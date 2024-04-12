Weekly deals roundup: Snag the iPad 10, Galaxy Tab S8, Z Fold 5, and more at top discounts!

Yes, ladies and gents, it's that time of the week again. The time to kick back, forget about work (or school), catch up on your favorite Netflix and Disney shows, and perhaps spend a little money on a new smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, smart speaker, or headphones.





Of course, scouring the web for the greatest offers across those product categories at all the major US retailers will quickly start to feel like hard, repetitive work, especially if you're not as experienced as we are at said scouring activity.





a lot of research in your stead is one of the most spectacular in recent memory, covering every price point from under $100 to over $1,000. That's where our comprehensive weekly deals roundups come in every Friday, helping you make the smartest and most informed buying decisions with the least amount of effort. The latest list of mobile tech bargains put together after doingof research in your stead is one of the most spectacular in recent memory, covering every price point from under $100 to over $1,000.

These are the top three deals available today:

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $281 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





It's not very often that you see tablets outnumber phones in the top three section of our little roundups here, but there was simply no way to relegate the tenth-generation iPad and Galaxy Tab S8 to their "normal" category at these hot new discounts.





And yes, we fully realize that the Galaxy Tab S9 is out already while the iPad 11 could finally go official soon, but none of that changes the value proposition of these two deeply discounted oldies in the slightest.





This week's best smartphone offers put quality over quantity

Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color $410 off (75%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Black Color $35 off (12%) $264 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Graphite and Violet Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, OnePlus Buds 3 Included Gift $499 99 Buy at OnePlus Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $220 off (20%) Buy at Amazon



We're not going to lie to you, we've had longer lists of smartphone deals in this type of article before. But the six devices on today's list are quite possibly the best in each of their little market segments, starting with a crazy cheap and surprisingly advanced Motorola Edge mid-ranger from 2022 and ending with Samsung's latest gorgeous Android-powered clamshell.









Galaxy S24 family, but if history is any indication, that's probably not far on the horizon either. For now, you can "settle" for the The only thing that's missing this week is a good deal on a member of thefamily, but if history is any indication, that's probably not far on the horizon either. For now, you can "settle" for the OnePlus 12R and we guarantee you no real-world performance deficit will be felt.

Yes, we've got more tablet deals and steals for you

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad & Stylo Bundle 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, OnePlus Stylo Included $200 off (34%) $379 98 $579 98 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $350 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12..4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $201 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab Extreme 14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included $150 off (14%) $949 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





If the iPad 10 and Galaxy Tab S8 are not powerful or large enough to keep up with your day-to-day mobile computing needs, you may well be interested in the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Tab S9 Plus , or even the Lenovo Tab Extreme.





All three of these big guys come with a bundled stylus, but only Lenovo's 14.5-inch giant includes a keyboard as well, thus aiming to completely replace your conventional laptop without breaking the bank. Impressively enough, even the affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE and OnePlus Pad are sold alongside a productivity-enhancing digital pen at massively reduced prices right now, providing great choices for (almost) every budget.

And here are two excellent smartwatches at amazing prices

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Two Color Options, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $170 off (48%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Is the first-gen Pixel Watch truly an excellent device? Probably not, but it's definitely an excellent bargain today at a fraction of the price of something like theor. Even though it's not marketed like that, something about Amazon's latest Pixel Watch deal makes us think this is in fact a clearance sale, and you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger before the timepiece is discontinued.





The same is obviously unlikely to happen to the Apple Watch Series 9 soon, but that doesn't mean its cool new $70 discount may not temporarily go away in the near future. So, yeah, it might be wise to hurry if you're intent on buying that bad boy to use alongside your iPhone.

So many great audio deals to consider too

Apple HomePod mini Smart Speaker with Siri, Full-Range Driver, Dual Force-Cancelling Passive Radiators, Multiroom Audio with AirPlay, 360-Degree Sound Field, Four Microphones, Stereo Pair Support, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensors, Five Color Options $20 off (20%) $79 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Extra Bass, Four Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Quick Charging, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Quick Attention Mode, Carrying Case, Black and Gray Color Options $110 off (44%) $139 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Multiple Color Options $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker with Siri, High-Fidelity Audio, High-excursion Woofer, Five Beamforming Tweeters, Spatial Audio, Room Sensing, Stereo Pair Capable, Multiroom Audio, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensor, White and Black Color Options $30 off (10%) $269 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





While we typically wrap up our weekly roundups with a little category made up entirely of true wireless earbuds, today we'd like to give you a more eclectic group of audio products composed of buds, over-ear headphones, and smart speakers. That way, you can go into the weekend with everything you need for both home and mobile entertainment at an unbeatable price.



