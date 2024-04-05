Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel 8, Surface Pro 9, and more crazy bargains

Are you looking to end your week on a high note by spoiling yourself with the best possible smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds at the greatest discount available? If your only goal is to minimize your spending, our first-ever weekly roundup of the top mobile tech deals under $200 is probably the best place to start your quest for the perfect bargain.





Alternatively, you could take a look at our latest collection of offers from around the web on both ultra-affordable and uber-expensive products from brands as diverse as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Microsoft, and oh, did we mention Samsung?





There are outstanding deals on this list for every budget, ranging from less than $100 to well over $1,000, and each and every device on sale right now has been certified as one of the best in its category by both our reviewers and millions of consumers just like you.

These are the 3 best deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite Color $350 off (32%) $749 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





If you managed to resist buying probably the greatest foldable device in the world at a $300 discount last week, good luck doing the same now that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is marked down by an even heftier 400 bucks with no special requirements.





still on sale at $200 off its $699 list price in an absolutely bonkers spring promotion that's unlikely to last much longer. Of course, as amazing as that bad boy is, we can totally understand if you're more attracted to the "conventional" (read way cheaper) Pixel 8 . Google's "vanilla" 2023 high-end handset ison sale at $200 off its $699 list price in an absolutely bonkers spring promotion that's unlikely to last much longer.





You probably don't have a lot of time left to get the versatile and productive Surface Pro 9 tablet at a huge $350 discount either in a powerful Intel Core i5 variant with a respectable (and speedy) 256GB SSD in tow.

So many unbelievable smartphone deals!

Motorola Moto G Play (2024) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, 50MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Sapphire Blue Color $20 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 48 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Android 13, Ink Blue and Harbor Gray Color Options $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $125 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black Color $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $220 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Credit Included Gift Buy at Amazon



Recommended Stories

You may find this hard to believe, but even though we've been doing these weekly deals roundups for many months now, we don't remember the last time we put together such a large and compelling group of deeply discounted smartphones.





There's truly something for everyone here, from a couple of mid-range Motorolas available at record low prices to a costlier mid-range member of the Samsung Galaxy that's become more attractive than ever after we found out its sequel is not coming to the US









Still with us? Then you might also want to consider the Galaxy S24 Ultra super-flagship, which is no longer technically discounted, including instead a very nice and very valuable Amazon gift in its regular price.

This week's top tablet offers are all Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $50 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Silver Color, S Pen Included $131 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Because we here at PhoneArena are great fans of diversity and choice, it was never our intention to make this category all about one company. But Surface Pro 9 aside, the best tablets you can currently buy at a discount all have "Galaxy" in their names.





Which of these four should you pick? That's very tough to say, and it obviously depends a lot on your size preferences and budget. The 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is clearly the best option for the most cash-strapped buyers, while the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 is the top choice for power users on a relatively tight budget despite its advanced age.





How about a discounted smartwatch?

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Silver Aluminum Case, White Sport Band $200 off (40%) $299 $499 Buy at Walmart





almost identical to the Series 9, thus looking like a very smart buy at a massive $200 discount with standalone cellular connectivity. Yes, we only have two recommendations for you this week in this category, but they're both extremely value-packed devices. The Pixel Watch is... not perfect, even for the most passionate Google fans, while the Apple Watch Series 8 isidentical to the Series 9, thus looking like a very smart buy at a massive $200 discount with standalone cellular connectivity.

What a spectacular trio of budget-friendly earbuds!

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing $40 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $61 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





We're sure you've heard of the US basketball dream team, but have you ever heard of the global earbuds industry's dream team? These Samsung, Apple, and Google products definitely make the cut, especially at hefty discounts ranging from $40 to $60.



