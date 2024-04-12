Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The best-ever HomePod mini deal is back on for a limited time

The best-ever HomePod mini deal is back on for a limited time
What is a good discount to get on a tech product that's more than three years old? 30 percent? 50 percent? How about 20 percent? That sounds low, we know, but when said product happens to be Apple's most affordable smart speaker to date, it undeniably qualifies for a more than respectable deal.

Yes, the HomePod mini can be yours for $79.99 instead of its $99.99 list price, which is a repeat of a Best Buy promotion from around a month ago that was never surpassed by that or another major US retailer as far as we know.

Apple HomePod mini

Smart Speaker with Siri, Full-Range Driver, Dual Force-Cancelling Passive Radiators, Multiroom Audio with AirPlay, 360-Degree Sound Field, Four Microphones, Stereo Pair Support, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensors, Five Color Options
$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

You once again only have a few days to purchase the diminutive Siri-powered Echo rival at this record low price, and if you hurry, you can again choose from a grand total of five eye-catching colorways including orange, space gray, white, blue, and yellow.

Is this 2020-released model the absolute best smart speaker money can buy in 2024? Probably not, but that doesn't have a lot to do with the HomePod mini's advanced age. Instead, the full-size HomePod 2 and the likes of Amazon's Echo Studio are simply better for fairly obvious reasons concerning primarily their high-end audio capabilities.

For 80 bucks, however, this little guy certainly has plenty of great things going for it, from respectable sound quality (at the very least) to multiroom audio support, stereo pair functionality, temperature and humidity sensing, and of course, all of Siri's typical hands-free skills. 

If you're a true Apple fan, you probably wouldn't be caught dead using an Echo (or even worse, a Google Nest), so this hot new Best Buy deal can definitely put a big smile on your face as it keeps a little more money than usual in your pocket.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

