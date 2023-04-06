Best Easter deals of 2023: top offers on phones, smartwatches, headphones, and more
Spring is finally here and with spring comes Easter, and just like that we've got Easter phone deals galore!
Its a time of hope and the colorful little surprises that we used to hunt for. So how have things changed? Well, the surprises now equate to massive discounts on all manner of tech! Not only that, but now you don't need to hunt for them online, as we've already gathered the best Easter deals we could find.
Spring sales can also mean spring savings, if you know what to look out for. And lucky for you, we've done quite a lot of looking done and found great spring discounts! These Easter tech deals aren't as massive as the huge shopping events of the year, but that doesn't mean that awesome Easter savings aren't in order.
Are you egg-cited to see what we've got on offer?
Top deals for Easter 2023:
The great news is that we're seeing great Easter deals pop-up left and right! We've got tons of spring deals on smartphones, tablets smartwatches and headphones. Some of these com courtesy of big players like Amazon and Best Buy, while others come straight from the official online stores of staple manufacturers like Samsung, Apple and OnePlus, which already have their spring sales going on.
Best Easer tech deals:
As you can probably tell by now, you are in for a showcase of some of the best smartphones available right now and some of the best smartwatches that have come out in recent years. Are you ready for some spring savings?
Best phone deals for Easter 2023
The brand new Galaxy S23 phones are here! | Image Credit - PhoneArena
We can't really talk about awesome phones without mentioning the latest flagship series from Samsung: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Pro. All three can bring that classic high-end Samsung experience, with the Plus offering a boost in performance and the Pro offering outstanding camera capabilities. Oh, and the entire series is on a massive spring discount right now!
Not only that, but Samsung's latest foldables are on offer too: the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. Do you prefer a smartphone that can flip or fold? Doesn't matter: both are seeing great Easter discounts with trade-in options, so check them out before the Easter season passes us by!
But we've got plenty of more Easter phone deals on Android phones too! We're seeing heavy discounts on Google's Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. These phones offer peak Android performance with tons of exclusive features.
We've also got a few OnePlus deals too. The OnePlus 11 flagship is still a strong contender in the Android market, but the OnePlus 10 Pro isn't anything to scoff at either, with both of them being made in collaboration with Hasselblad for exceptional camera performance.
Lastly, we haven't forgotten about those looking for a Easter sale on phones to get things done with. As always, Motorola is the king of the budget corner, and we've got some excellent deals on Moto phones too, like the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G 5G.
Best smartwatch deals for Easter 2023
With looks like these and awesome features, it is tough to choose. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Okay, but what if you've already found the smartphone of your dreams? Well, you need a smartwatch to go with it, of course! Smartwatches aren't just amazing for tracking your fitness results and health biometrics. They empower you to get things done more efficiently all the while looking stylish on your wrist. And of course, we've got great spring deals here too!
We recommend checking out the Galaxy Watch 5 — which is the latest in the Samsung series or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for a more esteemed look. If you are into swimming though, you need to watch that water resistance rating, and as of now, the Apple Watch series is unsurpassed in that regard.
Lastly, we all know Fitbit, so you know what to go for if you are looking for a smart accessory just to track your fitness results. And good job on working on those new year resolutions!
Best Headphones and Buds deals for Easter 2023
Lilac is such a unique color for a pair of wireless buds. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Nowadays, music is the key ingredient to every good day. So in order for us to ensure that your Easter holidays go according to plan, we've got a selection of headphones and earbuds too.
Most of these are true-wireless Bluetooth buds, but we haven't forgotten about you classical hipsters out there, so we've included a wired option too! And the same is valid for those of you looking for an industry-grade sound experience.
But if you are looking for a pair of earbuds that can act as your day-to-day companions, then you should check out the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro.
Best Tablets deals for Easter 2023
iPads are among the best productivity and media tools out there. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Sometimes you just need to kick back and relax, watch a cool YouTube video or catch up on some reading. As such, having a tablet around during the Easter holiday season might be a great idea. And if you feel like we've just read your mind, then you know we've also got your back with some of the top deals on tablets online.
Naturally, every good list of tablets includes an iPad or two, but we've also got a few Samsung Tab devices that are a total steal. The Tab S6 Lite that comes with an S Pen is a total no-brainer if you are into doodling or note-taking, for example.
And that about does it... for now. As always, we strive continuously to provide you with the best tech deals that you can get, so if you haven't found what you are looking for right now, make a note and come back here to check if we've added something new. We're expecting for more Easter cell phone deals to pop up as the holiday approaches.
Happy Easter!
