Weekly deals roundup: Snag the iPad 10, Galaxy Tab S8, Z Fold 5, and more at top discounts!

Yes, ladies and gents, it's that time of the week again. The time to kick back, forget about work (or school), catch up on your favorite Netflix and Disney shows, and perhaps spend a little money on a new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, smart speaker, or headphones.
Of course, scouring the web for the greatest offers across those product categories at all the major US retailers will quickly start to feel like hard, repetitive work, especially if you're not as experienced as we are at said scouring activity.
That's where our comprehensive weekly deals roundups come in every Friday, helping you make the smartest and most informed buying decisions with the least amount of effort. The latest list of mobile tech bargains put together after doing a lot of research in your stead is one of the most spectacular in recent memory, covering every price point from under $100 to over $1,000.
These are the top three deals available today:
It's not very often that you see tablets outnumber phones in the top three section of our little roundups here, but there was simply no way to relegate the tenth-generation iPad and Galaxy Tab S8 to their "normal" category at these hot new discounts.
And yes, we fully realize that the Galaxy Tab S9 is out already while the iPad 11 could finally go official soon, but none of that changes the value proposition of these two deeply discounted oldies in the slightest.
The ultra-versatile Galaxy Z Fold 5 powerhouse, meanwhile, continues to cost a whopping 400 bucks less than usual, which we're fairly certain will no longer be the case this time next week. With the Z Fold 6 looking... oddly familiar in all those recent leaks, this is probably the best foldable to buy (at least in the US), and now is clearly one of the best times to pull the trigger sans worrying about having to sell a kidney first.
This week's best smartphone offers put quality over quantity
We're not going to lie to you, we've had longer lists of smartphone deals in this type of article before. But the six devices on today's list are quite possibly the best in each of their little market segments, starting with a crazy cheap and surprisingly advanced Motorola Edge mid-ranger from 2022 and ending with Samsung's latest gorgeous Android-powered clamshell.
Between those two, you have probably the greatest budget Samsung phones around today, an incredibly affordable OnePlus high-ender bundled with a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, and last but certainly not least, Motorola's extraordinary Razr+ alternative to the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip 5.
The only thing that's missing this week is a good deal on a member of the Galaxy S24 family, but if history is any indication, that's probably not far on the horizon either. For now, you can "settle" for the OnePlus 12R and we guarantee you no real-world performance deficit will be felt.
Yes, we've got more tablet deals and steals for you
If the iPad 10 and Galaxy Tab S8 are not powerful or large enough to keep up with your day-to-day mobile computing needs, you may well be interested in the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Tab S9 Plus, or even the Lenovo Tab Extreme.
All three of these big guys come with a bundled stylus, but only Lenovo's 14.5-inch giant includes a keyboard as well, thus aiming to completely replace your conventional laptop without breaking the bank. Impressively enough, even the affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE and OnePlus Pad are sold alongside a productivity-enhancing digital pen at massively reduced prices right now, providing great choices for (almost) every budget.
And here are two excellent smartwatches at amazing prices
Is the first-gen Pixel Watch truly an excellent device? Probably not, but it's definitely an excellent bargain today at a fraction of the price of something like the Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Even though it's not marketed like that, something about Amazon's latest Pixel Watch deal makes us think this is in fact a clearance sale, and you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger before the timepiece is discontinued.
The same is obviously unlikely to happen to the Apple Watch Series 9 soon, but that doesn't mean its cool new $70 discount may not temporarily go away in the near future. So, yeah, it might be wise to hurry if you're intent on buying that bad boy to use alongside your iPhone.
So many great audio deals to consider too
While we typically wrap up our weekly roundups with a little category made up entirely of true wireless earbuds, today we'd like to give you a more eclectic group of audio products composed of buds, over-ear headphones, and smart speakers. That way, you can go into the weekend with everything you need for both home and mobile entertainment at an unbeatable price.
Our number one recommendation in this section is the first-ever (and so far only) HomePod mini edition at a cool 20 percent discount no major US retailer has ever been able to surpass.
