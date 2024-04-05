Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel 8, Surface Pro 9, and more crazy bargains

Up Next:
Are you looking to end your week on a high note by spoiling yourself with the best possible smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds at the greatest discount available? If your only goal is to minimize your spending, our first-ever weekly roundup of the top mobile tech deals under $200 is probably the best place to start your quest for the perfect bargain.
Alternatively, you could take a look at our latest collection of offers from around the web on both ultra-affordable and uber-expensive products from brands as diverse as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Microsoft, and oh, did we mention Samsung?
There are outstanding deals on this list for every budget, ranging from less than $100 to well over $1,000, and each and every device on sale right now has been certified as one of the best in its category by both our reviewers and millions of consumers just like you.
These are the 3 best deals of the week
If you managed to resist buying probably the greatest foldable device in the world at a $300 discount last week, good luck doing the same now that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is marked down by an even heftier 400 bucks with no special requirements.
Of course, as amazing as that bad boy is, we can totally understand if you're more attracted to the "conventional" (read way cheaper) Pixel 8. Google's "vanilla" 2023 high-end handset is still on sale at $200 off its $699 list price in an absolutely bonkers spring promotion that's unlikely to last much longer.
You probably don't have a lot of time left to get the versatile and productive Surface Pro 9 tablet at a huge $350 discount either in a powerful Intel Core i5 variant with a respectable (and speedy) 256GB SSD in tow.
So many unbelievable smartphone deals!
You may find this hard to believe, but even though we've been doing these weekly deals roundups for many months now, we don't remember the last time we put together such a large and compelling group of deeply discounted smartphones.
There's truly something for everyone here, from a couple of mid-range Motorolas available at record low prices to a costlier mid-range member of the Samsung Galaxy that's become more attractive than ever after we found out its sequel is not coming to the US.
Then you have a Pixel mid-ranger at an unbeatable price of its own, a Pixel high-ender unlikely to remain discounted much longer (just like its little brother), Motorola's latest foldable flagship for a whopping $300 under its list price, and a heavily marked-down 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 model.
Still with us? Then you might also want to consider the Galaxy S24 Ultra super-flagship, which is no longer technically discounted, including instead a very nice and very valuable Amazon gift in its regular price.
This week's top tablet offers are all Samsung
Because we here at PhoneArena are great fans of diversity and choice, it was never our intention to make this category all about one company. But Surface Pro 9 aside, the best tablets you can currently buy at a discount all have "Galaxy" in their names.
Which of these four should you pick? That's very tough to say, and it obviously depends a lot on your size preferences and budget. The 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is clearly the best option for the most cash-strapped buyers, while the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 is the top choice for power users on a relatively tight budget despite its advanced age.
Meanwhile, the difference between the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus is pretty clear, and whichever size you prefer, we guarantee you'll be happy with the overall performance and especially the long-term software support.
How about a discounted smartwatch?
Yes, we only have two recommendations for you this week in this category, but they're both extremely value-packed devices. The Pixel Watch is... not perfect, even for the most passionate Google fans, while the Apple Watch Series 8 is almost identical to the Series 9, thus looking like a very smart buy at a massive $200 discount with standalone cellular connectivity.
What a spectacular trio of budget-friendly earbuds!
We're sure you've heard of the US basketball dream team, but have you ever heard of the global earbuds industry's dream team? These Samsung, Apple, and Google products definitely make the cut, especially at hefty discounts ranging from $40 to $60.
Can you do better than the "regular" second-gen AirPods, non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2, and Pixel Buds Pro? Well, the AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are basically the Michael Jordan and LeBron James of the market, but they sure do not come cheap, so their non-Pro "cousins" (as well as Google's best earbuds yet) should make you very happy with their bang for buck today.
