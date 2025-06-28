Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Mid-range Galaxy S24 FE turns into a hot pick with this sizzling limited-time deal

The phone is selling for $125 off its price, making it just irresistible. Save while you can!

A person holding a Galaxy S24 FE.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be Samsung's crown jewel, but you'll have to splurge quite a bit of cash to walk around with one in your pocket. So, what do you do if you want a powerful phone that can handle anything without tanking your bank account? Simple—you get the Galaxy S24 FE with this deal right here!

Right now, you can get this beauty for $125 off its price on Amazon. Both the 128GB and 256GB storage options are discounted by that much, letting you pick the one that best fits your needs and score sweet savings in the process. Just don't wait around—be sure to pull the trigger as soon as possible. This is a limited-time deal that has been up for grabs for a few weeks now, and no one knows when it could expire.

Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: Save $125!

$125 off (19%)
The Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB of storage is a solid pick for Samsung fans who want smooth everyday performance without dropping a ton of cash. Right now, you can snag it for $125 off on Amazon, so, act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24 FE, 256GB: Save $125 on Amazon!

$125 off (18%)
Need more storage? You're not left out—Amazon's also knocking $125 off the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, and that goes for all four color options. Just keep in mind, this deal’s only around for a limited time, so you might want to move fast.
Buy at Amazon


As for the phone itself, well, it's a pretty solid choice. Boasting an Exynos 2400e chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers speedy performance and can tackle most tasks without breaking a sweat. Of course, this shouldn't surprise us, as the silicon is slightly below the Exynos 2400 chip, which powers the Galaxy S24 in markets outside the US and Canada.

Additionally, our friend here comes with the same 50MP main camera as the Galaxy S24, meaning you'll be able to take gorgeous photos. Meanwhile, its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution will let you enjoy YouTube videos in stunning quality.

Battery life is also pretty great with the 4,700mAh power cell, offering over 8 hours of streaming videos or up to 15 hours and 39 minutes of browsing the web before it needs a top-up. Even if you're into gaming, it'll keep going for up to 10 hours before it needs a recharge.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 FE is a no-brainer if you want a capable phone but don't want to break the bank. So, don't miss out—save today!

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
