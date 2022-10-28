Halloween sales 2022: check out some scary-good offers
Halloween may be the holiday when singers, actors, and vampire werewolves come out to play, but it’s also a time of the year when various deals pop up. As expected, we have discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, earbuds, laptops, and others to sift through. If you don't want to wait for the Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales to come, we've got you covered.
We know you have little time and need to scurry off and fit yourself in that scary new costume, so we've picked all the deals that are worth your while. If you want to check out even more deals, feel free to visit our Early Black Friday BestBuy deals article. Here we go.
Best Halloween deals on phones
It appears that some of the most spooked phones this year are the Pixels. Right now, you can buy an unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB or Google Pixel 6a 128GB from Best Buy with a 33% discount. Or if you want to scare evil spirits with something powerful and fancy, then you would like to know that Best Buy currently has great discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4!
"Mirror, mirror on the wall, what’s the best tablet deal of them all?". Hey, with the moving pictures on their screens, a tablet might as well be considered magical in another age. What we find magical are the tablet discounts below. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S7 FE are having flaming-hot deals right now at Best Buy. Also, check out the cool deal on the newest iPad Air at Amazon.
Grab a smartwatch on sale during this Halloween holiday. We know it will help us burn through the candy we will inevitably eat. A sophisticated Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch, or even an affordable Amazfit should do the trick (after the treat). The freshly-released Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are also seeing some good discounts right now.
However, if everything you want to do this Halloween is to stay at home and chill with some great music then you will need a good pair of headphones. Some amazing headphones by Beats, Apple, and JBL are seeing big drops in price. The Galaxy Buds 2 are now discounted too.
Yes, the current pre-Halloween deals are indeed good. Around Halloween, many retailers lower the prices of various electronic devices. As seen above, we even found some 50% off deals for various consumer electronics. So, you can buy great stuff for less money without the need to wait until shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
If you are more of an Apple fan, you can also grab an iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB from Amazon — also with a great discount — and scare evil spirits with the giant stoves on its back. On Halloween, you can also dress as a superhero. And interestingly, Motorola's emblem always had that Batman vibe, don't you think? And the best thing is that you can find great deals on Motorola phones right now on Amazon.
Best Halloween deals on tablets
Best Halloween deals on smartwatches
Best Halloween deals on headphones and earbuds
Are Halloween sales any good
Yes, the current pre-Halloween deals are indeed good. Around Halloween, many retailers lower the prices of various electronic devices. As seen above, we even found some 50% off deals for various consumer electronics. So, you can buy great stuff for less money without the need to wait until shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
What deals you should expect at Halloween
During Halloween, retailers offer deals on some of the best smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds, TVs, and computers on the market. So, if you’ve been thinking about treating yourself to a brand new toy, do check out these discounts — you might just enjoy an early christmas. You know… with werewolves instead of Santa. A new phone will also capture better photos of your Halloween costumes, don't you think?
