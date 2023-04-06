Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
Best Easter deals of 2023: top offers on phones, smartwatches, headphones, and more

Best Easter deals of 2023: top offers on phones, smartwatches, headphones, and more
Spring is finally here and with spring comes Easter, and just like that we've got Easter phone deals galore! 

Its a time of hope and the colorful little surprises that we used to hunt for. So how have things changed? Well, the surprises now equate to massive discounts on all manner of tech! Not only that, but now you don't need to hunt for them online, as we've already gathered the best Easter deals we could find. 

Spring sales can also mean spring savings, if you know what to look out for. And lucky for you, we've done quite a lot of looking done and found great spring discounts! These Easter tech deals aren't as massive as the huge shopping events of the year, but that doesn't mean that awesome Easter savings aren't in order. 

Are you egg-cited to see what we've got on offer? 

Top deals for Easter 2023:


The latest Galaxy S23 for just $100

You can get up to $700 discounted off the price of a brand new Galaxy S23 flagship through this Samsung Store promo! Go check it out now!
$700 off (88%) Trade-in
$99 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 6a deal for a premium Android experience

Have you wondered why the Pixel 6a topped so many phone of the year lists? Well, this 33% discount allows you to truly find out why!
$150 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Pure off by 38%

What makes a budget phone better? An even lower price! Moto phones are infamous for being great entry smartphones, so don't miss out on this deal!
$61 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

The great news is that we're seeing great Easter deals pop-up left and right! We've got tons of spring deals on smartphones, tablets smartwatches and headphones. Some of these com courtesy of big players like Amazon and Best Buy, while others come straight from the official online stores of staple manufacturers like Samsung, Apple and OnePlus, which already have their spring sales going on. 

Best Easer tech deals:



As you can probably tell by now, you are in for a showcase of some of the best smartphones available right now and some of the best smartwatches that have come out in recent years. Are you ready for some spring savings? 

Best phone deals for Easter 2023



We can't really talk about awesome phones without mentioning the latest flagship series from Samsung: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Pro. All three can bring that classic high-end Samsung experience, with the Plus offering a boost in performance and the Pro offering outstanding camera capabilities. Oh, and the entire series is on a massive spring discount right now! 

Not only that, but Samsung's latest foldables are on offer too: the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. Do you prefer a smartphone that can flip or fold? Doesn't matter: both are seeing great Easter discounts with trade-in options, so check them out before the Easter season passes us by! 

Get up to $750 off a Galaxy S23 Ultra

Maximum performance, incredible cameras and a modern design: the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours at a discount if you trade-in!
$750 off (63%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Get up to $700 off a Galaxy S23+

Amp the S23 experience with a S23+ that can be yours with up to $700 off if you trade-in a device!
$700 off (70%) Trade-in
$299 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Get a Galaxy S23 for just $100

If you trade in a device, your Galaxy S23 can cost less than $100! That is a total steal!!
$700 off (88%) Trade-in
$99 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a $700 discount

Always wanted to try a fold? Then trade in and get this massive discount on a brand new one!
$750 off (42%) Trade-in
$1049 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 at half price!

If you trade in, then you can get your very own Galaxy Z Flip 4 for half of its regular price!
$500 off (50%) Trade-in
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung


But we've got plenty of more Easter phone deals on Android phones too! We're seeing heavy discounts on Google's Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. These phones offer peak Android performance with tons of exclusive features. 

We've also got a few OnePlus deals too. The OnePlus 11 flagship is still a strong contender in the Android market, but the OnePlus 10 Pro isn't anything to scoff at either, with both of them being made in collaboration with Hasselblad for exceptional camera performance. 

Lastly, we haven't forgotten about those looking for a Easter sale on phones to get things done with. As always, Motorola is the king of the budget corner, and we've got some excellent deals on Moto phones too, like the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G 5G

Pixel 7 Pro in Obsidian is off by 23%

Google's high-end flagship the Pixel 7 Pro is off by 23% right now!
$171 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 in Obsidian now at 25% off

Google's latest flagship is at 25% off, so if you want to see the best of Android, this is what you should go for!
$150 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6a in Charcoal 33% off

The brilliant midrange Pixel 6a is now 33% off just in time for Easter!
$150 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam is 48% off

This refurbished Pixel 6 is 48% off right now!
$208 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 4a in Just Black is off by 70%

Have you ever wanted to try a phone from Google? This is your shot!
$281 off (70%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S21 FE in Graphite

This renewed Galaxy S21 FE is now 22% off.
$74 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S21 in Phantom Gray is at 53% off

Paying less than half the price for a Galaxy S21 flagship? That's a steal!
$288 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Gray now 72% off

This flagship is still a powerhouse and you cant beat a 72% discount for a refurbished model!
$606 off (72%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A12 in Black on offer with 28% off

This Galaxy budget phone has that premium Samsung touch and is now 28% off!
$42 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Green is now 24% off

This renewed Galax Note 20 is off by 24% right now!
$89 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

The Xperia PRO-I with a $700 discount

Are you looking for a phone that can offer a pro-grade photography experience? Then the Sony Xperia PRO-I is the one for you.
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

The OnePlus 11 in Eternal Green is 25% off

The OnePlus 11 flagships with exceptional camera performance is now on offer for just $599.99.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 11 discounted through trade-in

Get a personal trade-in offer from OnePlus on their 11 flagship over at the official store!
$100 off (14%) Trade-in
$599
$699
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black now 39%

OnePlus's 10 Pro flagship is at a price so low, that this deal is a no-brainer!
$315 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 10 Pro with a personal discount

Want to get a OnePlus 10 Pro? Then head on over to the official store to see your personal discount!
$40 off (5%) Trade-in
$759
$799
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black is 38% off

This OnePlus 10 Pro comes unlocked and with a hefty discount of $300!
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Nord N200 in Blue Quantum is just $99

Are you looking for a budget phone? Then take the N200 for just $99!
$140 off (58%)
$99 99
$239 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto Edge+ from 2022 is at 50% off

Motorola's flagship from2022 is now at 50%! You can't get a better price on a entry-level midrange smartphone!
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

The Edge 30 Fusion + ANC TWS Earbuds at 25% off

The Edge 30 Fusion in red can be yours at 25% off and it comes with a pair of true-wireless earbuds with noise cancellation!
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G 5G from 2022 in Moonlight Gray for 50% off

Are you seeking an entry-level phone? The Moto G 5G is a very solid option!
$200 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Pure in Deep Indigo is 38% off

Looking for a budget phone? The Moto G Pure has you covered.
$61 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus in Twilight Blue at 43% off

The Moto G Stylus from 2022 is at almost half price!
$130 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G in Seafoam Green at 50% off

Are you into note taking? Then the Moto G Stylus 5G is a perfect fit for you!
$250 off (50%)
$249 99
$499 99
Buy at Motorola

Best smartwatch deals for Easter 2023



Okay, but what if you've already found the smartphone of your dreams? Well, you need a smartwatch to go with it, of course! Smartwatches aren't just amazing for tracking your fitness results and health biometrics. They empower you to get things done more efficiently all the while looking stylish on your wrist. And of course, we've got great spring deals here too!

The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) is off by 11%

A sweet deal on a great Galaxy Watch 5 is all you need sometimes.
$31 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Gen 5 (44mm) with a 36% discount

Sure, its renewed, but its just as glorious and feature-packed, and almost irresistible with a 36% discount.
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

The stunning and powerful Watch 4 classic is 53% off right now! This deal is a total steal!
$156 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch 8th Gen (41mm) is 18% off

Are you looking for a stylish and powerful health and fitness companion? The Apple Watch awaits you!
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE Gen 2 (40mm) is 12% off

Don't underestimate the SE! It's just as awesome, and this sweet discount makes it all the more desirable.
$30 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 is 44% off

Ready to work on that summer dream-bod? Get a Fitbit to help you track your success!
$44 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 is 21% off right now

Need a fitness tracker? Well, Fitbit are infamous for being great for that and the Versa 2 is discounted right now!
$31 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 is now 37% off

If your budged allows it, why not get the Versa 3 for a more well rounded experience? It's on a heavy discount right now!
$85 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

The Garmin Venu 2 is off by 20%

Are you into getting lost in the wilderness? Well then, prevent that becoming a literal reality with the Garmin Venu 2!
$80 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

We recommend checking out the Galaxy Watch 5 — which is the latest in the Samsung series or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for a more esteemed look. If you are into swimming though, you need to watch that water resistance rating, and as of now, the Apple Watch series is unsurpassed in that regard. 

Lastly, we all know Fitbit, so you know what to go for if you are looking for a smart accessory just to track your fitness results. And good job on working on those new year resolutions! 

Best Headphones and Buds deals for Easter 2023



Nowadays, music is the key ingredient to every good day. So in order for us to ensure that your Easter holidays go according to plan, we've got a selection of headphones and earbuds too.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro discounted by 17%

The outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are off by 17% and offer a well-rounded and complete audio experience.
$40 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 are off by 30%

This tasty discount for the Galaxy Buds 2 are a great choice for everyday wear!
$45 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Gen 3 off by 11%

A sweet discount on the already sweet AirPods Gen 3.
$19 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Gen 2 are 38% off

The everlasting classic that are the AirPods 2 true-wireless earbuds are now off by 38%!
$60 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 off by 10% with promo code

The latest OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are off by 10% right now with code 10BUDS through the OnePlus official store!
$18 off (10%)
$161
$179
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds in Black Slate off by 26%

Entry level buds at an even lower cost? Yep, the Nord Buds are here for you!
$10 off (26%)
$29
$39
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Z2 in Pearl White off by 25%

Looking for a solid midrange pair of earbuds? The Buds Z2 are off by 25% right now!
$20 off (25%)
$59 99
$79 99
Buy at OnePlus

Powerbeats Pro are off by 24%

Are you looking for headphones for your running sessions? Then check the Powerbeats Pro that are discounted by 24%!
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 are off by 29%

Are you an audiophile? Are you looking for industry-grade sound quality? Then these buds by Sony are the ones for you!
$82 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S now 26% off

Are you looking for exceptional sound? Then these buds from Sony are for you!
$52 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony MDRXB55AP off by 40%

Are you in the unique predicament of needing a wired pair of headphones? These ones from Sony are a great choice!
$20 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Space A40 are off by 20%

Are you in need of budget-friendly buds? These ones by Anker are a solid choice!
$21 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Most of these are true-wireless Bluetooth buds, but we haven't forgotten about you classical hipsters out there, so we've included a wired option too! And the same is valid for those of you looking for an industry-grade sound experience. 

But if you are looking for a pair of earbuds that can act as your day-to-day companions, then you should check out the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro

Best Tablets deals for Easter 2023



Sometimes you just need to kick back and relax, watch a cool YouTube video or catch up on some reading. As such, having a tablet around during the Easter holiday season might be a great idea. And if you feel like we've just read your mind, then you know we've also got your back with some of the top deals on tablets online.

Galaxy Tab A8 off by 23%

The Tab A8 from Samsung is here to serve all of your home entertainment needs!
$53 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite now off by 25%

Are you looking for a more affordable tablet solution? Then the Galaxy A7 Lite should be right up your alley!
$40 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and S Pen bundle off by 24%

The excellent Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an included S Pen in this bundle, now discounted by 24%!
$83 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab E in Black off by 73%

Sure, its renewed, but that also brings a 73% discount! This is a total steal if you are in need of a tablet!
$225 off (73%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro from 2021 in Silver off by 18%

This iPad Pro offer provides you a tablet with 1TB of storage, cellular capabilities and a tasty 18% discount!
$0 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air Gen 5 in Purple now off by 13%

Eye-catching color? Check! Excellent performance? Check! Neat 13% discount? You know it!
$99 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Gen 9 in Silver now off by 18%

Clarity, performance and that signature Apple touch: the iPad from 2021 can be yours at a discounted price!
$60 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air 2 (64GB) in Space Gray off by 14%

A renewed iPad Air 2 with 64GB of storage can be yours at a 14% discount!
$24 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Naturally, every good list of tablets includes an iPad or two, but we've also got a few Samsung Tab devices that are a total steal. The Tab S6 Lite that comes with an S Pen is a total no-brainer if you are into doodling or note-taking, for example. 

And that about does it... for now. As always, we strive continuously to provide you with the best tech deals that you can get, so if you haven't found what you are looking for right now, make a note and come back  here to check if we've added something new. We're expecting for more Easter cell phone deals to pop up as the holiday approaches. 

Happy Easter! 

And if you are still looking...

... for that dream deal, make sure to check out these offers too:

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless