones. When more deals show up, we'll include them here as well as we approach the official holiday.